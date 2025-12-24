Gov. Newsom Appoints 6 New Judges to California Superior Courts

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the appointment of six new judges to California Superior Courts, filling vacancies in Tulare, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The appointments include one judge in Tulare County, four in Los Angeles County and one in San Bernardino County. All six appointees are Democrats and will fill vacancies created by retirements or judicial elevations, the Governor’s Office said.

Katrina Brownson was appointed to serve as a judge in the Tulare County Superior Court. Brownson has served as an assistant district attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office since 2024 and worked as a deputy district attorney from 2015 to 2023.

She also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of California from 2023 to 2024 and worked as an associate at the Law Offices of Jack M. Early in 2015. Brownson earned her Juris Doctor from Western State College of Law and fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Juliet L. Boccone Gallo, according to the Governor’s Office.

Four appointments were made to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Sarah J. Ellenberg, currently a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Juan C. Dominguez.

Ellenberg has an extensive background in indigent defense, having worked with the Independent Defense Counsel Office, the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office and the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office. She earned her Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law, the Governor’s Office said.

Jonathan Eisenman was also appointed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Eisenman has served as assistant general counsel for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power since 2025 and previously worked as a deputy city attorney for the city of Los Angeles.

His background includes clerkships with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Eisenman earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law and fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Scott T. Millington, according to the Governor’s Office.

Erin Donovan, a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett since 2012, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Mark Hanasono to the Court of Appeal. Donovan previously worked as an associate at the firm from 2003 to 2011 and earned her Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School.

Erin Reed was also appointed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Reed has served as a senior appellate court attorney at the 2nd District Court of Appeal since 2017 and previously worked as an appellate court attorney and judicial clerk.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Davis School of Law and fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Armen Tamzarian to the Court of Appeal.

Kevin Lee was appointed to serve as a judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Lee has worked as a deputy public defender in San Bernardino County since 2013 and previously served as a law clerk in the same office.

He earned his Juris Doctor from George Washington University School of Law and fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David S. Cohn, the Governor’s Office said.

The Governor’s Office said all six appointees will begin serving in the near future.

