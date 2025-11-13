Analysis | Village Farms, Student Enrollment, and the Numbers No One Wants to Believe

The EPS (Economic and Planning Systems) projection that Village Farms would add about 701 new students to the Davis Joint Unified School District has drawn immediate criticism from some community members who believe the figure is exaggerated.

But when examined closely, the estimate is grounded in district-approved methodology, based on real-world results in Davis, and—if anything—leans conservative rather than optimistic.

The key point often missed in the public debate is that EPS did not create its own projection.

The company simply applied the district’s officially adopted Student Yield Factors, developed by Davis Demographics MGT, to the specific housing mix proposed for Village Farms.

Those numbers were presented in the spring by DJUSD during a school board meeting as the board discussed boundary drops, declining enrollment and potential school closures.

More importantly, the SYFs themselves are derived from actual Davis households, not national models or statewide assumptions. They are based primarily on the Cannery, the most recent master-planned development in the city, where nearly 300 TK–12 students now live.

The Cannery’s numbers are important because they establish a local baseline. With roughly 600 units, the development has produced almost 300 students, an enrollment gain mapped directly through geocoded student data tied to housing parcels.

MGT used those observations to determine how many students different housing types generate in Davis.

The resulting Student Yield Factors show that single-family detached homes produce the highest number of children, followed by apartments and then multi-family attached units.

For DJUSD, the current SYFs are 0.723 students per single-family home, 0.333 per apartment, and 0.157 per attached unit.

Those numbers describe Davis today—not the 1990s, not regional averages, and not theoretical future trends. They describe how many students currently live in newly-built Davis homes. Applying these factors to Village Farms, which includes a large share of single-family detached homes, produces the estimate of 701 students.

Some residents have argued that the number seems too high, pointing to statewide declines in birth rates or changing family structures.

While those broader trends are real, they do not negate what the SYFs show.

The Cannery yielded nearly 300 students despite occurring during the same period of demographic contraction and despite criticism that the costs of those homes priced middle class families out of the market.

However, they clearly demonstrate that the underlying theory still works: When Davis builds family-oriented housing, families move in.

That relationship is not speculative; it is observable.

The skepticism also overlooks the fact that Village Farms is roughly three times larger than the Cannery.

If 600 Cannery units generate about 300 students, it is not unreasonable that 1,800 units—depending on mix—would generate around 700. One could argue that the estimate might even be higher because Village Farms includes a higher percentage of single-family homes, the housing type with the strongest student yield.

EPS did not attempt to push the projection upward; it simply applied existing district data.

The larger issue behind the debate is that DJUSD’s enrollment decline is structural and long-term.

District officials have been clear about this.

Superintendent Matt Best warned that “the pipeline has slowed,” pointing out that, without new housing, the district is “heading into a prolonged decline.” Best and Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton have stated that without new housing, DJUSD will face school closures, staffing cuts, and reductions in programming.

Clayton said the district is not advocating for a specific project but wants the community to understand the consequences of inaction and that the connection between housing and school enrollment is “immediate,” “financial,” and “human.”

Enrollment projections are not academic exercises. They determine whether schools remain open, whether programs continue, and whether DJUSD can maintain staffing levels.

Even if Village Farms produced fewer than 701 students—say 500—the effect on district stability would still be substantial. Even a figure similar to the Cannery’s yield, scaled up, would bring enrollment back into healthier territory.

The debate over whether 701 is the exact right number misses the larger and more urgent point. Davis cannot stabilize its schools without adding the very type of housing that brings families. The Cannery proved it. The district’s own data confirms it. The EPS estimate reflects it.

The real question facing Davis is not whether the projection is off by a small margin but whether the city intends to rebuild its school-age population at all. Village Farms represents the scale of housing needed to make that possible. Whether the exact number is 650, 700, or 750, the trajectory is the same.

Davis has a choice to reverse its enrollment decline—but not infinite time to act.

