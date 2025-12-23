Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Re-Arrest Policy for Immigrants

“This decision is an important reminder that the government cannot arbitrarily rip people from their lives without reason or explanation.” – Bree Bernwanger, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal district court in California has blocked a Trump administration policy that allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to re-arrest and re-detain immigrants whom the government had previously released after determining they were neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts issued the ruling in Garro Pinchi v. Noem, barring the practice throughout ICE’s San Francisco Area of Responsibility, which includes Northern and Central California, Hawaiʻi, Guam and Saipan. The decision provisionally certifies the case as a class action and stays the challenged policy while the lawsuit moves forward.

For decades, immigrants whom the government deemed safe to release were allowed to remain free while their immigration cases proceeded, so long as they complied with supervision requirements such as court appearances and check-ins. That long-standing practice changed abruptly in May, when ICE began re-arresting people at immigration courthouses and ICE offices across Northern and Central California, despite having no individualized reason to believe they posed a danger or were likely to flee.

In a 67-page order, Pitts found that the government failed to adequately explain or justify the shift. “While the extraordinary pace and scale of the change to DHS’s re-detention practices are clear, the reasons for it are not,” Pitts wrote. “And when initially asked by courts to articulate a rationale for its re-arrest of noncitizens absent changed circumstances, DHS struggled to provide a consistent answer.”

The court concluded that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claims that the re-detention policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act. According to the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to justify its actions after the fact by relying on a legally flawed interpretation of immigration detention statutes. Pitts further held that the policy threatens irreparable harm by subjecting people to unlawful detention and deprivation of liberty.

The order provisionally certifies the case as a class action, meaning it applies not only to the named plaintiffs but also to similarly situated immigrants within ICE’s San Francisco area of responsibility who were previously released and later faced re-arrest under the new policy.

“This ruling puts an immediate stop to a policy that upended lives by subjecting people to sudden re-detention after the government itself had determined they could safely remain free,” said Erin Meyer, a partner with Keker, Van Nest & Peters, one of the law firms representing the plaintiffs. “This order should have an immediate impact in our communities, allowing people to rely once again on the assurances they’ve received that they will not be re-detained as long as they are law-abiding and comply with all immigration court hearings and check-ins.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of three Bay Area plaintiffs and seeks to permanently end the administration’s policy. The plaintiffs argue that ICE’s re-arrests violate federal law and due process by disregarding prior determinations that individuals could safely remain in the community while their cases were pending.

According to the court’s findings, DHS for decades followed a practice of re-detaining people only if there was a material change in circumstances, such as new evidence that someone posed a danger or was unlikely to appear for future proceedings. Multiple immigration attorneys and former immigration judges submitted declarations stating that they had never observed ICE re-detaining individuals absent such changed circumstances prior to this year.

That practice shifted in May, when ICE began carrying out widespread re-arrests, often at immigration courthouses after people appeared for scheduled hearings or at routine check-ins with ICE officers. The record before the court included evidence that hundreds, and possibly thousands, of people were re-detained under the new approach within ICE’s San Francisco area of responsibility alone.

The court noted that DHS did not initially provide a public explanation for the policy change. In different cases, government attorneys offered varying and sometimes contradictory rationales, including claims related to enforcement priorities, detention bed space, or assertions that certain immigrants were subject to mandatory detention under different statutory provisions. In other cases, courts found the basis for the re-detention to be uncertain or unclear.

“Since May, ICE has embraced cruelty and sowed chaos, sweeping up people who did everything our immigration system asked of them,” said Bree Bernwanger, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California. “This decision is an important reminder that the government cannot arbitrarily rip people from their lives without reason or explanation.”

Advocates say the policy had immediate and devastating effects on families and communities. Over recent months, staff from Centro Legal de la Raza spent extensive time at ICE’s San Francisco Field Office meeting with people who had just been re-detained after appearing for court hearings or check-ins.

“They were children, elderly and disabled people, pregnant women, and grandparents,” said Nikolas De Bremaeker, managing attorney at Centro Legal de la Raza. “Many were in tears, shaking uncontrollably, unable to speak, and in shock. They had one thing in common: they did everything the government asked, and ICE arrested them anyway. Friday’s ruling puts us one step closer to ending this nightmare.”

The court’s order describes how many people who were re-detained had built lives in reliance on the government’s prior release decisions. According to the record, individuals obtained work authorization, secured jobs, signed leases, supported family members, joined religious communities and complied with all conditions of release, only to be taken back into custody without warning.

Judge Pitts found that this reliance weighed heavily in favor of blocking the policy, noting that the sudden loss of liberty, employment and family stability constituted irreparable harm that could not be remedied after the fact.

The government argued that it had broad authority to revoke release and re-detain individuals at any time. The court rejected that position, finding that DHS’s authority is constrained by longstanding interpretations of immigration law and by its own past practice, which required an individualized determination of changed circumstances before re-detention.

The ruling does not end the case, but it halts enforcement of the re-detention policy while the litigation proceeds. The court’s stay prevents ICE from continuing the practice within its San Francisco area of responsibility unless and until the government can lawfully justify it.

The plaintiffs are represented by the ACLU Foundation, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Centro Legal de la Raza and Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP.

