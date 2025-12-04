Court Watch: Multi-Defendant Case in Yolo County Faces Further Delay

WOODLAND, Calif. — A long-pending multi-defendant case again stalled on Wednesday as attorneys in Yolo County Superior Court attempted, and ultimately failed, to agree on a trial date, underscoring a widening divide between the defense and prosecution over how far into 2026 the matter should be scheduled.

The case, which has been pending since the summer of 2023, features three accused individuals who have all issued time waivers, yet the parties remain far apart on when the trial should begin.

The accused, each facing a mix of felony and misdemeanor charges including prowling, grand theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of burglary tools, appeared virtually with their attorneys for what was expected to be a routine trial readiness conference.

Instead, the hearing shifted quickly toward disagreement over scheduling, revealing sharply different views on how long the trial should be delayed.

One deputy public defender requested a trial date in August 2026, nearly three years after the original arraignment, emphasizing he was “impacted 100%” due to an overwhelming caseload.

Deputy District Attorney A. Rojas objected to the proposed date as excessively delayed, even with time waivers in effect, arguing that setting the matter so far out risked stagnation and urging the court to cap the window at May 2026.

With neither side willing to move from their proposed time frames, the judge declined to set a trial date and instead scheduled a trial-setting conference for Jan. 27, 2026, when the matter will be revisited.

For now, the case enters its third year without a confirmed trial date, and the January conference is expected to determine whether the court adopts the defense’s extended schedule, the prosecution’s earlier proposal, or a compromise between the two.

