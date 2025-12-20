Saturday Morning Commentary: California’s Population Ticks Up—However Housing Realities Have Not Changed

California is growing again—but barely. And while some headlines may frame three consecutive years of population increases as a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the deeper story tells us something different: the state’s modest rebound is colliding head-on with a decades-long failure to build homes at the pace that growth demands.

That failure predates the pandemic, continued through it, and now shapes the uneven geography of California’s recovery.

Despite modest or flat population growth in recent years, California’s housing market remains deeply unaffordable because the state has long failed to build enough homes to meet demand.

Academic and government analyses show that “California simply doesn’t have enough housing to keep up with demand,” and that chronic undersupply is “the leading cause of our housing affordability concerns,” according to housing experts and state officials cited by CalMatters.

The shortage persists even as population growth has stalled or slowed, creating a situation where limited inventory relative to demand—stemming from decades of underbuilding—is a central driver of high rents and prices rather than rapid population increases alone.

Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) has directly linked California’s population loss and stagnation to high housing costs.

A statewide survey found that a significant share of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of housing costs, indicating that unaffordable housing is a causal factor in migration decisions.

Specifically, the survey found that “37% of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of housing costs,” and that the state’s high cost of living, driven almost solely by comparatively high housing costs, remains an ongoing public policy challenge if the state is to remain attractive to residents.

According to the Los Angeles Times, California’s population rose by roughly 19,200 people from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2025, a 0.05 percent increase based on data released Friday by the California Department of Finance. The previous year’s growth was 0.58 percent.

The increase was entirely the product of births and international arrivals offsetting domestic out-migration. More than 216,000 California residents left the state for other states, exceeding the number of domestic in-migrants.

That means the state is still losing residents to other parts of the country, but those losses are being offset for now by factors outside domestic migration—namely, births and global migration flows.

The report noted the dramatic influence of federal policy on that fragile balance. The Department of Finance stated: “In 2025, most of the humanitarian migration programs were terminated. As a result, net international migration for 2024-25 declined to … approximately half of the 2023-24 level.”

Those programs played a significant role during the earlier rebound. Their termination illustrates both how sensitive population trends are to federal actions and how tenuous the state’s recent gains remain.

This is not the robust population boom California had come to take for granted in the 20th century. It is, instead, the latest chapter in a decade where growth has slowed, shifted, and—during the early pandemic—reversed.

The Department of Finance cautioned that: “With change in policy for international humanitarian migration and deaths returning to long-term trends, California is likely to experience slower growth over the coming several years.”

That slower growth is occurring against the backdrop of a structural housing shortage decades in the making.

As Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson write in Abundance:

“But in the late 1970s, home construction started to fall behind the pace of population growth. New permits per capita declined in the 1980s and again in the 1990s. After the Great Recession, the housing market crashed, and home construction in the 2010s was obliterated. Today, the average number of dwellings per thousand people in the developed world is about 470, according to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). France and Italy have nearly 600. Japan and Germany have about 500. The US has only about 425.6 Where did all the houses go? The answer is that they were never built at all.”

In other words, even modest and slow population growth runs into the hard barrier of limited housing supply.

California does not need explosive growth to fuel a crisis. Its decades-long failure to build is already enough.

Klein and Thompson add: “Texas has been the single largest beneficiary of California’s housing crisis. And that is, in part, because Texas is California’s mirror image on housing. The Austin metro area led the nation in housing permits in 2022, permitting 18 new homes for every 1,000 residents. Los Angeles’s and San Francisco’s metro areas permitted only 2.5 units per 1,000 residents.”

Both stats paint a picture: California is not building enough housing. Neither is the US overall.

This contrast tells a story population statistics alone cannot. California’s weak housing production has exported growth elsewhere—particularly to Texas. It has also redirected internal growth away from coastal metros toward inland and exurban regions.

The latest population report reflects this geographic split. The strongest growth occurred in the Central Valley and Sacramento exurbs—areas that, while less economically dominant than coastal metros, permit more and build more.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County registered a net population loss of 28,000 people. The Department of Finance cited wildfires and decreased international migration, particularly linked to the Palisades and Eaton fires, as major contributors.

Significantly, the report did not address whether the Trump administration’s summer immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles influenced migration patterns.

The omission highlights another dimension of current population dynamics: the role of federal enforcement in shaping local demographics, particularly in counties with large immigrant communities.

The new report mirrors the themes the Vanguard has covered throughout the year.

In previous analyses of Davis housing constraints, Bay Area rebounds, and statewide affordability pressures, a consistent pattern emerges: constrained supply dictates outcomes even more than population flows do.

When California’s population slowed during the pandemic, housing costs did not fall—they stabilized only briefly and have since resumed upward climbs in key regions. When population increases returned, even at low levels, the pressure intensified.

This challenges a persistent but flawed narrative that California’s housing crisis is the product of runaway population growth. The evidence suggests the opposite: the crisis persists because growth slowed while housing production lagged dramatically. The result is that even slight increases strain capacity.

It also explains why population loss did not relieve affordability burdens. The state’s most expensive metros—San Francisco, Silicon Valley, West Los Angeles—remained unaffordable even during periods of net out-migration. Limited construction, high land costs, and regulatory barriers held prices firm.

Now, as population inches upward again, the old pressures return. Coastal counties remain resistant to permitting. Inland regions absorb growth not because policy designed it so, but because markets redirected demand where supply exists. And other states—particularly Texas—capitalize.

The lesson is that modest population growth does not solve the housing crisis. And population loss does not solve it either. Only construction does.

California could continue to grow slowly for several years and still see affordability worsen. It could even resume net population loss and experience similar outcomes. That is because the fundamental constraint is structural rather than demographic.

California’s challenge is not that it is adding too many people but rather that it is adding too few homes.

The new population figures should remind policymakers of this rather than obscure it. The temptation will be to read three consecutive years of growth as a sign of returning normalcy. But normalcy in California has always meant population growth paired with robust construction. Without the latter, the former means pressure—not prosperity.

The state’s future depends on whether it can reverse decades of restrictive land-use habits. If not, slow growth will still produce scarcity, displacement, long commutes, and an exodus of working- and middle-class families. And places like Austin will continue to build what California does not.

California’s population uptick is real. But the housing shortage is the reality that matters. Until that changes, even slight increases will deepen a crisis that began not with growth, but with refusal to build.

Tags:

Categories:

Tags: