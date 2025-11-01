We need your help—$5,000 by October 31

By David GreenwaldNovember 1, 20250 comments

 Friends,

We’re in the final stretch of October, and we need to raise $5,000 by midnight on October 31 to keep The Vanguard’s independent journalism strong. Every story we publish—whether it’s exposing injustice in our courts, investigating housing policy, or amplifying unheard voices—depends on reader support.

If you value this work, please take a moment to give today. Your donation keeps our reporters in the field and our coverage free for everyone.

[Donate Now →davisvanguard.org/donate]

Thank you for standing with us when truth and accountability matter most.

With gratitude,
David Greenwald
 Founder, The Davis Vanguard

Categories:

Breaking News City of Davis

Tags:

Author

  • David Greenwald

    Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

    View all posts