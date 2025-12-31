Court Rules in Favor of Davis in Sky Track Playground Noise Dispute

A California appellate court has upheld the City of Davis’ decision to relocate the Sky Track playground equipment within Arroyo Park, rejecting a legal challenge that argued the project required further environmental review due to noise impacts on nearby homes.
In a decision certified for publication and filed Dec. 30, the Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a Yolo County Superior Court ruling denying a petition for writ of mandate brought by Joe and Janet Krovoza. The Krovozas had challenged the city’s filing of a notice of exemption under the California Environmental Quality Act for the relocation of the Sky Track, arguing that unusual circumstances required a more detailed environmental analysis.
“The judgment is affirmed,” the court concluded, ordering that the City of Davis recover its costs on appeal.
The case arose from ongoing controversy surrounding the Sky Track, a piece of playground equipment installed by the city in May 2019. According to the appellate ruling, the Sky Track “imitates the sense of flight” and consists of a swing and suspended seat that moves along parallel tracks, functioning similarly to a zip line. Soon after installation, residents living near Arroyo Park began submitting complaints about noise, particularly from the equipment’s mechanical movement and its proximity to nearby homes.
In response, the city retained acoustical consultants and undertook a series of mitigation efforts, including limiting operating hours, adding rubber bumpers to absorb sound, and locking the equipment overnight. While those measures reduced nighttime noise, the court noted that the city encountered repeated vandalism of the locking mechanisms and staffing difficulties that made consistent enforcement challenging.
As a result, city officials explored relocating the Sky Track to another location within Arroyo Park. Additional noise studies were conducted, and consultants concluded that moving the equipment closer to the center of the park would significantly reduce noise levels at nearby residences. Based on those findings, the Davis City Council approved the relocation in August 2022 and filed a notice of exemption from CEQA review, relying on categorical exemptions for small structures, minor alterations to land, and accessory facilities.
The Krovozas challenged that determination, arguing that the relocation fell within CEQA’s “unusual circumstances” exception, which prohibits use of categorical exemptions where there is a reasonable possibility of a significant environmental effect due to unusual circumstances. They contended that noise impacts, including alleged violations of the city’s noise ordinance, required further environmental review.
Both the trial court and the Court of Appeal rejected those arguments. In its analysis, the appellate court emphasized that CEQA is concerned with changes in the physical environment compared to existing baseline conditions, not merely with regulatory compliance issues in isolation.
The court stated that “merely showing that the project will exceed a standard in the City’s noise ordinance cannot as a matter of law establish that the project will have a significant effect on the environment.” It explained that even if a local noise ordinance violation were assumed, such a showing “neither establishes that there will be a change in the baseline conditions nor that any such change will be adverse.”
Instead, the court focused on the evidence that noise impacts would be reduced after relocation. The ruling cited expert studies showing that predicted decibel levels at nearby residences would be lower in the new location than at the original site. “The reduction in noise levels does not demonstrate an adverse change in the environment,” the court wrote.
The court also rejected claims that public comments and resident complaints established a fair argument that the relocated Sky Track would cause significant environmental harm. It characterized many of the objections as speculative or focused on past conditions rather than the impacts of the relocation itself, noting that “argument, speculation, unsubstantiated opinions, concerns, and suspicions about a project do not rise to the level of substantial evidence necessary to support a fair argument.”
In addressing claims that the city failed to conduct certain types of noise analysis, the court reiterated that projects deemed categorically exempt from CEQA are not subject to CEQA’s procedural requirements. “Once this determination of threshold exemption is made,” the court wrote, “none of the CEQA requirements or procedures apply.”
The appellate ruling represents the latest chapter in a dispute that has extended well beyond the technical details of playground noise. As the Vanguard has previously reported, the Sky Track controversy became a flashpoint for broader concerns about city decision-making, public process, and the use of CEQA exemptions.
Earlier Vanguard reporting detailed criticism from residents who argued that the original installation was rushed through without sufficient neighborhood engagement or transparency. Those concerns intensified when former Davis Mayor Joe Krovoza filed a lawsuit against the city in 2022, alleging that the approval process for the Sky Track at Arroyo Park was corrupt and wasteful, and that city officials had improperly relied on CEQA exemptions to avoid environmental scrutiny.
That earlier lawsuit raised broader governance questions, including whether the city had minimized legitimate resident concerns and whether internal processes were driven by expediency rather than careful review. While those issues animated public debate in Davis, the appellate court’s decision focused squarely on the legal standards governing CEQA exemptions and the evidentiary burdens required to defeat them.
The court made clear that the burden rests on project opponents to produce substantial evidence of a significant environmental impact and that reductions in noise, even if not eliminating all audible sound, undermine claims of environmental harm. The opinion also reinforced the principle that CEQA does not mandate environmental review where categorical exemptions apply and no valid exception is supported by evidence.
For the City of Davis, the ruling affirms its authority to manage park facilities and address neighborhood impacts through relocation and mitigation without triggering full environmental review, so long as evidence supports the conclusion that environmental conditions will improve rather than worsen.
For opponents of the Sky Track, the decision closes the door on judicial intervention through CEQA, though the underlying tensions over neighborhood impacts, public engagement, and trust in city governance remain part of Davis’ civic landscape.
The Court of Appeal’s decision was unanimous. It was authored by Justice Boulware Eurie, with Acting Presiding Justice Mauro and Justice Mesiwala concurring. The case now stands as published precedent clarifying how noise impacts and baseline conditions are evaluated when cities rely on categorical exemptions under CEQA.
11 comments
The total cost of this piece of playground equipment has to be very expensive. You have to consider not just the price of the equipment and it’s initial installation price but also the costs associated with trying to adapt it to create less noise, the cost of having a city worker lock it up every night and unlock it in the morning and the vandalism associated with the locking mechanism. Then there’s all of the noise studies and consultants, the litigation costs and the cost to move the apparatus to a different location.
Yeap. Seems like something that they should have thought of before installing it in the first place, especially since Davis has “no kids” at this point (or so we’re told).
In any case, I’m gathering that CEQA can still apply within cities, as long as it doesn’t involve housing (I think).
I grew up without any zip lines, and lived to tell the tale. Also had one of them bikes that you had to pedal, instead of charge up. (And needless to say, walked uphill in the snow both ways to school and back.)
The Davis Vanguard coverage does a great job of summarizing yesterday’s court ruling. Below are a few pertinent quotes from the court opinion:
— “In its analysis of the anticipated noise level impacts as to relocation of the Sky Track to Location B, Acoustics identified the existing Sky Track noise level impacts at the three short-term noise level measurement locations as 57.2, 55.5, and 66.3 decibels, respectively, and the predicted operating noise levels at those same locations following relocation of the Sky Track to Location B as 49.2, 47.7, and 54.3 decibels, respectively. In a chart, Acoustics explained that 40 to 50 decibels is generally equated with a refrigerator humming, 50 to 60 decibels is generally equated with a quiet office environment, and 60 to 70 decibels is generally equated with normal conversation.
— “To establish the project will have a significant noise impact on the environment, the Krovozas had to show that relocating the Sky Track would cause an adverse change in noise levels compared to existing physical baseline conditions. Assuming without deciding that the Krovozas can prove the project exceeds the standards in the noise ordinance, such a violation alone says nothing about the baseline conditions against which the project must be compared. It neither establishes that there will be a change in the baseline conditions nor that any such change will be adverse. Accordingly, merely showing that the project will exceed a standard in the City’s noise ordinance cannot as a matter of law establish that the project will have a significant effect on the environment. And, as explained post, the evidence shows that noise impacts will decrease following relocation of the Sky Track.
— “The public comments upon which the Krovozas rely pertain to complaints about noise from use of the Sky Track at its existing location—i.e., the physical baseline against which the project must be measured—and speculative comments that the project may have adverse noise impacts at the new location. Most of the Krovozas’s citations are to communications between them and the City regarding past noise impacts from use of the Sky Track in 2019. The Krovozas’s other citations are to: (1) a City employee’s presentation before the City Council and her statement regarding the additional measures that were recommended to address nighttime noise issues at the existing location; (2) a comment by an unknown individual regarding noise impacts from the Sky Track at its existing location; (3) a comment by the City Attorney to the City Council that it would be unusual to conduct additional environmental review of a facility of the Sky Track’s size; and (4) a comment from a member of the public stating that although he had “not had a chance to use or hear this particular piece of equipment,” a grating noise is annoying and harmful. None of the foregoing comments constitutes substantial evidence that the SkyTrack will increase noise levels above the baseline levels at the new location….Accordingly, the Krovozas have not produced any evidence, other than unsubstantiated opinions, that the project will produce a particular adverse effect.
— “Contrary to the Krovozas’s assertion, the City’s noise studies do not constitute substantial evidence of a fair argument that the project may have a significant effect on the environment. The Acoustics study shows that the relocation of the Sky Track to
Location B will result in lower noise levels at the three locations where measurements were taken. The reduction in noise levels does not demonstrate an adverse change in the environment.
— “The Krovozas’s attempt to manufacture an argument that the Acoustics study shows the ambient noise level could increase as much as 12 decibels is unsubstantiated. They ask us to assume distances between the locations considered for relocation and certain residences are the same and to speculate the ambient noise level “in the approximate location of the nearest residence to the south of Location B” is the same as for “the residences nearest to Location B to the north.” Our function is to determine whether there is substantial evidence in the record supporting a fair argument that the project may have a significant effect on the environment. Our function is not to create evidence or infer findings from evidence where there is no basis for doing so….
— ” …..(The) Krovozas have identified no substantial evidence that the Sky
Track would generate noise that would be heard inside their home. The noise studies merely analyzed noise levels outside of certain residences.”
“Assuming without deciding that the Krovozas can prove the project exceeds the standards in the noise ordinance, such a violation alone says nothing about the baseline conditions against which the project must be compared. It neither establishes that there will be a change in the baseline conditions nor that any such change will be adverse.”
Weren’t the “baseline conditions” (that are being compared) established when the city installed that structure (rather recently) in the first place?
If so, it seems like the “baseline conditions” should (instead) consist of no structure at all.
If I’m understanding this correctly, the city initially created a nuisance by installing that structure in the first place, but are now claiming that the secondary location is “better than the first” – and therefore no further analysis is required.
I’m gathering that the neighbors aren’t too keen about the second location either – even if it’s better than the first.
Maybe all of this should have been considered before installing the structure in the first place.
“Maybe all of this should have been considered before installing the structure in the first place.”
Exactly.
DC, the Krovozas didn’t do this for fun, getting involved in a court case is a major arse pain. They did it because the noise is annoying AF
“merely showing that the project will exceed a standard in the City’s noise ordinance cannot as a matter of law establish that the project will have a significant effect on the environment.”
In other words, the court held up the middle finger to the neighbors. I proudly hold up my middle finger to the court and the City.
” . . . address neighborhood impacts through relocation and mitigation without triggering full environmental review, so long as evidence supports the conclusion that environmental conditions will improve rather than worsen.”
That’s like nonsensical. That’s like, ‘well we mitigated the smell of the landfill, so now it’s just really stinky, instead of super stinky’. WTF kind of decision is that???
Sounds like one of those elite “West Davis” nimby problems to me. Maybe the District 1 City Counsel member should have stepped in to defuse this dispute.
JC, how about giving a F about people’s lives? They purchase a house next to a park and the City installs a zip line behind their house, causing a permanent daily auditory annoyance? Have you heard the thing? It’s like RAAAACHATATA RAAAACHATATA RAAAACHATATA ZING! WURRRRR! CLACK! CLACK! CLACK! CLACK! CLACK! CLACK! CLACK! CLACK!
I had to put up with the bass subwoofers from Tres Hermanas and Ket Mo Ree for a decade, every Thursday through Saturday 10:45pm – 1:45am, right in the window when I was going to sleep, because the City A) Didn’t five a F; B) Didn’t listen when I testified several times the night-club scene on those nights was getting out of control; C) Couldn’t register as noise complaint because the heavy bass energy that travels in the ground didn’t register on the police noise meters which pick up higher-frequency noise energy in the air. I call it the DECADE FROM H*LL. And what stopped it? A gun threat at Tres Hermanas followed soon after by a MURDER at Ket Mo Ree.
I have had it with you selfish anti-NIMBY types who think everyone should make the biggest investment of their life and then “for the greater good” the City backed by people like you decides it’s fine to wreck people’s lives by proposing or building: (1) open an unofficial nightclub district in a small town; (2) re-zone the next property for a taller building than promised in city plans; (3) try to shove through an incomplete EIR to build a massive new sprawlburb; (4) stick a respite center in the middle of residential area (with vague, never to be implemented ‘mitigation’ ‘promises’); or (5) put in a gawdwaffle CLACK CLACK zip line behind someone’s fence.
And the courts seem to say FU to the people as well. All good if you buy in the middle of sprawling high-cost expensive suburb surrounded by other houses, but those of us living by a park, a drainage canal, a bike path, Section 8 housing, a railroad, a city-owned property, or pretty much a good chunk of District 3, etc., just roll the dice on whether a good chunk of your life is ruined after investing your life savings in an expensive house. And no, I’m not exaggerating – my life was living hell for that decade when those subwoofers were pounding until 1:45am – regular music downtown was no problem – but no one gave a F until the murder. No problem my first 20 years here, or the last 5 or so since the murder – but those 10 in between — Oy Vey!
You anti-NIMBY selfish *%%&*&*(‘s p*ss me off.
If you have never heard the clanging and banging of the SkyTrack in your home, and for hours on end and into the night, I’d kindly ask that you not belittle those concerned by the disturbance. We lived in fine peace with the park for 15+ years (moved in well before there was a park), and enjoy hearing kids play, soccer games, and the pool activity…. Plenty of others loathed the SkyTrack’s noise as well, they just don’t want to take the heat of all the nastiness.
Fair piece above. The court ruled that the city doesn’t have to do an EIR. That does mean the August 2022 relocation decision can stand. In summary, the court’s view was that the violation of a local noise ordinance doesn’t necessarily qualify as a significant environmental impact requiring CEQA review. Of course, I disagree.
The fact remains that the city’s own data shows that the new location violates its own noise ordinance. Thus, the city will still need to decide if it will spend more money to install (once again) something that violates its ordinance. To be clear, the passive/quiet replacement equipment was put in the original area because there was zero doubt – per the city’s data — that the original SkyTrack placement was violating the noise ordinance.
Moving beyond the CEQA issue, the city argues that the noise ordinance’s regulation of “maximum” noise, really means “average” noise, and so, voila, the new location will comply. The city has an explanation for using average when the ordinance explicitly uses max over and over and over. I’d encourage you to try to follow the logic of this novel interpretation if anyone at the city will state it publicly. Their case might be helped if the word “average,” or any synonym for such, or the duration that should be used for an average measurement, appeared anywhere in the noise ordinance.
And of course, it’s logical to regulate max noise since that’s most likely to cause a disturbance. It’s also worth noting that the city tried to amend the noise ordinance in 2021 to exempt itself and change “maximum” to “average.” When that failed, the city correctly used “maximum” noise to evaluate the new carwash on Mace in South Davis. The carwash passed muster; but the SkyTrack didn’t and so the city instructed their consultants not to publish the collected maximum noise level data of the SkyTrack for its proposed new location. They got called on that sneaky move and now the truth is known. Yep, businesses must comply with max noise levels in the ordinance, but not the city itself.
The latest salmon count on Putah Creek counted 2100 mature Salmon returning to spawn. I remember when Joe Kravoza worked to require the conditions necessary for restoration of the fishery by the people in control of watershed.
Thanks Joe.