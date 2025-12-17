Op-ed | When Shopping This Holiday Season, Don’t Forget To Get Health Insurance for 2026

The holidays are upon us, and for many, that means rushing to shop for all the things that make this time of year special. While looking for deals, don’t forget to pick up health insurance for 2026.

Finding the right plan amidst all the holiday action may feel overwhelming. Am I getting the right coverage for my family? What’s a deductible versus a copay? Will I have coverage for my pre-existing condition?

Covered California can help you navigate the complexity of health insurance. It’s a free service that helps you explore your options and find the plan that meets your needs — and your budget. With Covered California’s Shop and Compare Tool at CoveredCA.com, you simply enter some basic information, like your ZIP code and income, to see prices for a variety of health and dental plans from brand-name insurance companies.

This year, the state of California is offering extra help paying for your plan. Individuals with annual incomes under $25,800 and families of four with incomes under $53,000 can get a Silver plan for $0. These subsidies are only available through Covered California.

“As we get closer to year-end holidays and family celebrations, health insurance may be one of the last things you’re thinking about — but being insured is one of the best ways to protect the physical, mental and financial health of you and your family,” said Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman. “To ensure that you have coverage for all of 2026, you need to sign up by Dec. 31, and Covered California is here to help you every step of the way.”

No matter where you get health insurance, being covered is critically important. Research shows that people without health insurance have worse health outcomes, are more likely to be hospitalized for avoidable health issues and face more financial hardships while accessing care. In fact, medical costs are the leading reason for bankruptcy in the United States.

It’s safe to say that having some kind of health insurance is better than having none at all.

“Without [health insurance], I could be looking at huge, huge, huge medical bills,” said Melanie, a Covered California enrollee and early retiree from Orange County. “There’s just peace of mind that if you have a really bad year, maybe you’re going to pay seven or eight thousand dollars, but you’re not going to pay 700 or 800 thousand dollars.”

In the Sacramento area, a 45-year-old couple earning around $43,000 could get a Bronze plan for $0 for 2026. Compare that to the estimated $1,800 penalty the California Franchise Tax Board would charge them for not having insurance*, and the value is clear.

While looking for health insurance, it pays to shop around. Using the Shop and Compare Tool, households renewing their Platinum plans can find another plan through their current insurer with 23 percent lower premiums per month. Those in Gold plans can sign up with their same insurer with 23 percent lower premiums per month. People with Silver 70 and 73 plans can find a new plan through their current insurer with 39 percent lower premiums per month.

Every plan offered through Covered California includes free preventive care, including annual checkups and screenings, mental health and substance abuse services, and even free children’s dental insurance.

“We know that when people are insured and get the health care they need, they’re healthier and they’re able to be more successful in work, school and life,” said Dr. Monica Soni, chief medical officer for Covered California. “As we head toward the end of the year, make sure to put health insurance on your holiday list, because you can’t use your health insurance if you don’t get health insurance. A Covered California plan ensures that you receive a free, annual preventive care checkup to get a head start on a healthy 2026.”

Learn more about your options by visiting CoveredCA.com, where you can easily find out if you qualify for financial help and see the coverage options in your area. You can also keep up to date on important changesto health insurance.

Those interested in learning more about their coverage options can also:

Get free and confidential assistance over the phone, in a variety of languages, from one of more than 14,000 certified agents and community-based organizations throughout the state.

Have a certified enroller call you and help you for free.

Call Covered California at (800) 300-1506.

Additionally, those who qualify for Medi-Cal may enroll on CoveredCA.com year-round.

Get a jump start on healthy living in 2026, by finding a comprehensive health insurance plan through Covered California. To get coverage for all of 2026, you need to sign up by Dec. 31. Covered California is here to help all Californians find the right plans, answer your questions, and connect you to the care you need.

“Whether you sign up for a platinum or a bronze plan, you get high-quality coverage from brand-name insurance companies, at a price that fits most any budget,” said Altman. “As we get closer to the end of the year, now is the time to shop and compare plans to make sure you and your family get the coverage you need.”

