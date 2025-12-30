Local nonprofit to honor fallen first responders, host January fundraiser

by Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — When tragedy strikes the family of a first responder, the 100 Club of Solano and Yolo Counties provides immediate financial support to help surviving loved ones cope with the loss.

The local 501(c)(3) nonprofit honors the sacrifice of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty by providing direct assistance to their families. For each fallen officer or firefighter, the organization donates $20,000 to the family.

Locally, the 100 Club provided $20,000 to the family of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, who was killed in the line of duty, offering financial support during the immediate aftermath of the loss.

In addition to crisis response, the organization supports community well-being and education. Last year, the 100 Club awarded eight scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Solano and Yolo counties.

The organization has expanded its membership over the past nine years, adding new lifetime and corporate members whose contributions allow it to broaden its programming. In recent years, the group has also funded additional mental health sessions for members to address growing wellness needs among first responders.

To raise funds and share its mission with the broader community, the 100 Club will host a meet-and-greet fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Savory Café, 722 Main St., Woodland.

The after-hours event is intended to give community members an opportunity to meet club leaders, learn how donations are used locally and show support for first responders and their families.

During the fundraiser, the organization will also present a $3,500 donation to Operation Warmheart, which supports airmen and military families at Travis Air Force Base.

Tickets cost $65 per person and are available at www.100clubsyc.org. Donations are also accepted through the organization’s website for those unable to attend.

The 100 Club said it hopes to bring the community together Jan. 24 for an evening focused on remembrance, compassion and service.

