Davis City Council to Hold Public Workshop on Village Farms Davis Development Proposal

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council will hold a public workshop on Tuesday to review and discuss the Village Farms Davis project, a proposed 498-acre development in North Davis that could bring roughly 1,800 new homes, a community park, open space, and extensive infrastructure improvements to the city’s northern edge.

The workshop marks the latest step in a process that could ultimately place the project before voters under the city’s Measure J/R/D growth control ordinance in June 2026—though the timeline is now extremely tight.

According to the staff report prepared by Community Development Director Sherri Metzker and Principal Planner Dara Dungworth, the workshop will include presentations from both city staff and the project applicant, public comment, and council feedback on several key entitlements: a Pre-General Plan Amendment, Pre-Zoning and Preliminary Planned Development, and a Development Agreement.

The Planning Commission is expected to hold a public hearing on December 2, 2025, to advance the project to the City Council, which could vote on the proposal at meetings scheduled for December 16, 2025, and January 6, 2026.

If approved by the Council, the project would move to the ballot for voter consideration. The city’s review process will also include certification of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and adoption of Baseline Project Features, which legally define the commitments made by the developer and cannot be changed without voter approval.

The Village Farms Davis proposal covers nearly 500 acres of land currently used for agriculture. The development would include 1,800 market-rate and affordable homes, a 20-acre community park, a 7-acre neighborhood park, an educational farm, a pre-K childcare center, a natural habitat area, and a network of greenbelts and bike paths. The project also includes a site for a new fire station, a major stormwater conveyance system, and open-space preservation zones along the periphery.

The plan divides the 497.6-acre site into multiple residential and non-residential uses. Approximately 210 acres are designated for housing, while the remaining acreage is planned for parks, open space, roads, utilities, and agricultural transition areas.

Under the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, 278 of the proposed homes must be affordable. The applicant has proposed to meet this requirement through a Project Individualized Program (PIP), which was approved by the Social Services Commission in August. The PIP includes a 9.3-acre affordable housing land dedication, 82 moderate-income cooperative or rental units, a $2 million contribution to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, and a $4.9 million down-payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers.

City staff noted that while the PIP meets the minimum affordability thresholds, only one of the three proposed contributions—the land dedication—directly supports new affordable construction. The down-payment program and trust fund contribution would help support affordability indirectly over time.

The Social Services Commission recommended approval of the plan with added conditions, including income caps for buyers and a larger contribution to the Housing Trust Fund to improve project feasibility. The Planning Commission later expressed support for those recommendations, emphasizing that down-payment assistance funds should be unrestricted when repaid to the city.

Sustainability is presented as a central component of the Village Farms proposal. The developer has committed to an all-electric design for all residential and commercial buildings, rooftop solar on every structure, and pre-installed infrastructure to support Level 2 electric vehicle charging.

The project would comply with the city’s Reach Code standards, which exceed state energy efficiency requirements, and would include pre-wiring for battery storage to enable future participation in microgrid systems.

The sustainability plan also includes drought-tolerant landscaping consistent with the state’s Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance, along with on-site stormwater management using bioswales and pervious pavement. The site design will accommodate existing drainage infrastructure, but major changes are proposed to Channel A—a city-managed watercourse that runs east-west through the property—to reduce flood risk and improve flow capacity.

Much of the site sits within the FEMA-designated 100-year floodplain. The developer proposes raising residential areas above flood elevation using soil from a nearby 107-acre “borrow site.” That parcel would be excavated to provide fill, then restored for agricultural use. Staff and commission feedback has focused heavily on whether the borrow site can remain viable farmland after excavation.

In March, the Climate and Environmental Justice Commission reviewed the project’s sustainability plan and expressed support for its overall direction.

The commission commended the developer’s emphasis on housing development aligned with the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), while urging continued evaluation of stormwater, floodplain, and energy resilience features.

City staff later recommended that the Development Agreement include detailed provisions for sewer maintenance, stormwater infrastructure financing, and long-term monitoring of flood mitigation measures.

The transportation plan for Village Farms Davis proposes multiple new road connections to the city’s existing network, including intersections at Moore Boulevard, Donner Avenue, and Picasso Avenue, as well as a potential link at the Cannery Loop traffic circle.

The project’s transportation analysis indicates that, with proposed improvements, key intersections in the area would operate between Level of Service (LOS) C and E—within acceptable city standards.

However, several commissions emphasized the need for robust pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The applicant has proposed grade-separated crossings for cyclists and pedestrians over F Street and under Pole Line Road, with a potential third crossing over Covell Boulevard to improve access to nearby schools and shopping areas.

The Transportation Commission recommended that written commitments to build the crossings be included in the Development Agreement.

The commission also urged that the project incorporate cycle tracks—protected bike lanes separated from vehicle traffic—along Covell Boulevard, and that routes to Holmes Junior High and Birch Lane Elementary be designed for maximum safety.

Planning Commissioners later echoed those recommendations, calling for additional traffic studies, on-street bike lanes throughout the project, and potential parking reductions on residential streets to make space for bicycle infrastructure.

Agricultural preservation remains one of the most contested aspects of the proposal. The project’s northern edge includes an 11.25-acre agricultural buffer and a 107-acre soil borrow site intended for excavation and restoration. The applicant has requested an “Agriculture” land use designation for the site, along with an exemption from the city’s agricultural mitigation ordinance.

City staff expressed reservations about granting those exemptions without a detailed soil restoration plan.

The consultant hired by the developer, House Agricultural Consultants, concluded that the site could eventually return to agricultural use if topsoil is properly stockpiled and restored. To address uncertainties, staff recommended that the city conduct a five-year review after soil removal.

If the site proves unfarmable, the developer would be required to mitigate the loss by permanently protecting 214 acres of farmland elsewhere.

The Open Space and Habitat Commission supported the revised plan by a 3-1-2-1 vote, backing the agricultural designation and five-year review requirement.

Commissioners also endorsed the revised buffer design and recommended sufficient wildlife cover to promote habitat connectivity. Staff noted that the buffer design now aligns with city code and mirrors existing buffers like the one along North Davis Channel.

The Development Agreement, which remains under negotiation, will ultimately define the project’s commitments and the city’s obligations.

A Council subcommittee composed of Councilmembers Donna Neville and Linda Deos has been guiding the negotiation process.

According to the staff report, the Development Agreement will include exhibits detailing affordable housing, sustainability, transportation, agricultural conservation, financing, and phasing.

It will also specify how infrastructure improvements will be financed and maintained over time. The city anticipates refining these terms following public input at the November 4 workshop.

City staff noted that the workshop is intended as a forum for public education and feedback before formal hearings begin. The Planning Commission is expected to consider the final draft in December before forwarding it to the City Council for potential certification and ballot placement early next year.

If approved by voters in June 2026, Village Farms Davis would mark the city’s first large-scale annexation under Measure J/R/D since the passage of Bretton Woods in 2018.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: