Court Watch: Single Father in DUI Case Seeks More Time to Meet Heavy Sentencing Requirements

Newport Beach, CA – A single father convicted in a DUI case told a Newport Beach judge he is struggling to comply with strict sentencing requirements and asked for more time during a hearing Nov. 24 in Orange County Superior Court.

The accused, who works six days a week, is currently enrolled in an 18-month, court-mandated alcohol education program, which includes DMV-required classes needed for driver’s license reinstatement. His conviction, either a second or third DUI offense, requires both the program and 240 hours of court-ordered community service.

According to statements made in court, he has struggled to balance the program’s obligations with his work schedule and childcare responsibilities.

Despite participation in the program and repeated statements to the judge that he has been consistently working to meet requirements, the court noted he has not yet completed any of the 240 required community service hours. Under probation’s standard eight-hour calculation, the requirement amounts to nearly 30 full days of labor, which is a substantial burden for someone juggling employment and single parenthood.

When questioned by the judge, the man acknowledged he had already exceeded his original completion deadline and asked for more time. The court asked why he had not submitted a request earlier, reminding him that extensions typically must be filed before a deadline passes, not after.

Still, the accused explained that maintaining employment, attending lengthy program sessions, and caring for his child left little room for community service shifts. He said he works six days a week and only has Friday afternoons available for service, requiring him to leave work early and lose income he relies on.

He reiterated that he was not attempting to avoid requirements and said he was only asking for time he felt he realistically needed beyond the December due date.

After hearing statements from the prosecution and the accused, who represented himself, the judge continued the matter and scheduled a follow-up hearing for April 24, giving him a short window to make what the court described as “substantial progress” toward completing the mandated terms.

Failure to do so could result in sanctions or additional penalties depending on probation conditions, including the possibility of added community service hours.

