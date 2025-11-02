San Francisco Adds over 350 New Homes for Low-Income Families in Sunnydale

artist rendering

By Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor Daniel Lurie on Thursday celebrated the opening of two new affordable housing communities, Amani and Nia, and the groundbreaking of two additional developments, Blocks 7 and 9, marking a major milestone in the Sunnydale HOPE SF revitalization project.

With the completion of Amani and Nia, more than 390 new affordable homes have been completed in Sunnydale, and another 184 are under construction as part of the city’s broader commitment to affordable housing.

Mayor Lurie has prioritized housing development across San Francisco, cutting ribbons in recent weeks on 112 new units of affordable housing in central San Francisco that also house a publicly funded Disability Cultural Center.

He also celebrated 73 new affordable units at Hunters Point Shipyard and 135 units in the Outer Sunset dedicated to San Francisco Unified School District educators and staff.

Earlier this year, he announced his Family Zoning plan to ensure that families can continue to live and grow in the city.

“This project represents the kind of work that our administration must continue to do across the city—building housing for families to put down roots in San Francisco,” said Mayor Lurie. “Together, these four buildings will add over 350 new homes for low-income families and legacy HOPE SF households, longtime residents from these communities in San Francisco. Thank you to all our partners, from residents to community organizations, city departments, developers, and the entire HOPE SF team, who made today possible.”

The Sunnydale HOPE SF transformation is part of San Francisco’s HOPE SF initiative, the nation’s first large-scale public housing revitalization effort centered on resident leadership and non-displacement. The initiative is replacing 775 aging public housing units with more than 1,700 energy-efficient homes while investing in infrastructure, open spaces, and community facilities.

“Sunnydale deserves investment, dignity, and a real path to opportunity,” said District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton. “Today we celebrate two new affordable housing developments and break ground on two more because our families deserve quality homes, safe neighborhoods, and a future rooted right here. This is not just construction. It is a promise kept and a community rising together. We are building housing, but more importantly, we are building belonging, stability, and generational opportunity for every Sunnydale resident.”

The newly-completed Amani and Nia buildings, formerly known as Blocks 3A and 3B, provide 170 new affordable homes for low-income families earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. Seventy-five percent of the units are reserved for existing Sunnydale public housing residents.

Amani, located at the southwest corner of Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street, includes 79 affordable apartments and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor space for neighborhood-serving uses such as a grocery store, a food hall, a wellness center operated by the Department of Public Health, a Felton Institute early childhood education center, and a resident services office.

Adjacent to Amani, the Nia building adds 90 more affordable homes, including 67 reserved for legacy residents. Its ground floor includes 3,700 square feet of commercial space and a shared parking garage with 134 spaces and a bike room. Together, Amani and Nia include 24,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, making them the largest commercial development at any HOPE SF site.

The event also marked the groundbreaking of Blocks 7 and 9, which will provide 184 additional affordable homes. Block 7 will include 89 units for families earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income, with 75% reserved for current Sunnydale residents. The building will feature a landscaped courtyard, community room, bike storage, and on-site management.

Block 9, a five-story building at Sunnydale Avenue and Santos Street, will offer 95 deeply affordable homes through a 20-year Section 8 project-based voucher contract. It will include a residential lounge, courtyards, laundry facilities, bike storage, and 73 parking spaces.

The project is a collaboration between Mercy Housing California, Related California, the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, the San Francisco Housing Authority, and multiple community-based organizations.

“The opening of Amani and Nia marks both progress and promise for Sunnydale,” said Tiffany Bohee, president of Mercy Housing California. “Together with our public and private partners, we’re advancing a shared vision—one where every family has access to high-quality housing, opportunity, and community. The next phase builds on that momentum, ensuring Sunnydale’s future is as vibrant and resilient as its people.”

“The completion of Amani and Nia is a critical milestone in the HOPE SF vision to transform Sunnydale into a vibrant neighborhood with high-quality affordable housing and community-serving amenities,” said Ann Silverberg, CEO of Related California’s NorCal Affordable and Northwest divisions. “It is rare to be able to deliver new affordable housing along with 25,000 square feet of community-serving ground-floor space that will provide residents with ready access to fresh food and produce, a wellness center, and a childhood education center.”

Funding for the developments includes nearly $100 million in local investment from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, supported by voter-approved general obligation bonds and the Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund. The State of California contributed more than $83 million through programs including the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program, the California Housing Accelerator, and the Infill Infrastructure Grant program.

“Today’s celebration marks significant progress in the revitalization of the Sunnydale community and advancing housing affordability in the Bay Area,” said Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. “These developments deliver much-needed homes for low-income families, including existing Sunnydale public housing residents. The neighborhood-serving amenities, including a grocery store, early childhood education, a health center, and other supportive services, will strengthen the surrounding community and help residents thrive.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: