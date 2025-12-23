Exonerated Five: From Wrongful Conviction to Powerful Advocacy Voices

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — More than three decades after one of the most infamous wrongful conviction cases in American history, the stories of the Exonerated Five continue to shape public understanding of injustice, resilience and reform. On Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, the Innocence Project published an article examining the enduring legacy of the Exonerated Five and the lives they have built since their exoneration.

The Exonerated Five emerged from one of New York’s most notorious miscarriages of justice. Once defined by false confessions and racialized fear, the men’s stories now stand as a testament to survival, solidarity and systemic change.

The article states that the men’s case became “…a prime example of the racial profiling and bias intrinsic to the criminal justice system.” On Dec. 18, 36 years after their wrongful arrests and 23 years since their rightful exonerations, the Exonerated Five’s stories continue to resonate across the media, government and policy reform, leaving a significant impact.

“The Exonerated Five — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — were all between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of their wrongful arrest for assault and rape in 1989,” writes the Innocence Project. In a case of police deception, interrogators misled each teenager by claiming that the others had already confessed to the crime — and that if they too confessed, they could go free.

In 2002, after the five men had spent about seven to 13 years in prison, the article states that the truth finally came to fruition: “known rapist Matias Reyes confessed to the crime, along with new DNA evidence that proved his guilt.” As a result, the Manhattan district attorney suggested that all charges against the men be dismissed.

A decade following their exoneration, the article states that filmmaker Ken Burns and his daughter, Sarah Burns, directed the first documentary about the case, titled “The Central Park Five.” It received widespread critical acclaim upon its release in November 2012.

In the miniseries’ first four weeks, Netflix revealed that about 25 million accounts had streamed the series worldwide. The show garnered significant acclaim, achieving a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and winning awards in 10 categories at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. According to the article, its release reignited public conversations about the Exonerated Five case, reaching a new generation of viewers.

Richardson states that when the miniseries made its debut, “…it took us to a whole ’nother stratosphere.” According to the article, although their case always held historical relevance, Richardson admits that the Netflix series “re-disseminated” the story to Gen Z viewers. “We became more relevant with this generation … It started the conversations again,” he shared with the Innocence Project.

According to the article, on the 20th anniversary of their exoneration, the Exonerated Five returned to Central Park. This time, however, the men came to see their resilience memorialized in a public space.

Dedicated on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, the article states that the Gate of the Exonerated marked the first official addition to Central Park’s named entrances since the 19th century. In collaboration with the city of New York, NYC Parks and Manhattan Community Board 10, the Central Park Conservancy designated the entrance to serve as a permanent tribute to the Exonerated Five and all individuals who have been wrongfully convicted.

According to the article, the gate was created with support from the Harlem community and reflects a shared desire for healing and recognition of the case’s lasting impact on Black and Latino New Yorkers.

What began as an injustice evolved into a force for policy change. According to the article, the Exonerated Five’s case helped drive reforms of New York’s interrogation laws. At the time of the men’s arrest, New York police were legally permitted to lie to people accused of crimes, including minors, a practice that contributed to the false confessions at the heart of the Central Park case.

Richardson shared with the Interrogation Project that he remembers the moment he and the other young men realized they had been deceived. “After everything was done, as far as the confession and the false written statements, we realized that we’d been bamboozled or tricked. It was crushing to find out that detectives and police officers can actually lie, and it was legal to do that,” he told the article.

According to the article, the men’s case fueled statewide efforts to reform interrogation practices. In 2018, the state of New York implemented a new law mandating that police interrogations in felony cases be videotaped. The measure, aimed at increasing transparency and reducing the risk of coerced confessions, marked a significant step in wrongful conviction prevention.

The article states that Salaam wrote an op-ed for the New York Daily News urging lawmakers to adopt the measure. The policy victories have provided future generations with protections against the injustices faced by the Exonerated Five in 1989. As of today, 30 states and the District of Columbia mandate the recording of interrogations.

According to the article, after the headlines faded, Salaam, Santana, Richardson, McCray and Wise began forging identities beyond the case that had long defined them. “They stepped forward, reclaimed their narrative, and started to reshape their communities.”

The article reveals that after prison, Salaam worked in construction, but the company fired him upon learning his identity. He shared that despite being free, the stigma of being formerly incarcerated, even wrongfully, followed him.

“If you survive prison, every single door for success will be shut in your face,” Salaam told a New York Times reporter.

Salaam persevered, the Innocence Project states, securing a position at Weill Cornell Medical and later dedicating himself to motivational speaking, book writing, fatherhood and poetry.

According to the article, in recognition of his efforts as an advocate for raising awareness about police misconduct, coerced confessions and mass incarceration, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award from former President Barack Obama in 2016.

Eventually, Salaam entered politics, announcing his candidacy for the New York City Council in February 2023.

According to the article, during his campaign, Salaam spoke openly about his wrongful conviction and rightful exoneration. He won the Democratic primary in a landslide and claimed the seat representing Central Harlem. His term began in January 2024. He wrote, “As a victim of a broken criminal justice system, I understand the challenges faced by those who are marginalized and neglected by the powers that be.”

In February 2025, Santana sought to do the same. Though he did not win, he shared with the Innocence Project that he would run again. He called politics a “natural progression” of the advocacy work he has already been doing.

According to the article, Santana continues to focus on motivational speaking and designing pieces for his clothing brand, Park Madison NYC, named for his childhood home in Harlem.

One notable piece from the brand is the “Brotherhood Hoodie,” a heather gray sweatshirt that prominently features the names “Yusef, Kevin, Antron, Korey and Raymond” in bold black letters, honoring the Exonerated Five.

Santana views his fashion brand as “another way of me recapturing my youth and reclaiming something that I lost,” he told the article. He also published a graphic novel about his life titled “Pushing Hope.”

According to the article, Richardson is actively engaged as a criminal justice advocate and motivational speaker. In 2023, he founded the Kevin Richardson Foundation to provide mentorship and programming for young people.

Part of Richardson’s current work involves organizing youth workshops that teach skills in courage, protection and resilience, collectively referred to as CPR.

According to the article, Wise has actively championed the fight against wrongful convictions through his roles as a philanthropist and public speaker and as the namesake of the Korey Wise Innocence Project at the University of Colorado’s School of Law. Wise’s attorneys chose to launch an Innocence Project in his honor. He agreed to support their initiative and make a significant donation to help them get started.

According to the article, despite bringing about profound community impacts, post-incarceration life can still feel hollow. “You just feel so empty sometimes,” Wise said.

However, the article states that as of four months ago, Wise has found life-affirming meaning, mostly in fatherhood and in raising his daughter, Miracle.

What began as one of New York’s most infamous wrongful conviction cases now stands as a testament to survival, solidarity and systemic change.

