San Francisco Unveils 24 New Homes for Youth Transitioning Out of Homelessness

By Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday announced the opening of 24 new permanent supportive homes at 42 Otis Street for transitional-aged youth exiting homelessness. The site features fully functional studio apartments that will provide young people with stability and support as they move toward independent living.

Nonprofit provider Five Keys will operate the building, providing staffing, services, and 24-hour front desk coverage for residents.

The new development marks another milestone in Mayor Lurie’s Breaking the Cycle plan, which aims to address San Francisco’s homelessness and behavioral health crisis. Last month, the mayor celebrated the opening of the Dolores Shelter and Jazzie’s Place, which added 50 new beds for people experiencing homelessness, including LGBTQ+ adults seeking shelter.

Earlier this year, Lurie launched three new recovery-focused interim housing programs and has introduced new strategies to improve coordination across city agencies. His administration has also established neighborhood-based street outreach teams, launched the Breaking the Cycle Fund with $37.5 million in private contributions, opened a 24/7 stabilization center, and implemented new policies to connect people to treatment and housing.

“Since day one of our administration, we’ve been working to address our city’s homelessness and behavioral health crisis, because those struggling on our streets should have the chance to get better,” said Mayor Lurie. “With the opening of new apartments for young people exiting homelessness, we are taking another step to expand housing and services and help San Franciscans move from the streets to stability.”

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey praised the initiative for focusing on youth and marginalized communities. “The young people who will call 42 Otis Street home will benefit from a small 24-unit residential community that’s well-supported and that’s committed to helping its residents on their path to independence and belonging,” he said. “Historically, transitional-aged youth in San Francisco disproportionately reflect our LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities. It’s a population for which permanent supportive housing has proven to be especially successful, and I applaud Mayor Lurie and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for their work to bring this program to fruition.”

The building’s location near public transportation will make it easier for residents to access jobs, education, and essential services throughout the city.

“At Five Keys, we’re proud to be part of bringing safe and beautiful housing to San Francisco’s unsheltered youth,” said Steve Good, Five Keys President and CEO. “This project reflects our shared commitment to caring for the city’s most vulnerable young people, and we’re grateful to HSH and the Mayor’s Office for their partnership and leadership on this project.”

Shireen McSpadden, Executive Director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said the new housing will play an important role in reducing youth homelessness. “We believe that every young person experiencing homelessness deserves a safe and supportive home where they can thrive,” she said. “This new housing program represents a significant step forward in our commitment to addressing youth homelessness in our community. With the resources and support provided by Five Keys, we are excited to empower these young adults to take charge of their futures.”

