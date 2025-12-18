Dublin City Council Opposes ICE Detention Facility at Former Prison

PC: Jesstess87 Via Wikimedia Commons

DUBLIN, Calif. — The Dublin City Council formally registered its opposition Tuesday night to the potential reopening or reuse of the former Federal Correctional Institution Dublin as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, adopting a resolution intended to signal strong community resistance even though the city has no direct authority over federal decisions governing the site, according to a brief published Wednesday by the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice.

In the brief, council members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of communication between federal agencies and the city, despite repeated requests for information and updates.

Concerns mounted as the Bureau of Prisons recently announced it intended to transfer the FCI Dublin property to the General Services Administration, which gives the federal government the opportunity to again transfer the property to ICE.

The resolution notes that FCI Dublin “previously operated as a low-security federal correctional facility for women until its closure … on December 5, 2024,” and that it was shuttered after “extensive reports of systemic failures, including documented staff misconduct, inadequate oversight, multiple criminal prosecutions, and the identification of dangerous infrastructure issues, resulting in significant loss of public trust in the operation of the institution.”

It emphasizes Dublin’s rapid growth and high quality of life, citing its status as “one of the safest cities in California” with “a desirable school district,” a strong business climate, and its recognition as an “All-America City,” framing the former prison’s repurposing as inconsistent with community values.

The resolution underscores Dublin’s demographic makeup, stating the city is now home to a “large immigrant population, with roughly 40% of its residents having been born outside of the United States,” and that it “champions a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusion.” It warns that reactivating the site for detention could widely harm the community, citing “documented incidents in which ICE presence and heightened immigration enforcement has created an environment of fear and anxiety.”

It further raises economic and public safety concerns, stating ICE presence could result in decreased public participation in the local economy, “erosion of trust in City leadership,” lower school attendance, reduced use of city facilities, and heightened apprehension about interacting with public safety and social service providers.

The resolution points to extensive infrastructure deficiencies, including asbestos and mold contamination, and asserts that the former facility is not suited for the legal, medical, and logistical needs of individuals in immigration proceedings.

After a Nov. 18 city council meeting in which more than 30 residents spoke against what a potential ICE facility could bring, Council Member Jean Josey proposed the resolution.

According to the brief, more than 100 community members attended a Dec. 16 city council meeting to support the resolution.

After public comments, all five city council members voted in favor.

In the brief and during public comment, Dublin resident and immigrant to the United States Alfredo said, “If this detention center opens, we will not feel safe here in Dublin because we will all be at risk, as people are being taken away without respect for our rights…I thank you for presenting this resolution and I support it so that it can be voted on and passed.”

Dublin resident Liz Schmitt commented in the brief, “I’m very pleased that the Dublin City Council listened to its residents and did the honorable and responsible action by passing the resolution formally opposing the placement of a detention center in this city…I do not like to see people deprived of their safety. I do not like to see people deprived of their Constitutional rights. I do not like to see people deprived of their mental health. And with ICE, that’s all we get.”

Darlene Baker, who according to the brief was formerly incarcerated at FCI Dublin between April 2022 and February 2023 and was sexually assaulted during her time, wrote to the council before the meeting, writing that, “The beautiful City of Dublin should shine a beacon of light and loudly proclaim that they will no longer tolerate being the home of the ‘Dublin Rape Club’…I respectfully urge the Council to use every means available to ensure this facility is never opened again, including and especially use as an ICE facility housing vulnerable immigrants.”

The resolution concludes by stating the City of Dublin “formally opposes the reopening or reuse of the former Federal Correctional Institution Dublin for any detention or correctional purpose,” and urges federal agencies to engage in “open and transparent communication” regarding any decisions affecting the site.

