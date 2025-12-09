California Obtains $1.1 Billion for Zero-Emission Transit and Infrastructure Upgrades

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission last week approved $1.1 billion in funding to expand zero-emission transit, repair storm-damaged highways, improve roadway safety, and strengthen infrastructure across the state.

The funding includes investments in new zero-emission buses, charging stations and related infrastructure, as well as projects to restore aging bridges, improve highway conditions and increase mobility on local streets. The projects are part of the governor’s Build More, Faster – For All infrastructure agenda, which aims to modernize California’s transportation system while advancing the state’s climate goals.

“Donald Trump is asleep at the wheel on America’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, California is moving forward,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are investing in zero-emission transit, safer roadways, and resilient infrastructure. That’s what Build More, Faster is all about: good-paying jobs and investments in our communities while delivering on our world-leading climate goals. Californians won’t wait for Washington to get its act together. We’re moving forward.”

Among the projects approved is $53 million to purchase 12 clean-energy locomotives to replace older diesel engines on Southern California’s Metrolink system. Another $57 million will be used to repair a section of State Route 1 near Lucia that was damaged by slides during last winter’s storms, and $9.5 million will fund construction of a mobility center in Santa Maria that will serve as a hub for regional clean-energy buses.

“Today’s investments show what it looks like when California chooses to lead with both urgency and intention,” California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said. “By expanding zero-emission options and strengthening infrastructure in every corner of the state, we are delivering on Governor Newsom’s vision to build a modern, sustainable transportation system for all.”

Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy said the funding supports the department’s ongoing response to climate impacts and increased demand on the transportation system. “The significant investments made today and throughout the year support Caltrans’ ongoing response to the effects of climate conditions on key assets, increased demand on the transportation system, and our continued efforts to enhance mobility for all users,” she said.

California Transportation Commission Chair Darnell Grisby said the commission welcomed the opportunity to partner with Caltrans. “We are pleased to partner with Caltrans to enhance the economic competitiveness of our state and make commuting more affordable, while protecting our environment,” Grisby said.

Additional projects approved by the commission include $15 million to replace the historic Seventh Street Bridge in Modesto, $13 million to restore portions of State Route 38 in San Bernardino County damaged by the El Dorado fire, and $839,000 to construct bike lanes and improve sidewalks on South Avenue in Orange Cove in Fresno County.

Of the total allocation approved this month, $463 million comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and $190 million comes from the 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. SB 1 has provided roughly $5 billion annually for transportation projects since 2017, with funding split between state and local agencies. Project timelines vary depending on the availability of funds, including those partially supported by SB 1.

California is expected to receive nearly $42 billion in federal infrastructure funding over five years, which officials say will be used to upgrade roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports, and the electric vehicle charging network.

State officials also cited continued progress on zero-emission vehicle infrastructure. California has more than 200,000 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations statewide, located at grocery stores, park-and-ride lots, gas stations and other sites, in addition to shared chargers at apartment complexes, workplaces and other facilities. An estimated 800,000 chargers are installed at single-family homes.

The administration highlighted broader climate and economic trends as context for the investments, noting that greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 21% since 2000, while the state’s gross domestic product has increased 81% during the same period. In 2023, California’s energy supply was powered by roughly two-thirds clean energy, and the state has run on 100% clean electricity for part of the day nearly every day this year.

Since Newsom took office, battery storage capacity has expanded to nearly 17,000 megawatts, a more than 2,100% increase, and more than 30,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid. State officials say California now has about 33% of the storage capacity estimated to be needed by 2045 to reach 100% clean electricity.

More information on transportation and infrastructure projects funded with state and federal investments is available at build.ca.gov.

