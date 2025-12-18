High Court to Review Batson Violation Claims in Pitchford’s Death Penalty Appeal

GRENADA, Miss. — The U.S. Supreme Court will review the death sentence of Mississippi incarcerated man Terry Pitchford in a case that could clarify how rigorously courts must enforce constitutional protections against racial discrimination in jury selection. The appeal challenges the conduct of prosecutors and trial courts under Batson v. Kentucky, the landmark 1986 ruling that bars jurors from being struck on account of race.

Pitchford was convicted and sentenced to death in 2006 for the killing of store owner Reuben Britt during a robbery in Grenada County. According to state court records, Pitchford and an accomplice entered the Crossroads Grocery intending to rob the store, and Britt was fatally shot. Prosecutors presented confessions Pitchford made to investigators and testimony from jailhouse informants, and the jury ultimately imposed the death penalty.

The central question now before the Supreme Court does not concern guilt or innocence but whether Pitchford’s constitutional rights were violated when prosecutors struck four of the five remaining Black prospective jurors during voir dire. The final panel included 13 white jurors and one Black juror. Federal filings emphasize that prosecutors used four of seven peremptory strikes to remove Black jurors from a venire that was about 26 percent Black, a disparity the Mississippi Supreme Court acknowledged was sufficient to demonstrate a prima facie case of discrimination.

Under Batson, when such an inference arises, prosecutors must produce race-neutral reasons for the strikes, and the trial court must allow defense counsel the opportunity to rebut those explanations before ruling. In Pitchford’s case, the trial judge accepted the State’s rationales—such as a juror’s age and marital status, alleged mental health concerns, and family criminal history—without allowing rebuttal.

On direct appeal in 2010, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the conviction and sentence, emphasizing Pitchford’s failure to rebut the State’s race-neutral explanations at trial. The court stressed that appellate judges afford significant deference to trial court findings on discriminatory intent and ruled that none of the strikes constituted clear error.

More than a decade later, a federal district court reached a different conclusion. In 2023, a federal judge granted habeas relief on the Batson claim, finding that the trial court’s refusal to permit rebuttal prevented meaningful enforcement of Batson and violated constitutional protections. The ruling concluded that the trial court erred at the third step of the Batson analysis by accepting race-neutral reasons without considering whether they were pretextual.

That decision was short-lived. In January 2025, the Fifth Circuit reversed, holding that federal courts must defer to the Mississippi Supreme Court’s findings under AEDPA, the law governing federal habeas review. The Fifth Circuit found that the state court’s decision was not objectively unreasonable, even if a federal court might have reached a different result on de novo review.

Attorneys for Pitchford argue that the Fifth Circuit’s ruling allows trial courts to circumvent Batson by accepting superficial race-neutral explanations without permitting rebuttal. They also emphasize that prosecutors in Pitchford’s case struck four out of five Black venire members, a pattern that closely mirrors the conduct criticized by the Supreme Court in Flowers v. Mississippi, a 2019 case involving the same district attorney’s office.

The Mississippi Attorney General argues that the trial court complied with Batson because it required explanations for each strike and that defense counsel’s failure to challenge those reasons waived the issue. The State also cites longstanding precedent granting broad deference to trial judges’ credibility determinations regarding peremptory strikes.

Legal observers say the stakes extend beyond Pitchford. The Court’s review may clarify whether trial judges must permit rebuttal at the third step of the Batson inquiry and how federal courts should evaluate state court compliance with Batson in habeas proceedings. The case also highlights enduring questions about how reliably Batson constrains discriminatory jury selection nearly four decades after the ruling.

Pitchford remains on death row as the case proceeds. The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments later this term, with a ruling that could reshape how lower courts evaluate Batson challenges and the extent to which federal courts may intervene when state courts fail to enforce constitutional protections against racial discrimination in jury selection.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: