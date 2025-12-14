Davis Planning Commission to Hold Hearing on 1,800-Home Village Farms Development

The Davis Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing Dec. 17 on the proposed Village Farms Davis project, a residential development that would add up to 1,800 homes on nearly 500 acres in north Davis.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing Dec. 17 on the proposed Village Farms Davis project, a residential development that would add up to 1,800 homes on nearly 500 acres in north Davis, according to a city staff report.

City staff are recommending that the Planning Commission conduct a public hearing to “receive Staff presentation on the proposed project,” “receive Applicant presentation on the proposed project,” “receive public comment,” and “deliberate,” before voting on whether to recommend that the City Council certify the project’s Environmental Impact Report and approve the requested land-use entitlements.

The proposed Village Farms Davis development is described in the staff report as “an approximately 498-acre residential neighborhood development located in North Davis, that includes land uses to create 1,800 market-rate and affordable homes.”

The project site encompasses 497.6 acres and includes a 382.72-acre parcel and a 114.88-acre portion of a second parcel, part of which currently lies outside the city’s sphere of influence.

According to the report, the project would include a mix of housing types and densities along with “a community park, a neighborhood park, a natural habitat area, a site for a future fire station, a site for an educational farm, a site for a pre-K daycare, greenbelts, and an urban agricultural transition area.”

The proposal requires several discretionary approvals, including a pre-General Plan amendment, pre-zoning and preliminary planned development approval, a development agreement, and annexation.

Because most of the land is currently designated agricultural under Yolo County’s General Plan, voter approval would be required under Measure J/R/D.

The staff report notes that the City Council would consider “the resolution calling for the project to be placed on the June 2026 election.”

Central to that potential election are the project’s Baseline Project Features, which would be presented to voters as part of the Measure J/R/D ballot language. T

he staff report explains that Baseline Project Features are “commitments made by the applicant and which are considered and acted upon by the voters of Davis in a general election.”

The report states that the Baseline Project Features include “project goals, a land use summary, and project commitments,” and that these commitments are generally “features or improvements that are beyond what those that are required by the City of Davis Municipal Code or other regulation.”

The staff report states that the Baseline Features include commitments related to “land uses (residential and non-residential); the annexation of the project site into the City of Davis; roadway improvements, active transportation/mobility and transit; agricultural land, open space and habitat; and financing.”

The land-use commitments detailed in the report include 1,800 total residential units spread across low-, medium- and high-density designations. The proposed breakdown includes 310 low-density units, 1,130 medium-density units and 360 high-density units, which would include both market-rate and affordable multifamily housing. Non-residential uses include land reserved for neighborhood-serving mixed-use development, public facilities and open space.

Open space and conservation commitments are also embedded in the Baseline Project Features.

The staff report describes approximately 47.1 acres designated as a natural habitat area and an additional 107.1 acres designated for agriculture.

The report notes that a portion of the site known as the Northern Agricultural Area would be restored and returned to active agricultural use after serving as a temporary soil borrow site.

According to the report, “the requirements for the restoration of the NAA to a viable agricultural use are provided in the draft DA to the City’s satisfaction.”

The Baseline Project Features also incorporate agricultural mitigation requirements.

The staff report states that agricultural land would be preserved at a ratio of “two acres preserved for every acre of agricultural land changed from an agricultural use to a non-agricultural use as part of the Project.”

The location of that land would be determined later through implementation of the Development Agreement.

Transportation-related commitments are another key component of the Baseline Project Features.

The staff report explains that these commitments include roadway improvements, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and transit-related features. Proposed improvements include multiple access points to the project site, grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossings and contributions toward traffic signal coordination along Covell Boulevard.

The report also notes that the Baseline Project Features include financing-related commitments, which are further detailed in the development agreement.

These commitments are intended to ensure that “the financial obligations of the Project are clear and enforceable throughout the term of the DA.”

It establishes the framework for development impact fees, fair-share infrastructure contributions, dedication of rights-of-way, and confirms that all project processing costs, including preparation of the Environmental Impact Report, are paid by the applicant, while clarifying that the Planning Commission is not being asked to approve the financing structure itself.

City staff emphasize that the Baseline Project Features remain in draft form and could be revised by the City Council prior to final approval. “The City Council, at the January 2026 public hearing, may elect to seek revisions of the Baseline Project Features before taking action to approve (or deny) them,” the report states.

As currently drafted, staff write that they are “supportive of the draft Baseline Project Features as provided with this staff report and recommend the Planning Commission recommend approval to the City Council of the proposed pre General Plan Amendment.”

Affordable housing commitments are addressed both within the Baseline Project Features and through a Project Individualized Plan that would be incorporated into the development agreement.

According to the staff report, the applicant proposes to “dedicate approximately 16.0 acres of land to the City in addition to committing a $6,000,000 contribution directly to the City’s Housing Trust fund.”

The report specifies that the affordable housing plan would include “262 affordable units reserved for very low and low-income households” and “98 units for moderate income households.” Of the very low- and low-income units, “a minimum of 50% of the units will be affordable to very low-income households (≤50% of Area Median Income).”

Transportation impacts and mitigation measures are analyzed extensively in the staff report.

According to the report, the project’s transportation analysis shows that with the proposed improvements, intersections would operate at “a Level of Service between C and E, which is within the allowed threshold.”

The staff report also states that the applicant has agreed to contribute $100,000 toward traffic calming improvements on Picasso Avenue and to fund a feasibility analysis of potential bicycle and pedestrian crossings of Covell Boulevard. Staff further recommend a roadway connection to the Cannery project, noting that even with increased traffic, the Cannery roundabout “remains a Level of Service A condition.”

Environmental review of the project has been ongoing for more than a year.

The staff report states that the Draft Environmental Impact Report “evaluates the potentially significant environmental impacts of the Project, includes feasible mitigation measures to reduce significant impacts, and identifies the significant and unavoidable impacts of the Project.”

The report explains that a partial recirculation of the Draft EIR was required after new information emerged regarding wastewater treatment capacity.

Staff noted that “through no fault of the Village Farms applicant or as a result of the proposed project,” the environmental analysis required revision.

The report further states that “the Village Farms Davis development proposal is not responsible for the capacity concern nor did the project itself trigger the need for the recirculation.”

If the Planning Commission recommends approval, the City Council is expected to take up the project in January, when it would consider certifying the Environmental Impact Report, approving the development agreement and deciding whether to place the Village Farms Davis proposal before voters.

