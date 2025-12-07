Innocence Project Film Highlights Exonerees’ Struggles Post-Wrongful Incarceration

Renay Lynch takes a picture with her son after being freed in January 2022. (Image: Jeenah Moon/Innocence Project)

NEW YORK — The Innocence Project on Thursday released What I Didn’t Know, a new short film that documents the often unseen emotional and practical challenges exonerees face as they rebuild their lives after decades of wrongful incarceration, according to a press release from the organization.

The film, released by the Innocence Project, centers on the experiences of three clients who collectively spent more than 85 years in prison before being exonerated, offering an intimate look at healing, identity and the strength required to reclaim life after injustice.

According to the organization’s announcement, What I Didn’t Know follows its award-winning anthem Happiest Moments, which received both Webby and Anthem Awards for capturing the joy and heartbreak of freedom after wrongful imprisonment.

The new film, produced in collaboration with Woodward Original and written and directed by Ariel Ellis, continues that work by exposing the emotional weight, frustration and resilience that mark the early days of reentry following release.

The film includes an original score by Louis Weeks, with vocals by Anesha Birchett, and is narrated by Innocence Project Ambassador and Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Morton.

Featured in the film are Renay Lynch, Jabar Walker and Paul Hildwin, each of whom spent decades in prison for crimes they did not commit, according to the Innocence Project.

The organization said in its release that the film “confronts the complex realities of newfound freedom,” including reconnecting with family, navigating basic systems and recovering from the physical and psychological harm caused by wrongful incarceration.

“The first few days weren’t good for me,” said Walker, who was exonerated in Manhattan in November 2023 after spending 25 years in prison. “The picture I had in my mind of what freedom would look like wasn’t it.”

His reflection underscores a central theme of the film: that the transition home is far from simple and can feel jarring and isolating despite the joy of release.

The Innocence Project noted that exonerees often face steep barriers to survival even as they grapple with deep trauma related to their wrongful incarceration.

Many return home without identification, stable housing, medical providers or access to basic bank accounts, challenges that the organization said are routine for most people but become “an overwhelming minefield” for those newly freed after decades of imprisonment.

“I applied for a replacement Social Security card. They denied me twice. My family was gone. I had nothing,” said Hildwin, who spent 29 years on Florida’s death row before DNA evidence overturned his conviction.

According to the Innocence Project, Hildwin ultimately won his freedom in 2020 after a 35-year fight for justice, and the film captures his work repairing generators in his community as he rebuilds a sense of purpose following release.

While highlighting these hardships, the organization emphasized that What I Didn’t Know is ultimately a story of resilience.

The film focuses on the strength exonerees discover as they rebuild their lives after circumstances that would overwhelm most people.

“I didn’t know I had the strength and the courage to speak out,” said Lynch, who was exonerated in Buffalo in January 2024 after nearly 26 years of wrongful incarceration. “I honestly didn’t realize I had that in me.”

According to the Innocence Project, the film seeks to broaden public understanding of the lifelong consequences of wrongful convictions, consequences that freedom alone cannot erase.

The organization described the film as part of a “holistic approach” that includes litigation to free the innocent, legislative advocacy to prevent future wrongful convictions and long-term social work support for exonerees navigating reentry.

That support, the announcement said, often continues “for decades after they’ve won their freedom,” as clients reestablish relationships, rebuild careers and recover from trauma rooted in state-inflicted harm.

The Innocence Project also highlighted that exonerees frequently work alongside the organization’s policy teams to advocate for reforms, including fair compensation laws for the wrongfully convicted.

This collaboration, the organization said, strengthens both legal reform efforts and the exoneree community’s ability to help shape systems that once harmed them.

In its release, the Innocence Project said What I Didn’t Know “poignantly captures the truth that freedom is, indeed, just the first step,” emphasizing that the public often misjudges what happens after release from prison.

While public celebrations mark the moment exonerees walk free, the deeper work of rebuilding identity, trust and stability takes far longer, a reality reflected in the film’s candid portrayal of Lynch, Walker and Hildwin.

The Innocence Project reiterated that its mission remains to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and build a fair and compassionate justice system grounded in science and antiracism.

Since its founding in 1992 by attorneys Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld, the organization has helped exonerate or free more than 250 people and has contributed to the passage of more than 250 laws nationwide aimed at reducing wrongful convictions and strengthening the justice system.

What I Didn’t Know adds to a growing body of exoneree-centered storytelling that urges viewers to confront the human cost of wrongful incarceration and the strength required to overcome it.

