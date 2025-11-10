Court Watch: Judge Delays Mental Health Diversion Hearing for Felony Case in Yolo County

WOODLAND, CA – In a mental health diversion hearing in Yolo County Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz requested that the hearing be rescheduled for the following week so Judge Sonia Cortês would have time to review the case briefings for a mental health diversion motion.

While Betz emphasized that the accused is currently in custody and needs an urgent hearing, the court calendar was described as a “horrible week” next week. Judge Cortês explained that every day except Friday, which already had 99 cases scheduled, had more than 100 cases on the docket. The judge ultimately rescheduled the hearing for Nov. 17.

The accused faces several felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm in a public space, being armed with a weapon, and evading a police officer with reckless driving. The hearing was set to request a motion to move the accused out of custody and into a mental health program.

Betz stated that he did not anticipate much objection or lengthy argument in the case but noted that the matter required extensive briefings. Deputy District Attorney Rachel Meyers agreed with the defense, saying the briefings were extensive and that she did not “anticipate a significant amount of oral argument.” Judge Cortês said she had not had the chance to review the case briefings before the hearing, so the case could not be heard that day.

Betz requested that the hearing return as soon as possible because the accused must remain in custody until the motion is heard. Judge Cortês initially rejected the idea of rescheduling to the following week, stating, “Next week is a horrible week.” The judge reiterated that the dockets that week each had more than 100 cases, with the lightest day—Friday—still listing 99.

Betz again urged that the hearing be rescheduled as soon as possible to expedite the accused’s transfer into a mental health program. He also requested that whichever judge hears the case next should review the case briefings in advance to avoid another postponement. Betz asked that if the case is reassigned, such as to Department 8 for Judge Daniel Wolk to review, the new judge be prepared before the hearing date.

Judge Cortês proposed postponing the case to Nov. 10, giving three days’ notice for review. However, Betz argued that would not allow sufficient time for Judge Wolk to review the briefings and said he did not want to repeat the same delay: “My goal was to ensure that whoever was hearing the accused’s motion will be prepared to hear the case.”

The case was ultimately rescheduled for Nov. 17, 2025, at 9 a.m. in Department 8. The accused will remain in custody until that hearing, where he may be released and moved to a mental health facility if the motion is granted.

