Oklahoma Governor Grants Clemency, Stops Execution of Tremane Wood

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt halted the planned execution of death-row prisoner Tremane Laitron Wood on Thursday morning, granting clemency and commuting his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. The decision came just hours before Wood was scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

In a formal statement, Stitt acknowledged the weight of the decision.

“After a thorough review of the facts and prayerful consideration, I have chosen to accept the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute Tremane Wood’s sentence to life without parole,” Stitt said. “This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever. In Oklahoma, we will continue to hold accountable those who commit violent crimes, delivering justice, safeguarding our communities, and respecting the rule of law. I pray for the family of Ronnie Wipf and for the surviving victim, Arnie; they are models of Christian forgiveness and love.”

Wood, now 46, was convicted in 2004 for his role in the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Ronnie Wipf during a robbery at an Oklahoma City motel in 2002. His older brother, Zjaiton Wood, admitted to the stabbing and was sentenced to life without parole. Tremane Wood, though not the person who inflicted the fatal wounds, received a death sentence under the felony-murder rule — a sentencing disparity that became central to his clemency petition.

National attention intensified in the final 24 hours of Wood’s case, including reporting that Wood had already consumed his last meal — catfish from a local restaurant — when corrections staff informed him the governor had intervened. His attorney told the New York Times he collapsed upon receiving the news and “was overcome with emotion and gratitude.”

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 last week to recommend leniency, but historically Stitt has rejected most clemency requests in capital cases. Thursday’s decision marks only the second time in nearly seven years in office that the governor has intervened to stop an execution. He previously commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones in 2021.

Advocates who had pushed for clemency described the decision as significant, given Oklahoma’s continued use of capital punishment and its high number of death-penalty reversals.

“This is a good turn of affairs in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Elizabeth Overman, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. She said the outcome shows that the possibility of fairness remains present in the state’s legal system.

Support for clemency also came from organizations traditionally aligned with tough-on-crime policies. Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, a national organization questioning the death penalty from a conservative policy standpoint, issued a statement shortly after the governor’s announcement.

“We are extremely grateful to Governor Stitt for granting clemency for Tremane Wood,” said the group’s executive director, Demetrius Minor. “This brings tremendous relief to his family and the state of Oklahoma. Be not mistaken, the death penalty remains a failed policy marked by serious errors. As conservatives, we will continue to fight this costly, unchecked government power that is shrouded in secrecy.”

Minor’s organization argues the death penalty is inconsistent with core conservative values including limited government and fiscal restraint.

Brett Farley, Oklahoma state coordinator for the group, said in an interview with the Vanguard on Thursday that the emotional impact of the day was intense.

“Yeah, that’s an understatement of the year. Well, I’ll just say my nerves are a little fried right now,” Farley said. “I was at church and the bells had been struck for 10 o’clock, and I thought, well, this is another loss. And then I got the text. So obviously was elated. That was quite a swing of emotion.”

Farley said he believed one factor was central to the outcome.

“I think what was particularly at issue here was the fact that the brother who admitted to the crime received life and yet Tremane was put on death row,” he said. “I think fundamentally that seemed unjust to the governor as it has most everyone else, and I think that’s what made the difference.”

Farley also linked Wood’s case to broader systemic failures in Oklahoma’s death-penalty system, noting the state has one of the nation’s highest numbers of death-row exonerations.

“We, per capita, are the largest number of exonerees across the union,” he said. He described the issues as widespread, including “prosecutorial misconduct, withholding of evidence, improperly instructed juries, and on and on just run RIF through the system.”

Farley said that for conservatives reconsidering capital punishment, the Wood case underscores long-standing structural inequities.

“It’s ultimately, as I’m sure you’ve heard said, the one deciding factor in whether you end up on death row or not is whether you can afford competent counsel,” he said. “That’s really what has resulted in the case that we have today, where Tremane’s brother got life because he had competent counsel, and Tremane did not. And his attorney spent a grand total of two hours with him and hadn’t met with him before they appeared in court and was addicted to drugs.”

Not all officials supported clemency. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond opposed the sentence reduction and previously said Wood engaged in misconduct while incarcerated.

Despite that opposition, the governor’s decision marks another high-profile moment in longstanding debates over capital punishment in Oklahoma, one of the nation’s most active death-penalty states.

For Wood’s family and supporters, the decision ended more than two decades of uncertainty — though not his imprisonment.

Wood will now spend the remainder of his life in prison without the possibility of release.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: