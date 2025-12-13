Davis City Council to Hold Workshop on Village Farms Development

Supporters of the project have pointed to Davis’ ongoing housing shortage, rising housing costs and declining school enrollment as reasons to consider large, master-planned developments on the city’s periphery.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council is scheduled to hold a public workshop next Tuesday on the proposed Village Farms Davis development, a large-scale housing and annexation project that could ultimately go before voters in June 2026 under Measure J/R/D.

City staff say the meeting is intended to give council members an opportunity to review the proposal, hear from the applicant and the public, and provide direction on unresolved policy issues before the project advances to formal hearings.

Village Farms Davis is a proposed residential development on roughly 497.6 acres at the city’s northern edge. The project application was submitted in April 2023 and has been under review for more than two years, including multiple commission hearings, environmental analysis and negotiations over a development agreement.

Because most of the site is currently designated for agricultural use under Yolo County land use plans, voter approval would be required to annex the land into the city and allow urban development.

According to a staff report prepared for the City Council and Planning Commission, the workshop will include presentations from city staff and the project applicant, followed by public comment.

Council members are expected to provide feedback on a proposed pre-General Plan amendment, pre-zoning and preliminary planned development approvals, and a draft development agreement. No final votes are scheduled for the workshop.

City staff frame the Village Farms proposal as one that could advance several long-standing council goals, including increasing housing supply, improving fiscal resilience, supporting climate and sustainability objectives and maintaining infrastructure and service levels.

Staff also note that all costs associated with processing the application and preparing environmental documents are being paid by the applicant through fees, not by the city’s general fund.

The proposed development would include up to 1,800 housing units across a mix of densities, ranging from single-family homes and duplexes to higher-density multifamily housing.

Plans also include neighborhood-serving commercial uses, a community park, a neighborhood park, greenbelts, open space, a future fire station site, an educational farm and a pre-kindergarten early learning center. Portions of the site would remain in agricultural use or be preserved as habitat.

Supporters of the project have pointed to Davis’ ongoing housing shortage, rising housing costs and declining school enrollment as reasons to consider large, master-planned developments on the city’s periphery. City staff note that Village Farms is one of the largest remaining opportunities to add significant housing capacity within the city’s sphere of influence.

At the same time, the proposal has generated sustained opposition from some residents concerned about farmland loss, traffic impacts, infrastructure costs, water and wastewater capacity, and the long-term fiscal implications of peripheral growth.

Measure J/R/D, which requires voter approval for conversion of agricultural land to urban use, was adopted in part to give residents direct control over such decisions.

A key component of the Village Farms application is a proposed amendment to the city’s General Plan. In addition to establishing land use designations that would take effect only if annexation is approved, the project includes a request to remove outdated language from the General Plan that once sought to cap Davis’ population and number of single-family homes.

The staff report quotes the provision proposed for deletion as calling to “[c]reate and maintain an effective growth management system designed to keep the population of the City below 64,000 and the number of single-family dwellings below 15,500 in 2010.” Staff describe the language as obsolete and say its removal would be a minor cleanup ahead of the city’s broader General Plan update.

Another notable feature of the proposal is a 107-acre area in the northwest portion of the site designated to remain in agricultural use. This land would initially serve as a soil borrow site to raise developed portions of the project out of the floodplain, then be restored for farming.

City staff report that the applicant has committed to a soil restoration plan and that the land would retain an agricultural designation within the city if restoration is successful. Critics have questioned whether the land can realistically be returned to productive agriculture after excavation, while staff say the development agreement includes enforceable requirements.

The draft development agreement, which has been negotiated over several months, is intended to define the obligations of both the city and the developer. Staff describe development agreements as voluntary, long-term contracts that provide certainty around project features, infrastructure, timing and financing.

The agreement does not override city ordinances but can vest certain development rights while requiring public benefits beyond minimum code requirements.

Affordable housing has been one of the most closely scrutinized elements of the Village Farms proposal. After receiving feedback from the City Council in November 2025, the applicant revised its plan to include dedication of approximately 16 acres of land to the city for affordable housing development and a $6 million contribution to the city’s Housing Trust Fund.

Staff report that the revised plan would support construction of 262 units affordable to very low- and low-income households and 98 units affordable to moderate-income households, exceeding the city’s standard inclusionary requirements. Some housing advocates have welcomed the revisions, while others argue that affordability commitments should go further, given the project’s scale.

Transportation impacts are another area of debate. The project includes proposed roadway connections to Pole Line Road and Covell Boulevard, traffic calming measures on nearby streets, and grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossings.

City staff report that traffic studies indicate intersections would continue to operate within the city’s acceptable level-of-service standards with the identified improvements. Opponents have raised concerns about congestion on Covell Boulevard and the cumulative impacts of multiple large projects in North Davis.

Environmental review of the project is ongoing. A draft environmental impact report was circulated earlier this year and drew more than 200 public comments. In October 2025, new information about the city’s wastewater treatment plant capacity prompted a partial recirculation of the draft EIR.

Staff note that the capacity issue was not caused by the Village Farms project but must be addressed under state environmental law. The recirculated portions of the EIR are open for public comment through early January 2026.

If the City Council ultimately approves the project entitlements and certifies the environmental impact report, the council would then decide whether to place the project on the June 2026 ballot.

Voters would be asked to approve or reject the project’s Baseline Project Features, which include key commitments related to land use, infrastructure, transportation, open space and community benefits.

City staff stress that next Tuesday’s workshop is the next step in that process, not a final decision point. They say the meeting is intended to surface remaining questions, clarify policy tradeoffs and inform both council members and the public ahead of future hearings.

