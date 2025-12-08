California AG and Gov. Newsom Launch Portal to Report Federal Agent Misconduct

People clash with U.S. Border Patrol after a traffic collision with one of their vehicles during an immigration raid in Bell on June 20, 2025. Photo by Carlin Stiehl, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“The Trump administration is engaging in a campaign of terror and fear that has left some California communities scared to go about their daily lives.” – Rob Bonta

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new online portal allowing members of the public to upload photos and videos of suspected unlawful activity by federal agents, an effort state officials say is intended to protect the rights and safety of Californians, according to the California Department of Justice.

According to the Department of Justice, the portal enables individuals to share information regarding potentially unlawful conduct by federal agents and officers across the state, including incidents involving excessive force. While federal agents have broad authority to enforce federal laws, including federal immigration laws, state officials emphasized that such enforcement must be carried out lawfully and within constitutional bounds.

The portal, which allows Californians to submit photos and videos, is designed to help the Department of Justice capture and create a record of potential misconduct by federal agents and to inform possible actions the department may take to protect civil rights, according to a press release announcing the initiative.

“The Trump administration is engaging in a campaign of terror and fear that has left some California communities scared to go about their daily lives,” Bonta said in the release. “From unmarked military-style vehicles to detainments that more closely resemble kidnappings, Californians are rightly concerned that federal agents may be crossing the line and abusing their authority. The president’s actions these past 10 months only lend support to this conclusion.”

Bonta said that federal agents are permitted to enforce federal law and that no one should interfere with them doing their jobs, but stressed that enforcement must comply with the Constitution.

“Let me be clear: Federal agents can enforce federal laws, and no one should interfere with them doing their job,” Bonta said. “But federal agents must also do so lawfully and in compliance with the Constitution. If you believe a federal agent is acting unlawfully, you can report it to my office at https://oag.ca.gov/ReportMisconduct.”

“We’re not going to stand by while anyone — including federal agents — abuses their authority in California,” Newsom said in the release. “This new portal gives Californians an easy and safe way to speak up, share what they see, and help us hold people accountable. No one is above the law.”

State officials cautioned that submitting information through the portal does not mean the attorney general will necessarily take any particular action in response to a complaint. The Department of Justice noted that the attorney general is prohibited by law from representing private individuals or providing legal advice, legal research or legal analysis, including in immigration proceedings.

Individuals seeking legal assistance were advised to contact a certified lawyer referral service through the State Bar of California at 1-866-442-2529 or via its website. Those unable to afford private counsel may consider contacting a local legal aid office, with referrals available through https://www.lawhelpca.org. Officials also emphasized that if a crime is believed to be in progress, individuals should call 911 or their local law enforcement agency, noting that use of the portal does not constitute formal reporting of a crime and will not result in an immediate law enforcement response.

The announcement comes amid broader efforts by the attorney general’s office to challenge actions by the Trump administration that state officials argue are unlawful or unconstitutional. According to the Department of Justice, since Jan. 20, 2025, Bonta has filed 48 lawsuits challenging federal actions affecting California’s funding, programs and services, as well as lawsuits aimed at safeguarding constitutional rights and preventing what the state describes as the dismantling of federal institutions.

Among those cases, Bonta has secured final rulings blocking the Trump administration’s effort to impose immigration enforcement requirements on billions of dollars in annual transportation and homeland security grants. He also obtained full and permanent relief for California schools in litigation challenging the withholding of more than $900 million in education funding at the start of the school year.

Most recently, the attorney general secured a permanent court order barring the Trump administration from deploying the California National Guard to Portland, according to the Department of Justice.

The state has also won preliminary relief in the majority of cases where courts have issued rulings, including actions blocking what officials described as unconstitutional attacks on voting rights, safeguarding birthright citizenship and stopping new restrictions on access to public benefit programs such as Head Start based on immigration status. Additional rulings have prevented federal authorities from accessing private data of Medicaid recipients and from pressuring states to turn over data related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries, according to the release.

The Department of Justice further noted that California has increased funding to protect due process rights in deportation proceedings, an effort state officials say is aimed at protecting Californians and their family members from wrongful detentions and deportations.

The new reporting portal is available through the California Department of Justice website at https://oag.ca.gov/ReportMisconduct.

