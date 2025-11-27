Dismissal of Charges against AG James Highlights Need for Fair Legal Processes

Letitia James

NORFOLK, Va. – A recent press release issued by Fair and Just Prosecution argues that the dismissal of charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James is a powerful reminder of the critical need for lawful, fair, and unbiased legal processes, especially in politically charged cases.

According to the press release, the judge ruled that “the prosecutor was unlawfully appointed,” which rendered the indictment unconstitutional. The release notes that career prosecutors had already reviewed the evidence and refused to bring charges because the evidence was insufficient — a judgment the release frames as evidence that the case “lacked merit” from the outset.

The press release emphasized that the decision does not erase the harm done. It stated that even when courts correct wrongful charges, “the damage done by an unlawful or politically driven prosecution persists.”

It further explains that the consequences of politically motivated prosecution do not end when charges are dismissed. The release warns that a baseless indictment “sends a chilling message about who can be targeted and why,” demonstrating how an unfair process can undermine public trust in the justice system and the legitimacy of accountability.

The ruling validates concerns long raised by Fair and Just Prosecution and highlights the failure of the case to meet fundamental legal standards. While the court’s dismissal is an important correction, the release asserts that the ruling underscores the urgent need to protect due process and the rule of law.

FJP Executive Director Aramis Ayala stated, “Weaponizing the Department of Justice to target public servants who seek accountability is an assault on the rule of law itself.” She added, “What we are witnessing is not about law and order; it is about power and political payback.”

Ayala also said, “Today’s dismissal is the correct outcome, but a fair outcome cannot erase the injustice of an unfair process.” She added, “The case against Attorney General James grew out of retaliation and was advanced through an unlawful appointment.”

Ayala concluded by reaffirming that prosecutors “must follow the facts, uphold the Constitution, and serve with integrity,” stressing that preventing future politically motivated prosecutions is just as important as correcting this one.

