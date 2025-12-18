Pamela Price Unfiltered: Larry Krasner Drops Bombshell on Trump and ICE in Philadelphia

By Pamela Price

Philly DA Larry Krasner joins Pamela Price Unfiltered for a no-holds-barred conversation on the fight for democracy and justice reform. Learn why local prosecutors are the last line of defense against corruption, federal overreach, and the Project 2025 agenda. DA Krasner explains his viral warning against election interference and outlines how he holds rogue ICE agents accountable.

