Opinion | Measure J Reform May Be Inevitable — But Davis Isn’t There Yet

The Davis City Council’s renewed examination of possible changes to Measure J reflects a growing awareness that the city’s long-standing framework for managing growth is colliding with a very different housing landscape than the one that existed when voters first approved the measure more than two decades ago.

State mandates are tightening, infill opportunities are dwindling, and future Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycles are unlikely to be forgiving.

Yet for all of that pressure, the current push to amend Measure J still feels uncertain and politically problematic, even in a community that increasingly understands the need for additional housing affordability.

The underlying challenge is straightforward and deeply structural.

Davis is running out of infill land. While small-scale redevelopment and incremental density will continue to play a role, there is no plausible scenario under which infill alone carries the city through the next two RHNA cycles, let alone beyond them.

One recurring suggestion that high-rise construction in the downtown core could close that gap has always been more aspirational than realistic. Market conditions, financing constraints, community resistance, and basic design limitations all conspire to cap what downtown vertical development can reasonably deliver.

That reality is acknowledged, albeit cautiously, in city staff materials.

What is less clear is how the city intends to bridge the widening gap between state housing obligations and locally acceptable development pathways. The staff report correctly notes the risks but stops short of presenting a politically viable solution.

One frequently proposed adjustment is to modify Measure J’s exemption structure, particularly by lowering the threshold for affordable housing projects that bypass voter approval.

Davis already allows a 100 percent affordable housing exemption, and that provision has yielded no proposals in 25 years. That outcome is not incidental.

Affordable housing projects face high land costs, limited subsidy pools, and complex financing requirements. Adding the uncertainty, delay, and expense of a Measure J election compounds those barriers rather than reducing them.

Lowering the exemption threshold to 50 percent affordable may sound innovative, but there is little empirical or local evidence that it would materially change developer behavior.

Affordable housing economics do not hinge on marginal regulatory tweaks; they hinge on land availability, subsidy certainty, and predictable timelines.

A partial exemption that still triggers Measure J risk for the remaining market-rate units is unlikely to transform the project pipeline. Without addressing those fundamentals, the exemption debate risks becoming more symbolic than effective.

A more substantive, if controversial, idea is the creation of an adjustable Urban Limit Line that could be revisited every eight years to align with each RHNA cycle. This would preserve the principle of voter oversight while acknowledging that growth boundaries cannot remain static in the face of evolving state requirements. Critics have described this approach as a blank check to SACOG or the state, arguing that it surrenders local control.

That critique, however, tends to ignore how housing governance already functions in most of California. The state is not primarily focused on cities with voter-approved growth boundaries; it is focused on outcomes.

Jurisdictions without urban limit lines routinely accommodate housing allocations through a mix of infill, peripheral growth, and rezoning.

While state oversight has become more assertive, it has generally remained tethered to regional need, infrastructure capacity, and planning consistency rather than arbitrary expansion.

An adjustable Urban Limit Line would not eliminate local discretion; it would formalize a process for responding to obligations the city cannot realistically avoid.

But various individuals and groups are fearful that such a line would be a blank check for more of the same — unaffordable, large lot, single family homes — rather than smaller, more affordable housing for middle income families with children.

This debate is unfolding within a rapidly shifting state landscape.

As detailed in a recent Vanguard analysis, California’s housing mandates are no longer aspirational guidelines but enforceable obligations with real consequences.

Over the past several years, the state has demonstrated both the legal authority and political will to override local plans, impose sanctions, and fast-track projects in noncompliant cities. Davis is not insulated from that trend simply because of its history of voter-approved growth controls.

Yet recognizing that reality does not automatically translate into voter readiness for reform. After reviewing the current staff report, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that the city itself anticipates a legal challenge to Measure J.

That challenge becomes most likely if the two housing projects expected to go before voters in 2026 are rejected.

In effect, the city appears to be bracing for the possibility that Measure J reform will be forced externally rather than negotiated internally.

Paradoxically, that may be the most viable path forward. Without a concrete enforcement action, lawsuit, or ultimatum from the state, the political conditions for voluntary Measure J reform simply do not exist.

Davis voters have consistently supported Measure J not because it is technically optimal, but because it offers certainty, predictability, and a sense of control in a volatile housing market.

Abstract warnings about future RHNA cycles have not historically do not appear to have moved the electorate.

This creates a timing problem that looms over the current discussion.

Voters are unlikely to support a Measure J alternative absent tangible evidence of an imminent state threat. At the same time, that threat is unlikely to crystallize before the amendment options now under consideration would need to go before the ballot. The result is a policy limbo in which reform is widely seen as necessary but politically unattainable.

Previous Vanguard reporting on possible Measure J amendments has highlighted this disconnect. The proposed pathways each carry significant trade-offs, and none command anything close to broad community consensus.

Efforts to preemptively reform Measure J risk alienating both housing advocates, who see the changes as insufficient, and growth skeptics, who see them as unnecessary or threatening.

In that context, Davis may be headed toward an outcome shaped less by careful design than by conflict.

A failed pair of Measure J votes in 2026 could trigger legal scrutiny that ultimately resolves the issue through the courts rather than the ballot. That path would likely reduce local control rather than preserve it, but it may also clarify questions that gradualism cannot.

Measure J has long functioned as both a growth control mechanism and a community identity marker. Altering it requires more than technical justification; it requires a shift in collective understanding of what the alternative looks like and what risks inaction carries. That shift has not yet occurred.

Reform may indeed be inevitable. The state’s housing framework is not retreating, and Davis’s land constraints are not disappearing. But inevitability is not the same as readiness. For now, Measure J reform occupies an uncomfortable space between necessity and feasibility. When that tension breaks, it is unlikely to do so gently.

