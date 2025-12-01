Donate To The Vanguard and Get Your Donation Matched

The Vanguard Receives $23,000 Matching Grant

Friends,

The Davis Vanguard has received a generous $23,000 matching grant. Every donation made between now and December 31 will be doubled — meaning your contribution goes twice as far in supporting independent journalism and justice reform.

Donations of any size and through any method qualify for the match. To donate today, visit davisvanguard.org/donate

With gratitude,

David Greenwald

Founder, The Davis Vanguard

You can also donate: Davis Vanguard – PO Box 4715 – Davis, CA 95617

Categories:

Tags: