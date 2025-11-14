Journalist Sami Hamdi Detained by ICE; Government Accused of Violating First and Fourth Amendment Rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Trump administration is once again facing accusations of using federal agencies for political retaliation and violating constitutional protections, after British Muslim journalist and political analyst Sami Hamdi was detained by U.S. authorities, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations California Chapter (CAIR-CA).

CAIR-CA said Hamdi was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at San Francisco International Airport and accused of overstaying his visa.

According to CAIR-CA, “After anti-Muslim, pro-Israel extremists began publicly urging U.S. officials to revoke his visa and remove him from the country, the government secretly revoked his visa and then detained him. At the time, the government refused to allow him to simply return to his native United Kingdom.”

Hussam Ayloush, CAIR-CA CEO, said, “Sami’s case shows how quickly our government officials are willing to sacrifice our First Amendment and free press when a journalist uses his platform to dare put America first before Israel.”

CAIR-CA also alleged that government officials escalated their response, writing, “The Department of Homeland Security used its official social media platforms to malign him — a troubling misuse of power that raises broader civil liberties concerns.”

Advocates argue that political retaliation through the use of ICE and other government entities against individuals who criticize administration policy is unconstitutional. The organization said the case reflects a pattern of punitive tactics directed at Muslim journalists, activists, and dissidents.

CAIR-CA said the government amplified online misinformation and fear-mongering to spread anti-Muslim sentiment by falsely tying Hamdi to terrorism without due process. The group points to longstanding First and Fourth Amendment protections, noting that the Fourth Amendment “protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government,” as stated by the United States Courts, and the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, press, and religion, among other rights.

Ayloush said, “His only real ‘offense’ was speaking clearly about Israel’s genocidal war crimes against Palestinians.”

Civil rights groups maintain that constitutional protections apply to all individuals on U.S. soil, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, and argue Hamdi’s detention signals a broader threat to free speech, due process and press freedom in the United States.

