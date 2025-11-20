Yolo County Voters Overwhelmingly Support Proposition 50

WOODLAND, CA — With Yolo County voters overwhelmingly supporting Proposition 50 and the Elections Office nearing completion of its ballot review, officials have moved into the final stages of verifying votes cast in the Nov. 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election. The verification process began Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Elections Office headquarters on Court Street in Woodland.

The special election, called by state officials earlier this year, includes several statewide measures and local propositions that could influence funding for transportation, public safety and water infrastructure. Turnout in Yolo County was steady, according to election staff, with a high percentage of voters continuing to rely on vote-by-mail ballots.

In Yolo County, 72,333 people voted, with 69.09 percent voting “yes” on Prop. 50 and 30.94 percent voting “no.”

As part of the review, elections workers have been examining signatures on every returned vote-by-mail envelope, a crucial step in preventing voter fraud and ensuring ballots are counted correctly. Members of the public were allowed to observe the process, which takes place in a secure basement office beneath the county courthouse.

According to the Elections Office, some Yolo County voters will receive signature cure statements in the mail after their ballots were flagged for either a missing signature or one that does not match the voter’s registration file. These issues are common and often occur when a voter’s handwriting changes, they sign too quickly or they forget to sign altogether.

To have their ballot accepted, voters must complete and return the Combined Signature Verification and Unsigned Identification Envelope Statement by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. The form can be submitted online, emailed, faxed, mailed or dropped off directly at the Elections Office.

The county released its most recent set of unofficial results Friday, Nov. 14, and has posted the estimated number of ballots still awaiting processing. Additional result updates are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 25, all by 4 p.m.

This year’s timeline is shaped by new state laws, Assembly Bill 3184 and Senate Bill 280, which extend the certification window to allow counties more time to verify late-arriving ballots and process signature cures. As a result, counties cannot finalize election results before Dec. 2, 2025.

If all signature challenges are resolved early, Yolo County may certify the results sooner. Officials expect to finalize the count Nov. 25. Certification will take place on or before Dec. 2, in compliance with state requirements.

