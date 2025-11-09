Atlanta’s PAD Initiative Marks Major Step in Criminal Justice Reform

ATLANTA – In responding to crises and intense situations, law enforcement has a responsibility to assess people and scenes for signs that someone may need mental health help. To expand this capacity, many states are pushing diversion-focused initiatives that direct people in need of mental health support toward services and treatment rather than incarceration, according to the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

The Policing Alternatives and Diversion (PAD) Initiative has already begun implementing programs to enhance community safety and wellness in Atlanta. The program diverts individuals in crises related to substance abuse and extreme poverty to community support systems as an alternative to incarceration. The initiative aims to reduce the number of people in the justice system and connect them with help to prevent future crises. This shift in the culture surrounding mental health diversion seeks to strengthen social infrastructure and improve overall public health and safety, according to the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

According to the institute, PAD plans to carry out the initiative using community response services and pre-arrest diversion. The study explains that “individuals dealing with substance abuse, mental illness, or poverty can be diverted pre-arrest, when law enforcement officers provide immediate assistance instead of arrest.” In other words, officers would prioritize the health of a person in crisis over arresting them.

This process would involve a two-person response team at what might otherwise become an arrest scene to assess the situation. After an intake assessment, “the community response team can provide direct support to meet the immediate needs of the individual, including a bag of groceries, hygiene products, a ride home, MARTA cards, and connection to PAD’s care navigation team.”

Since PAD began in 2017, the initiative has expanded exponentially from its original small pilot program. Due to its success, it has “examined over three years of 911 call data and conducted surveys with city stakeholders” to evaluate its community impact. The program also increased its community involvement through partnerships with businesses, local events, and media outreach, the Carl Vinson Institute reports.

The institute notes that by strengthening the connection between law enforcement and the public, Atlanta’s PAD initiative “provides direct services to individuals to reduce their involvement with the criminal justice system, while also embedding staff members in the community they serve.” If initiatives like PAD continue to grow nationwide, “community buy-in and consistent engagement is required from various stakeholders including law enforcement, behavioral health professionals, legislators, service providers, and other community members.”

PAD represents a significant step forward in criminal justice reform, offering a model for other cities aiming to balance public safety with compassion and care.

