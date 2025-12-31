Court Rules in Favor of Davis in Sky Track Playground Noise Dispute

A California appellate court has upheld the City of Davis’ decision to relocate the Sky Track playground equipment within Arroyo Park, rejecting a legal challenge that argued the project required further environmental review due to noise impacts on nearby homes.

In a decision certified for publication and filed Dec. 30, the Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a Yolo County Superior Court ruling denying a petition for writ of mandate brought by Joe and Janet Krovoza. The Krovozas had challenged the city’s filing of a notice of exemption under the California Environmental Quality Act for the relocation of the Sky Track, arguing that unusual circumstances required a more detailed environmental analysis.

“The judgment is affirmed,” the court concluded, ordering that the City of Davis recover its costs on appeal.

The case arose from ongoing controversy surrounding the Sky Track, a piece of playground equipment installed by the city in May 2019. According to the appellate ruling, the Sky Track “imitates the sense of flight” and consists of a swing and suspended seat that moves along parallel tracks, functioning similarly to a zip line. Soon after installation, residents living near Arroyo Park began submitting complaints about noise, particularly from the equipment’s mechanical movement and its proximity to nearby homes.

In response, the city retained acoustical consultants and undertook a series of mitigation efforts, including limiting operating hours, adding rubber bumpers to absorb sound, and locking the equipment overnight. While those measures reduced nighttime noise, the court noted that the city encountered repeated vandalism of the locking mechanisms and staffing difficulties that made consistent enforcement challenging.

As a result, city officials explored relocating the Sky Track to another location within Arroyo Park. Additional noise studies were conducted, and consultants concluded that moving the equipment closer to the center of the park would significantly reduce noise levels at nearby residences. Based on those findings, the Davis City Council approved the relocation in August 2022 and filed a notice of exemption from CEQA review, relying on categorical exemptions for small structures, minor alterations to land, and accessory facilities.

The Krovozas challenged that determination, arguing that the relocation fell within CEQA’s “unusual circumstances” exception, which prohibits use of categorical exemptions where there is a reasonable possibility of a significant environmental effect due to unusual circumstances. They contended that noise impacts, including alleged violations of the city’s noise ordinance, required further environmental review.

Both the trial court and the Court of Appeal rejected those arguments. In its analysis, the appellate court emphasized that CEQA is concerned with changes in the physical environment compared to existing baseline conditions, not merely with regulatory compliance issues in isolation.

The court stated that “merely showing that the project will exceed a standard in the City’s noise ordinance cannot as a matter of law establish that the project will have a significant effect on the environment.” It explained that even if a local noise ordinance violation were assumed, such a showing “neither establishes that there will be a change in the baseline conditions nor that any such change will be adverse.”

Instead, the court focused on the evidence that noise impacts would be reduced after relocation. The ruling cited expert studies showing that predicted decibel levels at nearby residences would be lower in the new location than at the original site. “The reduction in noise levels does not demonstrate an adverse change in the environment,” the court wrote.

The court also rejected claims that public comments and resident complaints established a fair argument that the relocated Sky Track would cause significant environmental harm. It characterized many of the objections as speculative or focused on past conditions rather than the impacts of the relocation itself, noting that “argument, speculation, unsubstantiated opinions, concerns, and suspicions about a project do not rise to the level of substantial evidence necessary to support a fair argument.”

In addressing claims that the city failed to conduct certain types of noise analysis, the court reiterated that projects deemed categorically exempt from CEQA are not subject to CEQA’s procedural requirements. “Once this determination of threshold exemption is made,” the court wrote, “none of the CEQA requirements or procedures apply.”

The appellate ruling represents the latest chapter in a dispute that has extended well beyond the technical details of playground noise. As the Vanguard has previously reported, the Sky Track controversy became a flashpoint for broader concerns about city decision-making, public process, and the use of CEQA exemptions.

Earlier Vanguard reporting detailed criticism from residents who argued that the original installation was rushed through without sufficient neighborhood engagement or transparency. Those concerns intensified when former Davis Mayor Joe Krovoza filed a lawsuit against the city in 2022, alleging that the approval process for the Sky Track at Arroyo Park was corrupt and wasteful, and that city officials had improperly relied on CEQA exemptions to avoid environmental scrutiny.

That earlier lawsuit raised broader governance questions, including whether the city had minimized legitimate resident concerns and whether internal processes were driven by expediency rather than careful review. While those issues animated public debate in Davis, the appellate court’s decision focused squarely on the legal standards governing CEQA exemptions and the evidentiary burdens required to defeat them.

The court made clear that the burden rests on project opponents to produce substantial evidence of a significant environmental impact and that reductions in noise, even if not eliminating all audible sound, undermine claims of environmental harm. The opinion also reinforced the principle that CEQA does not mandate environmental review where categorical exemptions apply and no valid exception is supported by evidence.

For the City of Davis, the ruling affirms its authority to manage park facilities and address neighborhood impacts through relocation and mitigation without triggering full environmental review, so long as evidence supports the conclusion that environmental conditions will improve rather than worsen.

For opponents of the Sky Track, the decision closes the door on judicial intervention through CEQA, though the underlying tensions over neighborhood impacts, public engagement, and trust in city governance remain part of Davis’ civic landscape.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was unanimous. It was authored by Justice Boulware Eurie, with Acting Presiding Justice Mauro and Justice Mesiwala concurring. The case now stands as published precedent clarifying how noise impacts and baseline conditions are evaluated when cities rely on categorical exemptions under CEQA.

