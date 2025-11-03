Monday Morning Commentary: How Much Home Does a Person Need?

Home meant more than a house or a nation; it was the sense that one’s life and the world were in harmony, that one could move through life without fear.

The philosopher and Holocaust survivor Jean Améry once asked, “Wie viel Heimat braucht der Mensch?” — how much home does a person need?

For Améry, the loss of Heimat was not a matter of geography but of being. Home meant more than a house or a nation; it was the sense that one’s life and the world were in harmony, that one could move through life without fear. When that assumption is shattered, a person loses not just a roof but orientation. To be without home, in Améry’s sense, is to live in a world that no longer feels trustworthy.

Nearly sixty years later, that question echoes across a very different landscape. As the United States carries out its current mass deportation policy, Améry’s reflection becomes a mirror for our own moral crisis. What happens to people when home becomes conditional? When the government can revoke belonging with the stroke of a pen?

The official language of the policy speaks of “faithfully executing the immigration laws … against all inadmissible and removable aliens.” The phrasing is bureaucratic, antiseptic, and deliberately impersonal — the language of order and efficiency. But behind it lies the reality of families torn apart, workers disappeared from their jobs, and neighborhoods hollowed by fear.

In the logic of enforcement, home becomes a privilege to be earned rather than a human condition to be protected. Millions who have lived, labored, and raised children in the United States are told they were never really here — that their sense of belonging was an illusion. They are no longer deported from one country to another; they are deported from the world that made sense to them.

Améry understood this rupture intimately. As a Jewish exile stripped of citizenship, he knew what it meant to lose Heimat — to have one’s very presence declared illegitimate. He wrote that the exile is condemned to live “without trust in the world,” because the world itself has betrayed him. In one of his most haunting lines, he insists, “Therefore, once again very clearly: there is no ‘new home.’ Home is the land of one’s childhood and youth. Whoever has lost it remains lost himself, even if he has learned not to stumble about in the foreign country as if he were drunk, but rather to tread the ground with some fearlessness.”

Today’s deportation machinery repeats that betrayal on a vast scale. It transforms the promise of belonging into a policy of exclusion. It tells millions that home is not where you build your life, but where power allows you to stay.

The consequences reach far beyond the people deported. In agricultural valleys, restaurant kitchens, and construction sites, deportation tears through the fabric of community. It destabilizes economies, undermines trust, and leaves U.S.-citizen children in limbo. The American Immigration Council warns that mass removals could slash the nation’s GDP by hundreds of billions of dollars and create cascading shortages in food service, caregiving, and housing.

But those statistics, striking as they are, capture only the material damage. What they cannot measure is the erosion of moral ground — the slow normalization of a world in which human beings live permanently on probation, never certain that their presence will be tolerated tomorrow.

That uncertainty — that existential precarity — is what Améry identified as the deepest wound. “Home,” he wrote, is the comfort of taking one’s world for granted. It is the ability to speak one’s language without shame, to walk through a city without fear, to believe that the walls around you will still be yours in the morning. Deportation dismantles that certainty. It tells a mother that the home she built is not really hers, that her family’s life together was provisional. It tells her children that belonging is a luxury.

If we measure policy not by rhetoric but by its effects, then this is a politics of estrangement — one that produces statelessness within borders. It divides communities into those who belong and those who are merely tolerated. It invites ordinary citizens to see their neighbors not as fellow residents but as conditional presences, always one traffic stop or workplace raid away from disappearance.

For a democracy that prides itself on liberty, that is a devastating contradiction. A free society cannot coexist with a permanent class of people denied the right to feel at home. And yet, the current deportation regime depends precisely on that denial. It thrives on fear — the fear that if belonging can be revoked for some, it can be revoked for anyone.

To ask, then, how much home does a person need is to ask what kind of country we want to be. How much rootedness do people need to live without fear? How much safety is required for dignity? How much trust is necessary for a life to feel human?

The answer is not measurable in square feet or immigration categories. It is moral and relational. People need enough home to be free from the constant dread of displacement. They need enough home to believe their labor and love will not be undone by politics. They need enough home to feel that the world, at least in the space they inhabit, is reliable.

When that disappears, democracy itself begins to erode. Because home — in Améry’s sense — is the foundation on which civic trust is built. If people cannot trust that their world will not turn against them, then law and order become empty phrases.

The architects of deportation see home as an administrative category, but moral clarity demands that we see it differently. Home is not bestowed by the state; it is created through relationship, trust, and shared life. When government policy destroys that, it erases not just homes but humanity.

Jean Améry’s question still lingers: how much home does a person need? Enough to wake each morning without fear. Enough to know that the world will not revoke your belonging. Enough to feel that your existence is secure.

That is the standard by which our politics should be judged — not by the number of removals executed, but by the number of homes preserved.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: