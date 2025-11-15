Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Honored at Career Bridge Initiative Ceremony

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

LOS ANGELES — A New Way of Life Reentry Project hosted a ceremony Friday to honor graduates of its Career Bridge Initiative (CBI), celebrating system-impacted individuals pursuing stability, employment, and opportunity after incarceration.

A New Way of Life Reentry Project, which can be found at anewwayoflife.org, fosters healing and opportunity for formerly incarcerated individuals through what it describes as “a multifaceted approach to mitigating the effects of, and ultimately eliminating, mass incarceration,” according to a press release.

The release states the eight-week Career Bridge Initiative program was designed to uplift individuals age 18 or older who are involved in or affected by the criminal legal system.

The program “aims to assist formerly incarcerated individuals in attaining stable employment and advancing their careers through a personalized curriculum, unwavering support, and extensive resources,” the press release notes.

The organization anticipated the ceremony would bring together about 100 alumni, partners, and community supporters. The event took place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hidden History Museum, as the press release had indicated.

