Op-ed | What the School Closure Plan Is Lacking, Part 2: The 1,293 Students Who Don’t Exist

The district’s school closure plan has a problem. It’s not a political problem or a budget problem, but a math problem. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

DJUSD hired the demographic firm MGT to project enrollment and justify school closures. The firm used a method called “Modified Cohort by Residence,” which excludes students who live outside district boundaries. In most districts, this is a reasonable simplification. MGT applied this method in the Kenosha USD in Wisconsin, where out-of-district students are only 1.4% of enrollment, in Richardson, Texas, they make up 2.6%, and in Orange County, they are 3.6%.

In DJUSD, however, interdistrict transfers account for 15.7% of our students. That’s 1,293 children who attend our schools, sit in our classrooms, and whose families choose us over the schools in their home districts. But according to our enrollment projections, if you live in Woodland, Dixon, or West Sacramento, your child does not matter to the future of the district.

Even MGT acknowledges the method is not commonly used, but explains: “Typically, school district projections are based on [total] enrollment by school. However, this method is inadequate when used to locate future school facility needs… A school’s enrollment can fluctuate due to variables in the curriculum, program changes, school administration and open enrollment policies.”

OK, that sounds fair. However, before discussing the effects of relying on such a method, we need to ask: Do these assumptions apply to us? Are we planning to eliminate programs that attract students from across the region? Will we discontinue the parent employment option for interdistrict transfer? (I hope not, because that would violate California Education Code Section 48204.)

In practice, when we apply the Modified Cohort by Residence method, the schools with the highest number of interdistrict transfer students will appear to have the lowest actual enrollment. Three schools that are heavily impacted by this are Birch Lane with 17.3% interdistrict transfers, Patwin with 20.3%, and Da Vinci Junior High with 43.4%. If those names sound familiar, they are the three schools mentioned in the Superintendent’s closure plans. This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the method working as intended, but it’s used in a way that produces absurd results. By excluding so many students, the method makes the enrollment crisis appear much worse than it is.

In reality, however, interdistrict transfers are considered a strength that can protect a district against fluctuations in resident enrollment. The Public Policy Institute for California found that “Attracting students and their families from nearby districts – either through interdistrict transfers or by motivating more families to move into the district – is an approach districts have at their disposal to mitigate declines.” The MGT report even points out that interdistrict enrollment has been increasing, offsetting the declines in resident enrollment. Interdistrict transfers are a sign that our schools are doing something right. Families across the region are willing to drive past closer schools to attend Birch Lane and Patwin. That’s not a problem to be solved. It’s a strength to be protected.

So Who Are These 1,293 Students?

They are not just numbers. They are children whose parents work in Davis but cannot afford Davis housing. They are families who moved to neighboring districts but still want their children to attend DJUSD schools. They come from districts with higher rates of unduplicated students than DJUSD – students who are English learners, foster youths, or eligible for free or reduced meals, who have the greatest need among all our students, but are not counted in our future. Is it really our intention to tell them that if you cannot afford to live in Davis, you are less welcome in our community or our schools?

The Superintendent has spoken publicly about housing challenges in Davis, telling The Davis Enterprise that his own friends and colleagues complain about paying “$3 grand in rent on a dump.” In today’s Davis market, $3,000/month is often the going rate for a three-bedroom townhouse – housing many families would consider standard, not disposable.

Meanwhile, the families most affected by this closure plan are those who couldn’t afford Davis at any price, who drive their children here because they value what our schools offer. If we “rightsize” to resident enrollment only, these families don’t just disappear from our spreadsheets. They get de-enrolled when capacity tightens. Their children lose their schools, their teachers, their friends.

I’ve spoken with families facing exactly this. One drives from Woodland, only ten minutes down Pole Line Road and closer than most of West Davis. They chose Birch Lane Montessori because it was the right fit for their child. Under this plan, however, their child doesn’t exist in the projections, along with 17.3% of the rest of the school. Enrollment looks lower than it is, so we close the school. Later, new housing is built, and resident enrollment rises. Can that family come back? Or must they first buy into the new development to prove they finally belong?

The absurdity of that question exposes the absurdity of the method. Telling 1,293 students they don’t matter because they live in the wrong zip code isn’t just demographic rounding. It’s geographic discrimination.

The Math That Actually Matters

The district frames school closures as rightsizing, but rightsizing to what? If we’re sizing only to resident enrollment, we’re not matching capacity to the students we actually serve. We would be abandoning 15.7% of them and calling it efficiency.

Looking at it another way, if we rightsize to 84.3%, what will we do with the extra students? Won’t we be overcapacity? It would be like rightsizing our gloves so they only have four fingers and then expecting them to fit. And let’s not forget the $14 million in LCFF funds that those interdistrict transfer students bring to the district every year. If we rightsize and there’s no room for them, that money leaves with them. We may save on facilities costs, but we lose far more in funding that cannot be replaced, even with new parcel tax revenue.

The Process We Got vs. The Process We Need

When you follow a process that renders 15.7% of district students invisible, it turns your public process into a performative act rather than a genuine effort to include, and California has experienced this before. In San Francisco, three board members were recalled in 2022 after a closure plan faced prolonged protests, and in 2024, their Superintendent was pressured to resign when a new, flawed closure plan was proposed. Oakland’s 2024 closure effort collapsed when the board “played fast and loose with the numbers and with public process.” And South Bay Union’s reorganization is still ongoing but is hampered by credibility issues stemming from superficial attempts to gather public input.

These districts followed an “announce and defend” approach: decide first, engage later, and treat community feedback as an obstacle to be managed rather than a resource to be leveraged. We are repeating their mistakes, but we don’t have to.

The California Department of Education recommends establishing an advisory committee “as early as possible” that includes “trusted leaders from the community” to help assure residents that “the problems leading to school closure are real, the process will be transparent, and the district’s intentions are good.”

The district has been discussing closure plans since September 2024. Over a series of board meetings, proposals were made about how to engage the community and form committees, exactly as CDE recommends. But rather than convene a committee as a first step toward developing plans collaboratively, the district announced two closure options in November 2025, almost fifteen months later. According to the Superintendent, dozens of alternatives had already been considered and eliminated. The community wasn’t invited to help shape the options – we were asked to choose between them. That is not engagement “before decisions are made.” That is after. Any committees formed going forward will already be anchored around these options, tethered to the Measure J/R/D vote in 2026 that the Superintendent reminds us is a way out of this mess.

Attorney General Bonta strongly recommends following AB 1912 guidelines for school closure planning. The law isn’t mandatory here, but his reasoning is sound: all closures have civil rights implications, and all public school students, including interdistrict students, are protected by the same laws. Any closure plan must account for them. Excluding students and ignoring equity leads to outcomes like those in Oakland and San Francisco.

The current plan does not include an equity impact analysis. It does something worse: it erases the affected students from the data entirely, making an equity analysis impossible by design. You cannot study the impact on students you’ve defined out of existence.

We are not following these best practices, but we should be.

What We Should Do Instead

The Board should stop the current process. Not pause it. Stop it.

Then:

Follow known best practices that are recommended by the California Department of Education and the Attorney General, methods that have been used successfully in districts such as Azusa Unified and Sonoma Valley USD. Establish a community advisory committee that includes parents, educators, and residents before any new options are developed. Decouple the school closure discussion from the Measure J/R/D housing vote. The current messaging already sounds like “an offer we can’t refuse” and strains the limit of what districts can legally advocate. New housing will increase parcel tax revenue, but that has nothing to do with who lives there. Let people choose to live where they want to live, and let us not exclude them from our community for financial reasons or because they live in the wrong zip code. Commission an enrollment projection that includes all students, not just those who live within our boundaries. Use multiple methods, including the California-standard Cohort Survival method that is used by the CDE and the California Department of Finance to track enrollment. And conduct a genuine equity impact analysis that focuses on the 1,293 students that our current process ignores, as well as the 377 unduplicated students currently attending Birch Lane and Patwin.

Continuing with our current process is far too risky, given the actual numbers: Birch Lane currently enrolls 571 students — well over the 350-student threshold the district claims is necessary for viability. It also has the most unduplicated students among K-6 schools in the district and houses a popular choice program, both of which are protected by the district’s stated priorities. This program draws students from across the region, including 99 from outside our boundaries, from districts with greater need than our own. But according to the district, those students don’t exist. The method doesn’t count them. The closure plan doesn’t protect them. And if this process continues, the district will close its highest-need elementary school without ever accounting for the students it serves – exactly what Attorney General Bonta’s guidance was designed to prevent.

As I conclude this letter, I want to clarify that I am not suggesting we should stop the process and pretend like everything is fine. Inglewood Unified did that, avoiding tough fiscal decisions only to find itself in state receivership in 2012. What I am saying is that we cannot and should not base any boundary adjustment or closure decision on a method that deliberately gets the numbers so wrong.

At the end of the day, this issue is bigger than just DJUSD. Superintendent Best recently asked, “What sort of vision does the city have for itself?” and then said, “I don’t sense that vision currently.” Our vision aligns with the district’s stated pillars, including equity, access, and inclusion. To the city of Davis, those words are more than just buzzwords that come with thirty minutes of monthly professional development. They guide every decision we make, especially the difficult ones, like this one, which will shape our community for decades. If we close schools based on a method that knowingly excludes 15.7% of our students, we signal to those students and to the entire region that you only matter to us if you live within our zip code. That is not a part of anyone’s vision for the city of Davis.

If we truly believe in equity, access, and inclusion, we cannot erase 1,293 students and call it planning. We must implement a process that follows best practices, builds trust, respects and values all students, and ultimately strengthens our community.

