Advocacy Groups Renew Push for Voting Rights Reform for People Convicted of Felonies

Via Wake Forest Law Review

BOSTON, Mass. — Advocacy and research organizations are intensifying efforts to reform voting laws that bar people with felony convictions from the ballot box.

The Sentencing Project released a policy brief on Oct. 29 noting that “roughly 4 million citizens nationwide are barred from voting because of felony convictions despite major reforms that have restored rights to millions on parole and probation in recent years.”

Nicole D. Porter, senior director of advocacy at The Sentencing Project, said, “We cannot talk about democracy without ensuring that every citizen has equitable access to the ballot box.”

The organization’s brief emphasized that ensuring equitable access is not solely a legal process. Even “eligible voters with felony convictions [have] … very low [turnout] relative to overall,” the brief reads.

To better understand this phenomenon, The Sentencing Project partnered with community organizations across several states to conduct field-research experiments. Their findings showed “that simply reaching out and inviting formerly incarcerated people to vote can improve their electoral engagement.”

“This research reminds us that when people are invited to participate, they do,” Porter said.

In Massachusetts, those convicted of a felony lose the right to vote temporarily. State legislators are currently debating whether to amend the law, a measure heavily supported by many prison reform organizations, according to The Sentencing Project’s brief.

Maurice Skillman, an organizer with Empowering Descendant Communities to Unlock Democracy, a prison-reform project focused on voting rights and civic education, explained that voting reform would not only remedy the unconstitutional Massachusetts law but also create positive change for incarcerated individuals.

“Having my right to vote will improve my rehabilitation, self-respect and quality of life during and after my incarceration,” Skillman said. “I feel restoring this fundamental right will help reform the way I think and how I exist in society. I will ultimately be better prepared to reintegrate back into my community as a productive and effective citizen.”

Organizers and advocates across the country are putting pressure on legislators to abolish laws that prevent people with felony convictions from exercising their constitutional right to vote. A press release by Meraki Comms Group stated, “Lawmakers must reform these outdated laws and restore voting rights to justice-impacted citizens to ensure they can participate in shaping the future of their communities. Voting is a fundamental right — not a privilege determined by conviction status.”

