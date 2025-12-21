Pamela Price’s Campaign Accuses SAFE-Alameda County of Defamation and Deceit

Courtesy photo

“All of the progress that Ms. Molina was leading ended when my successor was appointed and she fired Kristina Molina, without talking to her, without reviewing any of the work that had been done, without consideration at all for the advances that were made on behalf of the victims of this County. Victims are suffering because we lost a tremendous asset when the new appointed DA fired Kristina Molina.” – Pamela Price

By Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND — The Campaign to Re-Elect Pamela Price is denouncing SAFE-Alameda County for what it calls deceptive and defamatory tactics against longtime victims’ advocate Kristina Molina and is backing Molina and Latinx community leaders in their request for a federal investigation into the organization and several individuals associated with it.

In a statement, former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said, “What the public should know is when I was elected in 2022, I had the privilege of hiring an extraordinary advocate for victims in our community. Someone whom I knew and trusted would open the doors of the services of the District Attorney’s office to everyone in the County, regardless of your race, nationality or immigration status, and she did that.”

Price said, “I hired Kristina Molina to head up our Victim Witness Advocates Division. She did an exceptional job. She served victims of all races – she is a champion for the Latino community, the African-American community, the AAPI community, for seniors, LGBTQ and children. She did an extraordinary job.”

Price also said Molina’s firing under her successor halted progress.

“All of the progress that Ms. Molina was leading ended when my successor was appointed and she fired Kristina Molina, without talking to her, without reviewing any of the work that had been done, without consideration at all for the advances that were made on behalf of the victims of this County. Victims are suffering because we lost a tremendous asset when the new appointed DA fired Kristina Molina.”

Price accused SAFE-Alameda County, Brenda Grisham, Carl Chan and Sam Singer of defaming Molina. “SAFE-Alameda County, Brenda Grisham, Carl Chan and Sam Singer defamed and vilified Kristina Molina on social media as they attacked most of my administrative leadership team.”

Price asserted that a manipulated video is central to the allegations. “What the public should know is what you were told about Kristina Molina was a lie. There was a manipulation of a video on social media to make it appear that she said something that she never would have said. That is what she is asking the FBI to investigate and hold these people accountable.”

She urged the public to question allegations. “What I am asking the public to do is when you hear these people making allegations, whether against me, or Kristina Molina, or any member of my leadership team or my administration, you need to double check, because it is likely a politically-driven false story that is being put out to mislead you.”

The campaign also points to what it describes as a pattern of questionable conduct by SAFE-Alameda, including the publication of a video in October 2024 implying that Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed the recall effort against Price. According to the campaign, the video was misleading, as Newsom has not expressed support for the recall.

Additionally, the campaign notes a separate video identifying a violent assailant as Price’s nephew. The campaign states that Price does not have any nephews.

The FBI complaint filed by Molina alleges defamation and internet-related violations stemming from the release and alteration of a confidential training video, stating she was “targeted by these people to defame my character and discredit my employer,” and that she believes the recording “appears to be have been manipulated using AI voice with real images of me.”

The complaint lists SAFEAC and individuals associated with it and references multiple video posts on X.com. It also notes that the alleged videos were released without consent and that other advocates and attorneys were present at the original meeting.

The Campaign to Re-Elect Pamela Price says the situation underscores the need for honesty and transparency in political discourse and urges the public to seek verified information. It emphasized that misleading narratives compromise elections as well as the rights and reputations of public officials and advocates.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: