Newsrooms Urged to Rethink Coverage of Transgender Issues

BERKELEY – In an era of sweeping federal executive orders targeting transgender Americans, the co-founder and board president of the Trans Journalists Association (TJA) says newsrooms must fundamentally rethink how they report on policies that affect trans communities.

Saneeha Mirza for Berkeley Media Studies Group (BMSG) recently interviewed Kae Petrin, co-founder and board president of the TJA.

Due to recent executive orders by the current federal administration, BMSG aims to shed light on how journalists can better cover policies that impact transgender Americans in new ways.

Petrin, a data journalist, co-founded the TJA in 2020.

They explain the main focus of this project is accountability reporting, representing the true impact federal policy changes have on the transgender community.

“With this project, we’re generating the dataset, analyzing it, and applying a broader lens to journalism as a field,” they state.

The goal is to turn the data into something “meaningful for the public.”

The inciting events for this project were the more than 140 executive orders issued by the Trump administration less than 100 days into his second term.

To this day, some orders are still under discussion in federal courts.

The multitude of orders proved problematic for reporters due to the amount of information to cover and how to cover it.

The TJA discovered gender-related language was hidden in some orders, such as in one on birthright citizenship that defined a mother as a “female biological progenitor.”

These changes affect not only transgender individuals, but also Americans who don’t “fit neatly” into the gender binary.

“At the TJA, we were especially concerned with orders redefining sex and gender across federal agencies,” explained Petrin.

“Executive orders aren’t laws, but they shape policy and administrative behavior. We wondered: what’s getting attention and what’s slipping through the cracks?”

Petrin admits they were unsurprised that most unwittingly flawed news reports lacked quotes from transgender people, despite the policies directly affecting them.

Additionally, it was found that many mainstream outlets did not misuse data, but instead relied on very basic data and lacked deeper interpretation.

The TJA found that many factors influenced journalists’ reliance on government officials rather than transgender individuals themselves.

One being a lack of network in transgender communities, and in order to put out timely stories, reporters tend to receive faster responses from government officials who can comment.

This, however, compounded the issue of misrepresentation in news stories, because politicians themselves lacked perspectives or full understanding about the effects of these orders.

As a result, when news stories lacked trans voices, those who consumed the mainstream media did not get a full picture of the effects of these policies.

“Many newsrooms treat policy as political stories, and call on a Republican and a Democrat. This framing sidelines the people actually affected,” adds Petrin.

“Our study shows that that approach fails trans communities, and is a broad problem in many coverage areas.”

Petrin states that journalists, who have the responsibility to report facts, must be truthful about what they know and do not know.

In executive orders that state transgender individuals “do not exist or should not be recognized,” it is the responsibility of news sources to demonstrate that trans people do exist.

By doing so, the real consequences of these policies are exemplified by real people with real stories and real stakes.

Because of tensions created by these dismissive policies, Petrin states that it is important for journalists to approach transgender subjects mindfully.

She recommends journalists read a report called Why Should I Tell You? by the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This report gives information on how journalists can “explain their process to sources” in a way that is fully informative.

Another crucial aspect Petrin implores is to take time building relationships in the community in order to ensure trust and obtain accurate reporting.

“Trust comes from showing up consistently — not just when there’s a big political story,” states Petrin.

By creating a genuine network, journalists create a safe place for transgender individuals to discuss their real struggles, which leads to accurate representation of the effects of policy change and other issues affecting the community.

As for the reporting itself, Petrin states it is crucial for journalists to recognize their own biases and approach with “genuine curiosity rather than assumptions.”

By doing so, journalists ask questions that not only improve their understanding of the community, but the public’s as well.

She states that the public’s unfamiliarity with the transgender community is very easily exploited, especially considering the current political discourse.

As a result, journalists must question what is misinformation or hypothetical, and instead inform about concrete evidence.

This is why first-hand transgender sources are crucial in pieces about trans issues.

Petrin acknowledges that the responsibility cannot solely be on reporters — newsrooms themselves must change their procedures to accurately represent this community.

News organizations must resist the “endless production treadmill” of breaking news and instead take time to allow for depth and accuracy in reported stories rather than rushing.

“The challenge is balancing the expectation of immediacy with the responsibility to inform the public meaningfully. It is hard, but essential,” she states.

She credits some sources as having excellent, accurate, and in-depth transgender reporting, including Prism, The 19th, ProPublica, KFF Health News, and Uncloseted Media.

A real example of the dangers of subpar transgender reporting occurred in Florida in 2023.

Large news organizations utilized politicians’ statements that a recent law change would only impact transgender youths.

Rather than a close evaluation of the actual language in the law change, it became a debate over youth gender care.

As a result, many trans adults in Florida were shocked when they, too, received restrictions on their care.

Some independent outlets with trans reporters spoke out about the real impact of the law change, but lacked the audience to overcome the limited narrative that had been covered by the larger source.

“Too much news coverage treats trans existence as a theoretical debate or as an unprecedented phenomenon, but we’re not,” says Petrin.

“Reporters need to resist getting pulled into abstract arguments and instead document real-world impacts.”

