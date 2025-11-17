Dublin Residents Oppose Reopening of FCI Dublin as ICE Detention Center

PC: Jesstess87 Via Wikimedia Commons

DUBLIN, CA – Dublin residents and immigrant justice advocates are urging the Dublin City Council to reject any attempt to reopen the former Federal Correctional Institution Dublin as an immigration detention center, according to the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ).

Community members are expected to gather for a vigil outside the Dublin Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 before giving public comment at the council meeting at 7 p.m.

CCIJ reports that early 2025 filings revealed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering reopening FCI Dublin to expand immigration detention, alarming survivors and advocates because of the facility’s documented history of widespread staff sexual abuse.

The organization notes that FCI Dublin was closed in 2024 after federal investigations confirmed ongoing patterns of correctional officers sexually assaulting incarcerated women. Many survivors were undocumented, which advocates argue made them more vulnerable to threats of deportation.

“These guards abused us because we were immigrants. They told us they could do whatever they wanted, because we were going to be deported,” said one anonymous survivor. According to CCIJ, she reported being regularly subjected to racist slurs and told to “go back” to her country.

CCIJ reports that survivors also described dangerous conditions inside the facility, including mold, asbestos and deteriorating infrastructure, which contributed to the prison’s closure.

Community opposition has grown across the Tri-Valley as residents continue urging officials to block ICE from reopening a site associated with severe human rights violations, according to the organization.

CCIJ warns that reopening the facility under the Trump administration could escalate mass deportation efforts, widen arrest dragnets and increase the risk of wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens. The group adds that detention and deportation have long-term effects on family stability, mental health and industries dependent on immigrant labor.

“As a resident of the Tri-Valley for over 35 years, I am opposed to reopening FCI Dublin as an ICE detention facility in our community,” said resident Dan Morley, according to CCIJ. He stated that reopening the site would “stoke fear in the daily lives of so many of our immigrant neighbors.”

CCIJ claims that the Nov. 18 actions are part of a broader movement led by the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition, the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity and other community partners working to stop the facility from reopening. The coalition includes survivors, faith leaders, residents, labor groups and civil rights organizations.

The organization argues that FCI Dublin’s legacy as a site of systemic abuse makes it especially inappropriate for detaining immigrants. CCIJ emphasizes that many survivors still live in the Bay Area and continue to experience trauma tied to the facility.

CCIJ reports that unsafe infrastructure, toxic materials and deteriorating buildings would require major investment to make the prison habitable, raising further concerns about holding vulnerable individuals there.

The coalition fears reopening the facility would heighten fear among immigrant communities already worried about workplace raids, surveillance and traffic-stop enforcement, according to CCIJ. Organizers warn a new ICE detention hub in Dublin would worsen these conditions and further isolate mixed-status families.

CCIJ reiterates that faith leaders throughout the East Bay have joined the opposition because they believe the use of a site known for abuse violates core religious values.

The organization warns that reopening FCI Dublin would recreate the same harmful conditions that led to the facility’s closure.

According to CCIJ, while the City Council cannot directly prevent federal authorities from leasing the prison, large-scale public opposition could influence political decisions and pressure federal officials to abandon the plan.

CCIJ concludes that organizing will continue until ICE publicly commits to not reopening the facility, and they encourage residents to attend the vigil, speak during public comment and urge elected leaders to oppose detention expansion at the site.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: