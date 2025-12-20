Saturday Morning Commentary: California’s Population Ticks Up—However Housing Realities Have Not Changed

California is growing again—but barely. And while some headlines may frame three consecutive years of population increases as a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the deeper story tells us something different: the state’s modest rebound is colliding head-on with a decades-long failure to build homes at the pace that growth demands.
That failure predates the pandemic, continued through it, and now shapes the uneven geography of California’s recovery.
Despite modest or flat population growth in recent years, California’s housing market remains deeply unaffordable because the state has long failed to build enough homes to meet demand.
Academic and government analyses show that “California simply doesn’t have enough housing to keep up with demand,” and that chronic undersupply is “the leading cause of our housing affordability concerns,” according to housing experts and state officials cited by CalMatters.
The shortage persists even as population growth has stalled or slowed, creating a situation where limited inventory relative to demand—stemming from decades of underbuilding—is a central driver of high rents and prices rather than rapid population increases alone.
Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) has directly linked California’s population loss and stagnation to high housing costs.
A statewide survey found that a significant share of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of housing costs, indicating that unaffordable housing is a causal factor in migration decisions.
Specifically, the survey found that “37% of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of housing costs,” and that the state’s high cost of living, driven almost solely by comparatively high housing costs, remains an ongoing public policy challenge if the state is to remain attractive to residents.
According to the Los Angeles Times, California’s population rose by roughly 19,200 people from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2025, a 0.05 percent increase based on data released Friday by the California Department of Finance. The previous year’s growth was 0.58 percent.
The increase was entirely the product of births and international arrivals offsetting domestic out-migration. More than 216,000 California residents left the state for other states, exceeding the number of domestic in-migrants.
That means the state is still losing residents to other parts of the country, but those losses are being offset for now by factors outside domestic migration—namely, births and global migration flows.
The report noted the dramatic influence of federal policy on that fragile balance. The Department of Finance stated: “In 2025, most of the humanitarian migration programs were terminated. As a result, net international migration for 2024-25 declined to … approximately half of the 2023-24 level.”
Those programs played a significant role during the earlier rebound. Their termination illustrates both how sensitive population trends are to federal actions and how tenuous the state’s recent gains remain.
This is not the robust population boom California had come to take for granted in the 20th century. It is, instead, the latest chapter in a decade where growth has slowed, shifted, and—during the early pandemic—reversed.
The Department of Finance cautioned that: “With change in policy for international humanitarian migration and deaths returning to long-term trends, California is likely to experience slower growth over the coming several years.”
That slower growth is occurring against the backdrop of a structural housing shortage decades in the making.
As Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson write in Abundance:
“But in the late 1970s, home construction started to fall behind the pace of population growth. New permits per capita declined in the 1980s and again in the 1990s. After the Great Recession, the housing market crashed, and home construction in the 2010s was obliterated. Today, the average number of dwellings per thousand people in the developed world is about 470, according to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). France and Italy have nearly 600. Japan and Germany have about 500. The US has only about 425.6 Where did all the houses go? The answer is that they were never built at all.”
In other words, even modest and slow population growth runs into the hard barrier of limited housing supply.
California does not need explosive growth to fuel a crisis. Its decades-long failure to build is already enough.
Klein and Thompson add: “Texas has been the single largest beneficiary of California’s housing crisis. And that is, in part, because Texas is California’s mirror image on housing. The Austin metro area led the nation in housing permits in 2022, permitting 18 new homes for every 1,000 residents. Los Angeles’s and San Francisco’s metro areas permitted only 2.5 units per 1,000 residents.”
Both stats paint a picture: California is not building enough housing. Neither is the US overall.
This contrast tells a story population statistics alone cannot. California’s weak housing production has exported growth elsewhere—particularly to Texas. It has also redirected internal growth away from coastal metros toward inland and exurban regions.
The latest population report reflects this geographic split. The strongest growth occurred in the Central Valley and Sacramento exurbs—areas that, while less economically dominant than coastal metros, permit more and build more.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles County registered a net population loss of 28,000 people. The Department of Finance cited wildfires and decreased international migration, particularly linked to the Palisades and Eaton fires, as major contributors.
Significantly, the report did not address whether the Trump administration’s summer immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles influenced migration patterns.
The omission highlights another dimension of current population dynamics: the role of federal enforcement in shaping local demographics, particularly in counties with large immigrant communities.
The new report mirrors the themes the Vanguard has covered throughout the year.
In previous analyses of Davis housing constraints, Bay Area rebounds, and statewide affordability pressures, a consistent pattern emerges: constrained supply dictates outcomes even more than population flows do.
When California’s population slowed during the pandemic, housing costs did not fall—they stabilized only briefly and have since resumed upward climbs in key regions. When population increases returned, even at low levels, the pressure intensified.
This challenges a persistent but flawed narrative that California’s housing crisis is the product of runaway population growth. The evidence suggests the opposite: the crisis persists because growth slowed while housing production lagged dramatically. The result is that even slight increases strain capacity.
It also explains why population loss did not relieve affordability burdens. The state’s most expensive metros—San Francisco, Silicon Valley, West Los Angeles—remained unaffordable even during periods of net out-migration. Limited construction, high land costs, and regulatory barriers held prices firm.
Now, as population inches upward again, the old pressures return. Coastal counties remain resistant to permitting. Inland regions absorb growth not because policy designed it so, but because markets redirected demand where supply exists. And other states—particularly Texas—capitalize.
The lesson is that modest population growth does not solve the housing crisis. And population loss does not solve it either. Only construction does.
California could continue to grow slowly for several years and still see affordability worsen. It could even resume net population loss and experience similar outcomes. That is because the fundamental constraint is structural rather than demographic.
California’s challenge is not that it is adding too many people but rather that it is adding too few homes.
The new population figures should remind policymakers of this rather than obscure it. The temptation will be to read three consecutive years of growth as a sign of returning normalcy. But normalcy in California has always meant population growth paired with robust construction. Without the latter, the former means pressure—not prosperity.
The state’s future depends on whether it can reverse decades of restrictive land-use habits. If not, slow growth will still produce scarcity, displacement, long commutes, and an exodus of working- and middle-class families. And places like Austin will continue to build what California does not.
California’s population uptick is real. But the housing shortage is the reality that matters. Until that changes, even slight increases will deepen a crisis that began not with growth, but with refusal to build.
Tags:
15 comments
There is less strain on the housing market mostly thanks to Trump’s immigration policies. I know progressives hate to admit that but California’s and much of the nation’s housing woes were caused by too much immigration. All those people entering into our country have to be housed somewhere.
1.6 kids (nationwide), less than that in California. 2.1 needed just for replacement of a couple.
Ultimately, if you don’t build it – they don’t come (other than illegal immigrants – which Trump has reversed). More importantly, this also applies to businesses – the actual driver of growth for a given area.
From article: “And other states—particularly Texas—capitalize.”
David “tips his hand” in that comment and throughout this article in regard to how he views never-ending growth as a positive outcome.
But again, the country itself isn’t growing. See “1.6 kids”, as well as the result of Trump’s immigration policies.
David continues to present population stabilization in a negative light.
“1.6 kids (nationwide), less than that in California. 2.1 needed just for replacement of a couple.”
Which is also endogenous rather than exogenous. I presented two data points on housing that you completely ignored and went back to your same points you’ve been arguing for years.
What can I tell you, David? Facts are facts.
A slight uptick in population in California is essentially a rounding error.
No one (including you) can point to housing prices as the “same thing” as a shortage. One reason being that every area “competes” with every other area. Texas itself is part of California’s “supply/demand” model as an alternative which impacts California’s prices. And housing isn’t always cheap in Texas either, though the property taxes are what’s truly out of control there (or so I’ve heard). Property taxes, insurance, etc., ARE housing costs. So are the parcel taxes that school districts levy on property owners.
Couple of other notes: Even while California’s population has largely stabilized (declined for about 3 years after the pandemic, perhaps a slight uptick now), the population itself is spreading into areas (like Davis and the Sacramento valley) from environmentally-superior areas (like the Bay Area) – where public transportation and the weather itself is better (resulting in less energy usage).
Now, one can argue that moving to Davis is sometimes (slightly) superior to moving to some place like Spring Lake, but the OVERALL trend is what’s concerning – people moving from REGIONS (such as the Bay Area) that are environmentally superior, to environmentally-inferior areas like Davis and the Sacramento valley.
I can tell you from personal experience that those in the Bay Area don’t see much difference between Dixon, Davis, Woodland, West Sacramento, Sacramento, etc. It’s all one big hot, flat hellhole to most of them. A place where they get stuck in traffic jams on the way to Tahoe, when freeway lanes shrink from 4 to 3 lanes.
Most people from the Bay Area probably focus more on the low foothill cities – like Folsom, Lincoln, Roseville, etc. But even so, they view those communities as essentially part of Sacramento as well.
It would be interesting to know how much additional housing California has built in environmentally-inferior areas (as well as superior areas) during the past 5 years or so, since California’s population has stabilized.
Since the article discusses the population shift from California to Texas, wouldn’t it be useful to consider “environmentally superior” growth in a context beyond just California?
Texas generates 29% more VMT/capita (and associated GHG/capita) than California.
https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/policyinformation/statistics/2023/ps1.cfm
Texas generates 234% more energy use/capita than California.
https://solarpower.guide/solar-energy-insights/states-energy-use-per-capita
26.5% of Texas’ power generation comes from renewable sources, compared to 43% for California.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_renewable_electricity_production
I know I’m cherry picking just a few metrics, but this doesn’t even account for the presence of environmental protection laws like CEQA in California and the lack thereof in Texas.
Do you think it is “environmentally superior” when a person who wants to live in California but can’t find/afford housing must live in places like Texas instead?
I’m asked, “Do you think it is “environmentally superior” when a person who wants to live in California but can’t find/afford housing must live in places like Texas instead?”
Your assumption is that a person “wants to” live in California, but can’t afford it. I flat-out don’t believe that in the first place. But it is true that as communities pursue high-paying industries (such as the technology industry), they can become priced out of their original home towns (if they’re not already homeowners, or in rent-controlled units).
The growth activists never seem to want to talk about that.
In any case, people move for a lot of different reasons, and one of them is the cost of housing (compared to wages). That’s always been true, and is the reason that a place like Texas “competes” with California, and is the reason for the exodus from California. The market itself will dictate the choices that people make, to some degree.
Also, California is a big place, and lots of places therein have cheap housing. Davis has cheap housing compared to San Francisco, so it’s ultimately subjective. But it actually sounds like you’re making the same argument I am, that it would be better for people to remain where they are (and that communities should stop making decisions which price out their own residents, such as the Bay Area has done with the technology industry.)
But the other (perhaps bigger) issue is, what is Texas doing about environmental regulations, then? And if they implemented more regulations (such as restrictions against sprawl), wouldn’t that presumably cause housing prices to rise even more than they have, there?
Is your argument that because Texas is pursuing sprawl and has less regulations regarding energy (presumably less regulation than California), that California should follow suit? Or, are you arguing that Texas should implement some of the same controls that California has – thereby increasing housing prices in Texas, in your view?
(Actually, I’d argue that California has done next to nothing to reign in sprawl.)
That’s an awfully long non-response to a yes or no question.
“Texas generates 29% more VMT/capita (and associated GHG/capita) than California.
https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/policyinformation/statistics/2023/ps1.cfm”
Thought I’d look at your first citation, above. Haven’t looked at the others, yet. In any case, it appears that you’re comparing two numbers (Total VMTs per capita, between California and Texas).
California’s VMT per capita is 8,008, while Texas’ is 10,305. But other columns break down total VMTs for their respective rural vs. urban areas. (California has a higher total VMT than Texas does for urban areas, but a lower total VMT for rural areas.)
Wouldn’t one need to know the relative percentages of rural vs. urban population distribution (between Texas vs. California) to make sense of that? Texas is much more spread out than California is, and I suspect a higher percentage of residents live in rural areas compared to California (which would account for some of the difference regarding VMTs per capita).
But again I’d ask if VMTs (and home energy usage) are lower in the Bay Area, compared to anywhere in the valley. And what percentage of newcomers to this area come from the Bay Area.
Regarding VMT/capita, every metro area in California (including the Central Valley and Inland Empire) is below even the lowest metro area in Texas.
https://www.bts.gov/geography/geospatial-2/daily-vehicle-miles-traveled-capita-urbanized-area-2022
How are VMTs in San Francisco, compared to ANYPLACE in the Central Valley – including this region?
How much energy do residents in San Francisco (or anywhere along the coast) use for heating and cooling, compared to ANYPLACE in the Central Valley?
And since those along the coast use a lot less, why do some advocate for those folks to move out to the Central Valley?
Here’s a breakdown of CA vs TX rural/urban annual VMT capita.
CA
94% urban vs 6% rural population
Urban: 6,896 annual VMT/capita
Rural: 26,191 annual VMT/capita
Total: 8,008 annual VMT/capita
TX
84% urban vs 16% rural population
Urban: 9,048 annual VMT/capita
Rural: 16,767 annual VMT/capita
Total: 10,305 annual VMT/capita
The table below shows daily VMT/capita for every urban area in both CA and TX. Pretty clear trend of TX urban areas dominating the top of the list, especially the largest metro areas where a lot of growth is happening.
For CA, only 4 of the top 25 urban areas are in the Central Valley. You might be interested to see the urban areas ranked near San Francisco. Stockton, Visalia, Modesto, Fresno, Tracy, and Bakersfield are all within 1 VMT/capita (less than 5%) of San Francisco. In fact, about half of the Central Valley urban areas generate less VMT/capita than San Francisco, including Davis, Woodland, Merced, and Chico.
That’s an interesting opinion about CA doing nothing about sprawl. Of all 50 states, CA is ranked #1 in population, #1 in percent of population living in urban areas (94.2%), and #1 in urban area density (4,500 people per square mile). Whatever we’re (not) doing seems to be working, granted there’s always room for improvement.
Urbanized Area (Population 50K+) State Daily VMT Population Daily VMT/Capita CA/TX Rank CA Rank TX Rank
Temple, TX TX 4,012,961 90,390 44.4 1 – 1
San Marcos, TX TX 2,302,298 52,826 43.6 2 – 2
Conroe–The Woodlands, TX TX 9,847,488 239,938 41.0 3 – 3
Midland, TX TX 4,034,709 117,807 34.2 4 – 4
McKinney, TX TX 5,816,057 170,030 34.2 5 – 5
Waco, TX TX 5,839,704 172,378 33.9 6 – 6
Odessa, TX TX 4,274,036 126,405 33.8 7 – 7
Beaumont, TX TX 4,907,189 147,922 33.2 8 – 8
Sherman, TX TX 2,051,087 61,900 33.1 9 – 9
Livermore, CA CA 2,561,051 81,624 31.4 10 1 –
Harlingen, TX TX 4,146,680 135,663 30.6 11 – 10
Texas City, TX TX 3,229,352 106,383 30.4 12 – 11
Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, TX TX 155,053,927 5,121,892 30.3 13 – 12
Paso Robles–Atascadero, CA CA 1,965,852 65,088 30.2 14 2 –
Victoria, TX TX 1,917,648 63,683 30.1 15 – 13
Austin, TX TX 40,800,811 1,362,416 29.9 16 – 14
Fairfield, CA CA 3,979,795 133,683 29.8 17 3 –
San Antonio, TX TX 51,812,787 1,758,210 29.5 18 – 15
Denton–Lewisville, TX TX 10,750,368 366,174 29.4 19 – 16
Tyler, TX TX 3,718,632 130,247 28.6 20 – 17
Longview, TX TX 2,781,246 98,884 28.1 21 – 18
Gilroy–Morgan Hill, CA CA 2,720,591 98,413 27.6 22 4 –
Houston, TX TX 136,233,696 4,944,332 27.6 23 – 19
Camarillo, CA CA 1,944,465 71,772 27.1 24 5 –
Abilene, TX TX 2,962,495 110,421 26.8 25 – 20
Thousand Oaks, CA CA 5,621,275 214,811 26.2 26 6 –
Lubbock, TX TX 6,095,137 237,356 25.7 27 – 21
Manteca, CA CA 2,110,533 83,578 25.3 28 7 –
Lake Jackson–Angleton, TX TX 1,870,844 74,830 25.0 29 – 22
Concord, CA CA 15,377,294 615,968 25.0 30 8 –
Port Arthur, TX TX 3,809,139 153,150 24.9 31 – 23
Arroyo Grande–Grover Beach, CA CA 1,288,595 52,000 24.8 32 9 –
Riverside–San Bernardino, CA CA 47,882,875 1,932,666 24.8 33 10 –
Vacaville, CA CA 2,267,256 93,141 24.3 34 11 –
Corpus Christi, TX TX 7,606,201 320,069 23.8 35 – 24
Santa Barbara, CA CA 4,600,090 195,861 23.5 36 12 –
Indio–Cathedral City, CA CA 8,107,385 345,580 23.5 37 13 –
Redding, CA CA 2,729,443 117,731 23.2 38 14 –
Lodi, CA CA 1,589,728 68,738 23.1 39 15 –
Amarillo, TX TX 4,507,747 196,651 22.9 40 – 25
McAllen, TX TX 16,575,228 728,825 22.7 41 – 26
Santa Clarita, CA CA 5,856,185 258,653 22.6 42 16 –
Turlock, CA CA 2,217,926 99,904 22.2 43 17 –
College Station–Bryan, TX TX 3,744,578 171,345 21.9 44 – 27
Murrieta–Temecula–Menifee, CA CA 9,504,792 441,546 21.5 45 18 –
San Diego, CA CA 63,425,975 2,956,746 21.5 46 19 –
Sacramento, CA CA 35,407,538 1,723,634 20.5 47 20 –
Petaluma, CA CA 1,310,185 64,078 20.4 48 21 –
Seaside–Monterey, CA CA 2,324,943 114,237 20.4 49 22 –
Mission Viejo–Lake Forest–San Clemente, CA CA 11,858,752 583,681 20.3 50 23 –
Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA CA 245,545,803 12,150,996 20.2 51 24 –
San Angelo, TX TX 1,842,205 92,984 19.8 52 – 28
Wichita Falls, TX TX 1,961,767 99,437 19.7 53 – 29
Vallejo, CA CA 3,201,273 165,074 19.4 54 25 –
Santa Rosa, CA CA 5,951,349 308,231 19.3 55 26 –
Brownsville, TX TX 4,189,980 217,585 19.3 56 – 30
Victorville–Hesperia, CA CA 6,279,469 328,454 19.1 57 27 –
Killeen, TX TX 4,100,454 217,630 18.8 58 – 31
Santa Cruz, CA CA 3,058,744 163,703 18.7 59 28 –
Stockton, CA CA 6,809,266 370,583 18.4 60 29 –
San Jose, CA CA 30,445,965 1,664,496 18.3 61 30 –
Simi Valley, CA CA 2,289,667 125,206 18.3 62 31 –
Visalia, CA CA 3,983,208 219,454 18.2 63 32 –
Modesto, CA CA 6,431,353 358,172 18.0 64 33 –
Fresno, CA CA 11,726,804 654,628 17.9 65 34 –
San Francisco–Oakland, CA CA 58,065,770 3,281,212 17.7 66 35 –
Tracy, CA CA 1,519,502 87,569 17.4 67 36 –
Bakersfield, CA CA 8,857,030 523,994 16.9 68 37 –
Salinas, CA CA 3,097,252 184,809 16.8 69 38 –
San Luis Obispo, CA CA 983,862 59,219 16.6 70 39 –
Laredo, TX TX 3,881,980 235,730 16.5 71 – 32
Lancaster–Palmdale, CA CA 5,581,015 341,219 16.4 72 40 –
Davis, CA CA 1,174,392 72,794 16.1 73 41 –
Yuba City, CA CA 1,813,226 116,719 15.5 74 42 –
Oxnard, CA CA 5,666,425 367,260 15.4 75 43 –
Antioch, CA CA 4,234,447 277,634 15.3 76 44 –
Hanford, CA CA 1,282,760 87,941 14.6 77 45 –
Woodland, CA CA 809,316 55,513 14.6 78 46 –
Watsonville, CA CA 1,061,459 73,534 14.4 79 47 –
Merced, CA CA 1,965,599 136,969 14.4 80 48 –
Chico, CA CA 1,364,098 98,176 13.9 81 49 –
Napa, CA CA 1,137,737 83,913 13.6 82 50 –
Madera, CA CA 1,062,284 78,413 13.5 83 51 –
Santa Maria, CA CA 1,725,045 130,447 13.2 84 52 –
Delano, CA CA 657,285 54,372 12.1 85 53 –
El Centro–Calexico, CA CA 1,243,493 107,672 11.5 86 54 –
Hemet, CA CA 1,775,191 163,379 10.9 87 55 –
Lompoc, CA CA 522,785 51,509 10.1 88 56 –
From article: “When California’s population slowed during the pandemic, housing costs did not fall—they stabilized only briefly . . .”
This statement is factually untrue, and yet is the underlying basis for David’s entire article. While also ignoring the “demand” side, as usual (the recent rise of the AI industry in parts of the Bay Area).
By the way, here’s your “clean energy” in California:
“Opponents, however, argue that the project will cost the area rural land, threaten habitat, strain water resources, and worsen air quality.”
“This is proposed to be a temporary project that will be decommissioned after 35 years of operation, but we are saying no matter what you are doing afterwards to try to replant little sapling trees, it’s not going to make up for the hundreds of years old oak trees that are really creating a vibrant ecosystem,” said Liz Lim from the Environmental Council of Sacramento.”
https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-county-solar-farm-proposal-opposition/69478653
Just last night, I was watching the national news regarding some farms on the east coast that are experiencing the threat of eminent domain in regard to new power lines to support the growth of artificial intelligence, and the MASSIVE amount of power that uses.
Reminds me of the mining of rare earth materials, needed to support “environmentally-friendly” technologies.
<<<>>>. I would like a discussion that questions the basic premise that it is housing shortages that drive the high costs of homes. You need to embrace the cognitive dissonance of “population is stagnant, declining, or modest, yet it is still population increase that creates a shortage that drives housing prices.
Again, it’s a “housing affordability crisis” rather than a “housing crisis.” I must confess that I am a little tired of the Abundance Doctrine and its simplistic (and convenient) supply and demand argument. “As Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson write in Abundance:”… Look, I thought the book was interesting, but I also sort of like Malcolm Gladwell books. It’s as if we are determining state and local policy using a Malcolm Gladwell-type book. Abundance Doctrine is now tainting academic discussions: https://events.ucr.edu/event/deans-anniversary-event. In am not convinced that if you paved half the state that it would move housing costs a dollar. Focus on this simplistic explanation deflects serious discussion about the deep and fundamental structural problems that truly drive unaffordability. A friend of mine with graduate training background in policy, who worked in Sacramento on policy, and served as a Mayor of one of our local cities (where you have to make real-world decisions on housing proposals) told me this week, “there isn’t really an acute major housing supply shortage. You are always chronically running behind by quite a few units. Part of it is the time that approval takes. Part is it is that you basically have maxed out your trained construction workforce at any given time. Building materials play a role.” She has the expertise, I don’t. But I do know that housing affordability is much more than a simple supply equation. In 2008 you could get a house in downtown Fairfield for $90,000. Now that same house is $500,000. That had NOTHING to do with statewide supply. A fundamentally flawed system drives the entire enterprise – yet no one seems to be talking about that. No one has solved “how do you fund infrastructure?” No one has solved, “how do you get developers to build the right type of housing?” No one has solved, “how do you pay for city services?” No one has solved, “how do you pay for the pensions of retired city employees?” No one has solved, “how do you respond to unpredictable interest rates?” And the minute that you build housing – at least one quarter of the units are purchased by investors.” In major cities, overseas investors buy giant blocks of housing – using it as a place to park money. Every city is running a structural deficit – small cities run a $10 million deficit, large cities run a deficit in the $100s of millions. So they add a Development Impact Fee (DIF) to each unit. In Vacaville the DIF is $110,000. In Fairfield, I think $112,000, but these are going up. I’ve been told (and check this) that the DIF in Elk Grove is $130,000. OK, so that is your baseline. Add Community Services District Fees and perhaps Homeowners Association fees (HOAs) and then add 10% sales tax on every item purchased. You have Labor costs, building materials (known in the vernacular as “sticks and bricks”), and land costs. All of this is expensive in California. It seems to me that if someone could solve the need for such high DIFs and CFDs and HOAs and sale tax and property tax and state income tax and… and… and… then we could talk about affordability.