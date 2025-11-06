Advocacy Groups Renew Push for Voting Rights Reform for People Convicted of Felonies

Author

  • Helena Birbrower

    Helena Birbrower is a junior English and music double-major at UC Davis. Prior to her work with the Davis Vanguard, Helena has been a journalist intern for the Borgen Project, a non-profit that fights global poverty, and is set to intern for the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle in the spring. Helena plans to become a journalist and devote her life to both personal learning and the public fight against ignorance. When she’s not writing, you can find Helena singing, doing yoga, or playing with her cats.

    View all posts

Leave a Comment