ACLU Urges Supreme Court to Block Trump’s Troop Deployment in Chicago

WASHINGTON – Free speech advocates, including the ACLU and several partner organizations, are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Trump’s attempt to deploy military troops into Chicago, warning that the move threatens core constitutional protections and violates long-standing limits on the use of military force against civilians.

The case, Trump v. Illinois, comes after both a federal district court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals halted the deployment. The ACLU and its partners argue that Trump’s plan would break with more than two centuries of constitutional tradition and amplify First Amendment harms already unfolding on the ground.

“Protest plays an essential role in our democracy, and President Trump is hellbent on suppressing it,” said Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project. “Turning troops on civilians is an intolerable threat to our liberties. President Trump is imperiling our First Amendment rights.”

The ACLU and civil liberties groups filed an amicus brief explaining that American law has always strictly limited the president’s ability to deploy troops domestically, particularly in response to political dissent. They noted that Section 12406, the statute Trump invoked to federalize state National Guard members, was historically tied to true emergencies resembling rebellion or an inability of civilian authorities to function—not routine political protest. The brief details how the Founders viewed the domestic use of a standing army as a grave threat to liberty and designed constitutional checks to prevent presidents from using the military to silence opposition.

The Trump administration argued that courts should give “extraordinary deference” to the president’s decisions regarding troop deployment, claiming the judiciary has almost no role in reviewing the factual basis for declaring an emergency. Advocates say this framing would upend settled law. “It is unconscionable and we believe unlawful for Trump to use opposition to his administration’s policies as a pretext for mobilizing military forces,” said Colleen Connell, executive director of the ACLU of Illinois.

Jennifer Jones of the Knight First Amendment Institute stressed that the First Amendment sharply limits the government’s ability to respond to political dissent with force. “It forbids the government from holding peaceful demonstrators accountable for the sporadic violence of others,” she said. She added, “We urge the court to protect the right to dissent by denying the President’s request to deploy troops in Chicago.”

The ACLU’s brief describes how the protests in Chicago have been overwhelmingly peaceful, even as federal law enforcement escalated its tactics. According to the filing, federal agents have used aggressive immigration raids and heavy-handed crowd control measures that have drawn protests from residents and local officials. Federal courts in related cases have documented the use of tear gas, chemical agents, and force against peaceful demonstrators, journalists, clergy, and children. These findings directly contradict Trump’s claims of widespread violence.

Civil liberties groups argue that Trump’s reliance on isolated incidents of unlawful conduct does not meet the legal threshold required to federalize the National Guard. The brief notes that past uses of troops—such as President Eisenhower’s deployment to Little Rock in 1957—were tied to enforcing federal civil rights orders in the face of state defiance, not quelling political protest. The groups warn that granting Trump’s request would normalize the use of military force in situations where civilian courts and law enforcement remain fully capable of managing public safety.

John W. Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute, said the stakes are profound. “Each time the President uses troops to intimidate and control civilians, it moves the nation closer to normalizing a police state,” he said. He added, “When he treats ordinary protest as rebellion and sends soldiers to enforce order in our cities, he’s not defending the nation, he’s dismantling the very freedoms that define it.”

The filing also highlights what advocates describe as a troubling pattern. Trump previously attempted to deploy troops in Portland and Los Angeles after federal law enforcement operations triggered local protests. Courts in those cases found extensive evidence of excessive force by federal agents and little justification for additional military involvement. Advocates say these actions show that Trump’s Chicago deployment is part of a broader strategy to treat protest as insurrection rather than constitutionally protected dissent.

The ACLU’s press release notes that U.S. history has long limited the military’s role in domestic affairs, and both Congress and the courts have maintained strict oversight when presidents seek to invoke emergency powers. The brief emphasizes that judges are fully capable of reviewing the facts surrounding the protests, assessing whether federal law enforcement can already perform its duties, and determining whether the president’s declaration aligns with statutory requirements.

The ACLU has not announced any update on the Supreme Court’s ruling, suggesting the case remains pending. The outcome will determine whether a president can override state objections and deploy troops into American cities in response to protests, setting a precedent that civil liberties advocates warn could outlast the current moment.

