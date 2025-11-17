Dublin Residents Oppose Reopening of FCI Dublin as ICE Detention Center

DUBLIN, CA – Dublin residents and immigrant justice advocates are urging the Dublin City Council to reject any attempt to reopen the former Federal Correctional Institution Dublin as an immigration detention center, according to the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ).
Community members are expected to gather for a vigil outside the Dublin Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 before giving public comment at the council meeting at 7 p.m.
CCIJ reports that early 2025 filings revealed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering reopening FCI Dublin to expand immigration detention, alarming survivors and advocates because of the facility’s documented history of widespread staff sexual abuse.
The organization notes that FCI Dublin was closed in 2024 after federal investigations confirmed ongoing patterns of correctional officers sexually assaulting incarcerated women. Many survivors were undocumented, which advocates argue made them more vulnerable to threats of deportation.
“These guards abused us because we were immigrants. They told us they could do whatever they wanted, because we were going to be deported,” said one anonymous survivor. According to CCIJ, she reported being regularly subjected to racist slurs and told to “go back” to her country.
CCIJ reports that survivors also described dangerous conditions inside the facility, including mold, asbestos and deteriorating infrastructure, which contributed to the prison’s closure.
Community opposition has grown across the Tri-Valley as residents continue urging officials to block ICE from reopening a site associated with severe human rights violations, according to the organization.
CCIJ warns that reopening the facility under the Trump administration could escalate mass deportation efforts, widen arrest dragnets and increase the risk of wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens. The group adds that detention and deportation have long-term effects on family stability, mental health and industries dependent on immigrant labor.
“As a resident of the Tri-Valley for over 35 years, I am opposed to reopening FCI Dublin as an ICE detention facility in our community,” said resident Dan Morley, according to CCIJ. He stated that reopening the site would “stoke fear in the daily lives of so many of our immigrant neighbors.”
CCIJ claims that the Nov. 18 actions are part of a broader movement led by the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition, the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity and other community partners working to stop the facility from reopening. The coalition includes survivors, faith leaders, residents, labor groups and civil rights organizations.
The organization argues that FCI Dublin’s legacy as a site of systemic abuse makes it especially inappropriate for detaining immigrants. CCIJ emphasizes that many survivors still live in the Bay Area and continue to experience trauma tied to the facility.
CCIJ reports that unsafe infrastructure, toxic materials and deteriorating buildings would require major investment to make the prison habitable, raising further concerns about holding vulnerable individuals there.
The coalition fears reopening the facility would heighten fear among immigrant communities already worried about workplace raids, surveillance and traffic-stop enforcement, according to CCIJ. Organizers warn a new ICE detention hub in Dublin would worsen these conditions and further isolate mixed-status families.
CCIJ reiterates that faith leaders throughout the East Bay have joined the opposition because they believe the use of a site known for abuse violates core religious values.
The organization warns that reopening FCI Dublin would recreate the same harmful conditions that led to the facility’s closure.
According to CCIJ, while the City Council cannot directly prevent federal authorities from leasing the prison, large-scale public opposition could influence political decisions and pressure federal officials to abandon the plan.
CCIJ concludes that organizing will continue until ICE publicly commits to not reopening the facility, and they encourage residents to attend the vigil, speak during public comment and urge elected leaders to oppose detention expansion at the site.
Dublin residents fully support enforcement of U.S. immigration laws including use of any facility to accomodate ICE. The issue poses no threat to immigrants living in the U.S. legally, only applies to those illegal aliens who are residing in the country illegally. Some estimates show more than 20 million illegals currently residing in the country. Among other problems, presence of these folks greatly exagerate the housing shortage and high costs associated with same. Members of the democrat party constantly work to conflate the terms like “immigrant” (in the country legally), with “illegal alien” (in the country illegally) for political purposes.
” Among other problems, presence of these folks greatly exaggerate the housing shortage and high costs associated with same.”
Thank you, that’s a point that the Vanguard tries to skirt. The immigrants that were allowed to storm our borders under the Biden administration have to live somewhere which in turn drives up housing prices and creates an even greater shortage of places to live.
“Housing acts like any other good subject to inflation. High levels of immigration to the U.S.
generate constant demand for housing, which raises prices and maintains them at unnaturally
high levels relative to natural increase. In addition, immigration causes a “spillover effect”
where citizens fleeing high immigration increase housing demand in surrounding areas.
Decreased immigration would allow the housing market to operate more “normally”, without
external demand propping up unsustainably high prices.”
https://www.fairus.org/sites/default/files/2025-11/Housing-Affordability-is-an-Immigration-Issue_FINAL.pdf
Democrats are the “America Last” party.
It’s simple supply and demand.
“The issue poses no threat to immigrants living in the U.S. legally, only applies to those illegal aliens who are residing in the country illegally.”
This is completely false. American citizens are being arrested and detained, as are legal resident immigrants. Flagrant violations of due process and excessive use of force have been common in the immigration enforcement actions.
I think we have a disagreement here between this HN new fellow and DS. How shall we decide who is correct? A discussion? A trial?
Discussion. Q- how many U.S. citizens have been deported? Q-what are their names?
As I’ve said before, I agree with removing violent criminals (who doesn’t? Don’t answer that . . . ), and Trump shutting down the flow at the border is within his authority, but “the US” let the people in who are now here, and it may be legal, but it isn’t right to now deport them. They were essentially welcomed by US gov’t, even if in an insane manner storming the border, but the message was clear, and the current administration should deal with that here, not by punishing those who were welcomed by a previous admin.
The previous administration broke many laws. Why should the people suffer for the acts of corrupt politicians?