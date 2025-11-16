Report Finds Veterans Overrepresented on Death Row

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Death Penalty Information Center reports that many military veterans have been executed without juries ever hearing meaningful information about their service and trauma-related experiences, raising questions about fairness, sentencing standards and long-term consequences of military injuries.

The Death Penalty Information Center explains that many veterans end up in prisons because of the physical and psychological trauma that amplifies the likelihood of criminal justice system involvement.

According to DPIC, about 226 military veterans have been executed, making up 14% of all people who have been executed in the modern era. Additionally, 2025 has been the deadliest year for veterans not on the battlefield but on death row.

The Death Penalty Information Center writes that the sentencing of veterans to the death penalty is widespread throughout 42 states, and the federal government and the military have sentenced 807 veterans since 1972. However, DPIC explains how Florida is an outlier, sentencing 117 veterans to the death penalty, which accounts for 15% of the total veterans who have been sentenced. Furthermore, Florida has conducted over two-thirds of the executions, and scheduled executions in 2025 remain.

The Death Penalty Information Center explains that 66% of the sentenced veterans served in Vietnam, and a third of these veterans have been executed.

Additionally, DPIC acknowledges the racial disparities involving veterans. The article notes that 77% of veterans who have been sentenced were executed for killing only white victims.

The Death Penalty Information Center writes that the mental and physical injuries suffered by many veterans can result in intergenerational trauma, causing their children to also be harmed by such injuries.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: