Justice Department Sues Oregon over Voter Privacy Protections

EUGENE, Ore. – The League of Women Voters of Oregon and the ACLU of Oregon have jointly filed a legal brief defending Oregon’s voter privacy protections, responding to a federal lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Justice Department first issued a request in July 2025 for “copies of [Oregon’s] complete, unredacted statewide voter file, including sensitive information such as driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.” The Oregon Secretary of State refused to comply, citing state law requiring that “a voter’s birth month, birth day, Social Security number and driver’s license number” be redacted.

In response, the U.S. Department of Justice filed United States v. Oregon on Sept. 16, 2025.

According to a League of Women Voters of Oregon press release, Oregon is not the only state targeted. “United States v. Oregon is one of nine lawsuits the Justice Department has filed around the country demanding the disclosure of private voter data” since May 2025, the release states.

Mark Kendall, president of the League of Women Voters of Oregon, argued in the release that the lawsuit is both an “overreach of the federal government” and an “intrusion that erodes trust in the very institutions that we expect to uphold our highest democratic principles and values.”

Theresa J. Lee, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Voting Rights Project, wrote, “The DOJ’s demand for sensitive voter data not only threatens Oregon voters’ privacy, it is a blatant attempt to stifle democratic participation in Oregon and nationwide.”

Eileen O’Connor, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice, further warned, “The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Oregon is part of a dangerous attempt to … undermine American elections … A federal voter database of this scale could be exploited to fabricate false claims of fraud or remove eligible voters from the rolls. States have long defended voter privacy and election security, and the Justice Department’s work to amass sensitive data on voters across the country threatens both.”

