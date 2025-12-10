Davis City Council Defers Decision on Measure J/R/D Amendment

“Any exemption amendment to Measure J/R/D that goes to the voters has to be directly tied to the production of affordable housing units.” – Councilmember Josh Chapman

“What we would be asking of developers is that at least half of your development is affordable to average normal people.” – Mayor Bapu Vaitla

DAVIS, Calif. — After hours of testimony and council deliberation, the Davis City Council on Tuesday stopped short of advancing any immediate amendment to Measure J/R/D, instead deferring ballot action while signaling that any future change would need to be tightly focused on affordable housing production and climate-related standards.

Council members repeatedly emphasized that no amendment is being voted on now and that Measure J/R/D remains in full effect.

“That’s not the decision that’s being made here tonight,” said Councilmember Josh Chapman. “So what we’re doing here tonight is what more information we want to see come back to us so we can make a well-rounded informed decision.”

The discussion followed months of work by a council subcommittee and a joint meeting of multiple city commissions examining whether Measure J/R/D — which requires voter approval for peripheral development — should be amended to allow limited exemptions. While staff outlined a menu of potential criteria, council members made clear that the conversation remains conceptual and that timing is unresolved.

Chapman stressed that fears surfacing during public comment reflected deeper anxieties about growth and change rather than the specific proposal before the council.

“We see this around housing projects. We see it around Village Farms. We see it around Willowgrove,” he said. “It was on full display here this evening around the protectionism of what folks have and the nervousness around losing that, quote, losing in quotes, that’s going to be a threat to a lifestyle.”

He rejected claims that the council was attempting to bypass Measure J/R/D. “If this thing moves forward and it’s not happening tonight, Measure J/R/D still stands there with a small exemption,” Chapman said. “This isn’t something that’s being sprung on people at the last minute.”

Chapman outlined what he described as three core elements that would have to be present in any future exemption proposal. First among them was affordable housing. “Any exemption amendment to Measure J/R/D that goes to the voters has to be directly tied to the production of affordable housing units,” he said.

He pointed to the city’s inclusionary housing requirements and recent projects offering higher affordability levels, suggesting thresholds in the 20 to 40 percent range warranted closer examination.

“I think it’s something that we need to look at,” Chapman said, adding that moderate-income or “missing middle” housing should be part of the discussion. “I think that that’s what we hear across the community as a whole right now.”

Second, Chapman identified carbon neutrality as a possible criterion that voters could readily understand. “Something like around achieving carbon neutrality as another piece, I don’t think it’s just a combination of these things where that seems — I mean, I know it’s not straightforward — but people can understand that,” he said.

Third, he said any exemption would need to deliver a clearly defined community benefit and retain council discretion.

“It’s not a by-right process,” Chapman said. “There still should be some sort of conversation and negotiation that happens with the City Council around some of these projects.”

Mayor Bapu Vaitla framed the issue more broadly, arguing that the city’s growth constraints have contributed to deeper equity and economic challenges.

“We live in a system of residential segregation,” Vaitla said. “There are the haves, which is us, me included, in town, and there are the have-nots.”

Vaitla tied housing scarcity to homelessness, student housing insecurity, school enrollment declines and fiscal strain. “The primary reason people are living on the streets is because there isn’t enough housing,” he said.

He rejected the notion that opposition to development is environmentally protective. “To be anti good housing projects right now is to be anti-environmental,” Vaitla said, arguing that compact, transit-linked housing is central to climate resilience.

Vaitla expressed strong support for a carefully defined exemption aligned with equity and sustainability goals. “What this should be is a special pathway for those who bring extraordinary projects before City Council that conform to the stated vision of Davis,” he said.

Like Chapman, Vaitla floated the idea of a high affordability bar combined with net-zero standards.

“What we would be asking of developers is that at least half of your development is affordable to average normal people,” he said. “To me, that’s not only a reasonable and feasible bar to meet for developers, it’s something worthwhile bringing before the community.”

On timing, however, the council revealed sharp divisions. Vaitla argued that the city has already missed its commitment to bring voters an amendment in 2024.

“We’re already two years late,” he said. “For me, it doesn’t make any sense to wait another two years.”

Vice Mayor Donna Neville strongly disagreed, insisting the council honor a prior commitment not to place a Measure J/R/D amendment on the same ballot as pending development proposals.

“I feel very strongly that I want to honor that commitment,” Neville said. She warned that a combined ballot could confuse voters and undermine both efforts.

Neville also questioned whether some existing exemptions were viable, particularly a rarely used provision allowing 100 percent affordable housing beyond five acres.

“In today’s climate, no,” she said when asked whether such a project could realistically pencil out.

She noted that despite claims Measure J/R/D has not constrained housing, rejected projects represented significant lost opportunity. Staff estimated that developments denied under Measure J/R/D could have produced roughly 1,800 housing units, she said.

Councilmember Gloria Partida emphasized the need for deeper community engagement before any amendment proceeds.

“It’s been 20, 25 years almost now, and we have a whole nother set of families and people and opinions and visions,” she said. “There has to be a process for everyone to have their voices heard.”

Partida said future changes should provide clarity about what constitutes an acceptable project. “We never hear what people want,” she said. “We only hear that it’s bad.”

Councilmember Linda Deos, participating remotely, echoed concerns about feasibility and timing.

“I am very firmly in the camp of not having anything for 2026 at this point,” he said, citing both workload constraints and the risk of “dooming all three to failure” if measures are combined.

Several council members expressed skepticism about exemptions based on agricultural soil quality, arguing that such an approach could unintentionally bypass voter oversight for large peripheral proposals. Neville said that idea was “off the table” for her.

City staff confirmed that both current development applicants oppose placing a Measure J/R/D amendment on the same ballot as their projects. Staff also cautioned that capacity constraints limit how much additional work can be absorbed while advancing development applications and preparing for looming budget discussions.

As the meeting concluded, the council reached no formal vote on timing or substance but appeared aligned on deferring ballot action beyond 2026. Vaitla acknowledged he was in the minority on near-term timing but urged the council not to abandon the issue indefinitely. “It’s never going to be the perfect time,” he said.

Partida suggested that if finances allow, 2027 could be considered, otherwise 2028 should serve as an outer limit. “No later than 28,” she said.

For now, Measure J/R/D remains unchanged, with council direction focusing on further analysis — especially around affordability and climate performance — and possible integration into the city’s ongoing general plan process.

As Chapman summarized earlier in the meeting, “If in the end we decide we do not want to do an amendment, then that’s a decision that we make in conjunction with the community, with staff, and that’s how we move that forward.”

