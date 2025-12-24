California’s LGBTQ+ Student Privacy Laws Struck Down by Federal Judge

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has ruled that California laws and policies designed to protect LGBTQ+ public school students from being forcibly outed to their families violate the U.S. Constitution, a decision that immediately restricts the state’s ability to enforce those protections and places transgender and gender-nonconforming students at increased risk while an appeal proceeds.

On Monday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California issued its ruling in Mirabelli v. Olson, a statewide class action lawsuit brought by public school employees and parents who object on religious or ideological grounds to California rules limiting when educators may disclose a student’s gender identity to parents. California officials have asked the court to pause the ruling pending appeal.

Roger Benitez held that the challenged provisions conflict with parents’ due process rights and with the free exercise rights of parents and teachers. The ruling bars the California Department of Education, the Office of the Attorney General, and the State Board of Education from enforcing state constitutional provisions, statutes, regulations, or guidance that prohibit educators from disclosing a student’s gender identity or using names and pronouns that differ from those a parent has approved.

As a result of the injunction, educators may no longer rely on state protections when declining to disclose a student’s gender identity to parents without the student’s consent. The ruling also prohibits educators from using a student’s chosen name or pronouns at school if a parent objects, and it requires the state to notify education personnel statewide of the court’s order.

The decision applies across California and prevents state agencies from taking enforcement action or issuing guidance to address forced outing of LGBTQ+ students by teachers, counselors, or other school staff. The court further ordered the state to revise training materials to include a statement asserting that parents and guardians have a federal constitutional right to be informed if a student expresses gender incongruence and that teachers have a corresponding right to disclose that information to parents.

The lawsuit challenges California laws enacted to protect student privacy and safety, including the Student Success and Opportunity Act of 2013 and the SAFETY Act adopted in 2024. Those measures were designed to ensure that students could explore their identities at school without fear of being outed at home, particularly in situations where disclosure could lead to rejection, abuse, or other harm.

Advocates say the ruling undermines those legislative findings and threatens to destabilize trust within school communities. Transgender and gender-nonconforming students, they warn, may now be forced to choose between concealing their identities at school or risking disclosure to families before they are ready.

In response to the decision, Christine Parker, senior staff attorney with the Gender, Sexuality, and Reproductive Justice Project at the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, condemned the ruling and emphasized the harms lawmakers sought to address.

“This decision denies the realities the California Legislature recognized when it adopted the SAFETY Act last year, and the Student Success and Opportunity Act back in 2013, to help ensure all students feel safe and respected at school, even if they are not ready or able to be out at home or are navigating a less-than-supportive family dynamic,” Parker said. “A culture of outing harms everyone—students, families, and school staff alike—by removing opportunities to build trust.”

Parker said LGBTQ+ students should retain autonomy over deeply personal decisions. “LGBTQ+ students deserve to decide on their own terms if, when, and how to come out, and to be able to be themselves at school,” she said.

She also argued that the litigation is part of a broader national campaign targeting transgender people and those who support them. “Rather than focus on ensuring all students receive the best education they can, these efforts seek to exploit lack of familiarity with transgender people, spread misinformation, and disrupt trust within our school communities,” Parker said. “This case is part of a nationwide, coordinated attack on trans people and all those who stand up for trans youth.”

The ACLU said the ruling leaves school staff in an untenable position, forcing them to choose between following a student’s wishes and complying with parental demands backed by federal court order. Advocates warned that the decision could discourage students from seeking support from trusted adults at school, including counselors and teachers, out of fear their identities will be disclosed without consent.

California officials have not commented publicly in the court record included with the order, but the state has moved to pause the injunction and pursue an appeal. If the ruling is not stayed, the injunction will remain in effect while higher courts review the decision.

Parker urged state leaders to continue defending the laws. “California must remain steadfast in its commitment to supporting trans youth and we look forward to seeing state leaders stand up for trans and gender nonconforming students by promptly pursuing an appeal,” she said.

“We will continue fighting to ensure that students of all races, backgrounds, sexual orientations, and genders feel safe, supported, and affirmed at school,” Parker added.

