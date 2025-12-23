Opinion | The Playing Field Has Changed: Why California’s Housing Mandates Are No Longer Toothless

“Huntington Beach needs to end this pathetic NIMBY behavior.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

“Recent state laws trump the longstanding San Francisco antidevelopment formula of sclerotic permitting, enraged neighbors and endless process.” – Joe Eskenazi, Mission Local

One of the most persistent arguments raised by opponents of California’s housing reforms is that the state’s requirements are “demonstrably unachievable.” The claim is familiar: the targets are unrealistic, the timelines unreasonable, and the enforcement mechanisms largely symbolic. Local governments, the argument goes, are being set up to fail (or perhaps succeed depending on your vantagepoint).

But that argument is increasingly disconnected from reality.

As we have noted repeatedly over the last several weeks, the state’s housing requirements are not failing, and they are no longer toothless. They are being enforced, sometimes aggressively, and the consequences for defiance are becoming unmistakably clear.

As one commenter recently observed, “The many lawsuits being brought by both builders and the state AG shows that the HE requirements now have teeth.”

That observation is not rhetorical flourish. It is an accurate description of what is unfolding in real time across California.

We are only midway through the current Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle, and yet the posture of the state has shifted decisively. What was once a framework built largely on paper compliance and good-faith expectations is now backed by litigation, court orders, and the suspension of local land use authority.

Two recent developments underscore that point.

The first comes out of Huntington Beach, a city that for years has made itself a national symbol of municipal resistance to state housing law. In a case that has now run its full course through the courts, the state has demonstrated both persistence and willingness to use its full enforcement arsenal.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state secured a major legal victory requiring the City of Huntington Beach to adopt a compliant housing element within 120 days and sharply limiting the city’s land use authority until it does so.

The ruling, issued by the San Diego Superior Court, represents one of the most forceful judicial interventions yet against a city that refused, for more than four years, to comply with California’s Housing Element Law. The statutory deadline Huntington Beach missed was October 15, 2021.

The court’s order does not merely scold the city or remand the issue for further consideration. It imposes immediate and direct restrictions on Huntington Beach’s planning and zoning powers and compels accelerated approval of qualifying projects, including those eligible under the builder’s remedy.

In practical terms, the city’s longstanding strategy of delay, defiance, and litigation has resulted in a dramatic loss of local control.

The litigation began on March 9, 2023, when Bonta, Newsom, and California Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez filed suit after the city continued to defy housing element law. The state asked the court to establish a firm 120-day compliance deadline and to suspend the city’s land use authority until a substantially compliant housing element was adopted.

In May 2024, the San Diego Superior Court found that Huntington Beach had violated the law and confirmed that its housing element was inadequate. At that stage, however, the court declined to impose all of the remedies sought by the state. The state appealed. The California Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the state and directed the lower court to impose the requested relief. Huntington Beach then sought review by the California Supreme Court.

Last week, the Supreme Court denied the city’s petition. With that denial, the appellate decision became final, and the case returned to the trial court. The resulting order now implements the full slate of remedies sought by the state, including strict compliance deadlines and extensive limitations on local land use authority until compliance is achieved.

That is not symbolic enforcement. That is structural coercion, authorized by the courts and carried out by the state.

Newsom’s reaction captured the tone of the moment.

“Huntington Beach needs to end this pathetic NIMBY behavior,” he quipped.

Whatever one thinks of the governor’s phrasing, the message to other jurisdictions was unmistakable: prolonged defiance will be met not with negotiation, but with court orders that strip cities of the very authority they claim to be defending.

The second example comes not from a courtroom but from San Francisco, where the practical consequences of state preemption are colliding with local political culture in a highly visible way.

In a recent piece for Mission Local, publisher Joe Eskenazi takes aim at a proposed “25-story, nearly 800-unit megadevelopment” that would replace the Marina Safeway, a site known to many as a “Tales of the City” cruising spot.

The proposal, which far exceeds the site’s traditional zoning limits, has become a lightning rod for outrage in one of the city’s most politically influential neighborhoods.

Eskenazi acknowledges the source of the upheaval.

“Recent state laws trump the longstanding San Francisco antidevelopment formula of sclerotic permitting, enraged neighbors and endless process,” he writes. That single sentence captures the core shift underway in California housing policy. What once could be stalled indefinitely through process, appeals, and neighborhood opposition is now moving forward because state law says it must.

Eskenazi frames the situation as a dilemma. “Is a sprawling, 25-story glass and steel ‘behemoth’ on a site zoned for four stories the result of state law working properly? Or is it a ridiculous and outrageous turn of events?” he asks.

He continues by noting that “the inability of local politicians to actually do anything about this plan has not deterred them from performative fist-shaking.”

The city’s preemptive efforts to shield development on this expensive slice of waterfront, he adds, “turned out not only to be useless — they may be worse than useless.”

One does not need to endorse the specific design, scale, or siting of this project to recognize what it represents.

The state has altered the balance of power. Local governments that long relied on discretionary review and political delay are discovering that those tools no longer function as vetoes. The law now favors production over paralysis.

I am not here to argue that a 25-story tower on that site is the optimal outcome.

Reasonable people can and will debate questions of urban design, neighborhood character, and proportionality.

But to suggest that state housing law is failing, or that it lacks real-world impact, is to ignore what is plainly happening.

The playing field has changed.

We are roughly halfway through the first RHNA cycle operating under strengthened state enforcement, new statutory tools, and an administration that has demonstrated a willingness to confront local obstruction head-on.

The results are uneven, contested, and sometimes uncomfortable. That is to be expected.

Structural reform rarely proceeds smoothly, especially when it disrupts decades of entrenched local practice.

But what is no longer plausible is the claim that cities can simply wait out the state, litigate endlessly, or comply in name only.

Huntington Beach tried that approach and lost. San Francisco, despite its political clout, is discovering that performative opposition does not translate into actual control.

Everything about this shift will have consequences, for better and for worse. Some projects will be controversial. Some outcomes will feel blunt.

There will be legitimate questions about infrastructure, affordability, and implementation. But those debates are occurring within a new reality, one in which the state has asserted its authority and backed it with enforcement.

Anyone arguing that the state’s housing requirements are unachievable or unenforceable is no longer making an empirical claim. They are expressing a hope that the old rules still apply.

They do not.

