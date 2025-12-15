Court Watch: Judge Keeps Accused in Custody Despite Medical Concerns in Long-Running Felony Assault Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge declined this week to release an accused man from custody in a long-running felony assault case dating back to 2021, despite defense arguments citing serious medical concerns. The man is charged with assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, a felony that carries significant potential prison time.

The matter came before Judge Clara M. Levers following the accused’s earlier failure to appear in court this spring, an absence that became a central issue during the hearing and shaped the court’s assessment of custody and release.

Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Opet argued that the missed court appearance was not intentional, telling the court that serious medical issues had interfered with his client’s ability to appear as required.

“The accused has some pretty significant medical issues that have contributed to him not appearing in court when he should have,” Opet said.

Opet also emphasized that the accused and his family are connected to mental health services in Yolo County, arguing that those ties demonstrate stability and support that should weigh in favor of release.

According to statements made in court, prior attorneys representing both the People and the accused had reached an agreement that the man would be released following the resolution of the hearing, though that agreement did not ultimately control the court’s decision.

Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais expressed strong reservations about release, emphasizing both the seriousness of the charge and the procedural history of the case.

“I am not comfortable releasing a felony assault case,” Wais told the court.

Wais also raised concerns about flight risk, noting that the man had previously moved out of state to Georgia before later returning to California, a history she argued suggested he could leave the jurisdiction again.

Judge Levers agreed that the risk of flight was significant and said it could not be adequately addressed through nonfinancial conditions such as supervision or reporting requirements.

The court ordered the accused to remain in custody and set bail at $20,000, keeping him detained as the case proceeds.

Prehearing conferences have been scheduled as the matter moves forward, with a court date set for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. to address next steps in the long-running case.

