Over 48,000 Americans Demand USDA Maintain SNAP Funding Amid Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid a prolonged government shutdown that has halted key federal services, more than 48,000 Americans have signed a MoveOn Civic Action and RuralOrganizing.org petition demanding that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Secretary Brooke Rollins maintain funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to the petition and statements from advocacy leaders, the USDA has the authority to keep SNAP benefits operational through a $5 billion contingency reserve that has historically been used during previous shutdowns. The current refusal to release those funds, advocates say, threatens millions of families, particularly in rural communities that rely heavily on food assistance.

Shawn Sebastian, organizing director for RuralOrganizing.org, criticized the administration’s actions, calling them “cruel games” that disproportionately harm rural families. “Donald Trump is holding food for families hostage to force huge cuts to healthcare,” Sebastian said.

MoveOn spokesperson Britt Jacovich echoed those concerns, stating that the administration and congressional Republicans are “devastating our families and the economy—leaving countless kids to fend for themselves and spiking premiums for millions.” Jacovich emphasized that “Trump is the first president in U.S. history to cut off SNAP benefits to Americans—this is on his hands.”

By withholding the $5 billion contingency fund, the administration is accused of leveraging hunger to secure budgetary concessions from Congress. The petition calls on Secretary Rollins to follow established precedent and immediately reinstate SNAP funding to prevent families from going hungry.

In addition to the petition, Democratic leaders from 25 states filed a lawsuit against the USDA this week, asserting that the department has a legal obligation to continue providing SNAP benefits even during a government shutdown. The lawsuit seeks an injunction compelling the USDA to release contingency funds and resume payments to families who rely on the program for daily nutrition.

As public pressure mounts and signatures continue to climb, the petition reflects growing nationwide frustration over how the administration’s shutdown tactics have disrupted essential services for low-income Americans.

The MoveOn petition remains active and continues to gather signatures as the shutdown and legal battle unfold.

