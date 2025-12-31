State Housing Laws Clear Path for Long-Stalled San Francisco Tower

by Vanguard Staff

A long-stalled residential tower planned at 10 S. Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco has received city approval to rise to 820 feet, clearing the way for construction of what could become the city’s third-tallest building after more than a decade of delays.

The approval marks yet another example of California’s state housing laws functioning as intended, despite ongoing claims from critics that recent reforms have failed to deliver results. By limiting local discretion and streamlining approvals for qualifying projects, state law enabled the 67-story development to move forward where previous proposals had stalled.

Planning Department officials signed off on the revised plan on Dec. 17 for the Crescent Heights project, which includes 1,019 apartments. The development benefited from Senate Bill 423, a state law that requires streamlined, ministerial approval for eligible housing projects located near major transit stops and meeting affordability standards. SB 423 is designed to prevent discretionary delays and local opposition from blocking housing that complies with zoning and state requirements, and it works in tandem with California’s density bonus law to allow additional height and units when affordable housing is included.

“San Francisco has long been the heart of innovation, and 10 SVN stands at the heart of the city — a gateway location where panoramic views of the city’s natural beauty meet best-in-class technology and wellness-driven amenities designed for modern living,” said Adam Tartakovsky, Crescent Heights managing director.

Under the approved plans, the project will include 363 rental units, including 89 affordable homes, at the podium base of the building, topped by 656 condominium units in the tower portion. The revised proposal is taller and denser than earlier versions that failed to advance. The site, formerly occupied by a Honda dealership, has been targeted for redevelopment for more than a decade.

Crescent Heights also developed the nearby NEMA apartment tower a few blocks away.

As part of its affordable housing obligation, the company purchased a property near the 16th Street Mission Bay Area Rapid Transit station and donated the land to the city for affordable housing development. The site had previously been proposed for a market-rate housing project that faced strong opposition from local groups, who referred to it as the “Monster in the Mission.”

If built, the 10 S. Van Ness tower would rank behind only Salesforce Tower and the Transamerica Pyramid in height. Other approved or proposed projects, including Hines’ 77 Beale St. development and the stalled Oceanwide Center site, could potentially exceed it, according to prior reporting.

The San Francisco Business Times reported earlier this month that construction on the project could begin in 2027.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.



Categories:

Tags: