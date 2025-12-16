A Verdict without Intent: Suppressed Truth, Selective Prosecution, and a City Forced to Ask Who Justice Is Really For

Kevin and his mom – this says it all Photo credit: Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

By Journalist Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group & The Davis Vanguard

San Francisco Hall of Justice — December 2025

On December 15, 2025, the jury in the Kevin Epps trial returned verdicts that brought relief, shock, and unresolved questions crashing into the same moment.

Not Guilty of first-degree murder.

Not Guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury rejected the prosecution’s most extreme claims—those requiring proof of malice, premeditation, and intent to kill. They did not believe Kevin Epps was a murderer.

And yet, moments later, the clerk—speaking so softly the room leaned forward to hear—announced a Guilty verdict for voluntary manslaughter, followed by Guilty for felon in possession of a firearm.

Cheers erupted at the acquittals. The judge admonished the courtroom. The moment passed. But the contradiction remained.

Because under California law, voluntary manslaughter is not a compromise verdict. It requires proof—beyond a reasonable doubt—of either an intent to kill or a conscious disregard for human life.

The question that now demands an answer is not emotional. It is legal.

Where was the proof?

WHAT THE LAW REQUIRES — AND WHAT THE JURY REJECTED

A jury cannot reject intent for murder and then conjure it for manslaughter without new evidence. None appeared.

There was:

No premeditation.

No express malice.

No statements expressing intent.

No flight.

No evasion.

No conduct demonstrating conscious disregard.

Kevin Epps remained calm, cooperative, and present. The defense conceded the firearm charge. There was no attempt to flee. No effort to hide.

If intent to kill was not proven for murder, then the law demands to know how it was proven for voluntary manslaughter.

SELF-DEFENSE IS NOT A LOOPHOLE — IT IS THE LAW

California’s Castle Doctrine exists for moments exactly like this.

Inside one’s home:

There is no duty to retreat.

Force may be used if a person reasonably fears death or great bodily injury.

Especially when facing an intruder who is unlawfully and forcibly present.

Marcus Deleon Polk forced his way into Kevin Epps’s home. He was asked not to be there. He had a documented history of violence and instability. Epps feared for himself and for his children.

The prosecution did not disprove that fear beyond a reasonable doubt.

WHEN THE COMMUNITY WARNED THE COURT — AND THE COURT LOOKED AWAY

Before the jury ever deliberated, the concerns were already documented by Justice4KevinEpps, whose organizers and spokesperson Andy Blue publicly warned of prosecutorial misconduct and judicial error.

Defense attorney Darlene Bagley Comstedt moved for a mistrial during ADA Jonathan Schmidt’s closing arguments, citing violations of Kevin Epps’s constitutional right to a fair trial. The motion was denied.

Justice4KevinEpps described a systematic effort to erase the truth about Marcus Polk’s violent history while presenting him to the jury as peaceful and harmless.

SELECTIVE PROSECUTION: THE QUESTION SAN FRANCISCO CANNOT AVOID

After the verdict, NBC Bay Area reporter Ginger Conejero Saab interviewed me outside the courthouse.

I stated:

“Banco Brown was shot in the chest over $14.00 of candy, and their killer is still walking around.”

“Keita O’Neill’s killer is still walking around. Why did the District Attorney’s Office in the City and County of San Francisco pursue Kevin Epps so aggressively?”

These are not accusations. They are questions rooted in observable outcomes.

Two previous district attorneys declined to pursue this case. The current administration revived it.

WHY?

A JURY MAY NOT COMPROMISE WITH A PERSON’S FREEDOM

Voluntary manslaughter cannot be used as a moral middle ground.

If intent was not proven and self-defense was not legally defeated, then the verdict rests on unstable ground.

WHAT IS REALLY ON TRIAL

This case is about whether self-defense is applied equally, and whether justice bends based on who is standing before the court.

VERDICTS END TRIALS. THEY DO NOT END TRUTH

I will continue to report.

Because a justice system that suppresses truth cannot deliver justice.

