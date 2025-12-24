Supreme Court Blocks Trump National Guard Deployment, Citing Lack of Legal Authority

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 23, 2025, rejected President Donald Trump’s emergency request to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois, concluding that the administration “failed to identify a source of authority” permitting the military to execute domestic law enforcement functions in the state and leaving in place lower court orders blocking the deployment .

In a three-page unsigned order, the Supreme Court of the United States denied the administration’s application for a stay, allowing a temporary restraining order issued by a federal district court and upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to remain in effect while litigation continues.

The decision marks one of the most significant judicial rebukes of Trump’s domestic use-of-force policies during his second term and further constrains the executive branch’s ability to deploy military forces on U.S. soil.

The dispute arose after Trump federalized approximately 300 members of the Illinois National Guard and additional members of the Texas National Guard in early October, citing unrest connected to immigration enforcement in and around Chicago. The administration argued that protests near federal immigration facilities had escalated to the point that federal officers were endangered and unable to perform their duties without military support.

To justify the deployment, Trump relied on 10 U.S.C. §12406(3), a rarely invoked statute that allows the president to federalize National Guard units if he is “unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.”

The administration contended that the statute gave the president broad discretion to deploy Guard units to protect federal personnel and property when civilian law enforcement was allegedly overwhelmed.

The Supreme Court sharply rejected that interpretation.

In its order, the court concluded that the phrase “regular forces” in Section 12406(3) “likely refers to the regular forces of the United States military,” not civilian law enforcement agencies.

That distinction, the court explained, is critical because the statute contemplates only extraordinary circumstances in which the president cannot execute the law even with the assistance of the U.S. military.

“Such circumstances are exceptional,” the court wrote, emphasizing that under the Posse Comitatus Act, the military is generally prohibited from executing domestic law “except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress” .

“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the court stated, noting that Trump had not invoked the Insurrection Act or any other statute that clearly authorizes military involvement in domestic law enforcement .

Instead, the administration argued that the president possesses inherent constitutional authority under Article II to use the military to protect federal personnel and property. But the court found that argument internally inconsistent.

The government itself has long maintained, the court observed, that purely protective functions do not constitute “execut[ing] the laws” within the meaning of the Posse Comitatus Act.

“If that is correct,” the court wrote, “it is hard to see how performing those functions could constitute ‘execut[ing] the laws’ under §12406(3)” .

Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment but wrote separately to emphasize narrower grounds for denying the administration’s request.

While he agreed that “regular forces” likely refers to the U.S. military, Kavanaugh stressed that the statutory problem in this case was more basic.

“On the current record, however, it does not appear that the President has yet made the statutorily required determination that he is ‘unable’ with the U.S. military,” Kavanaugh wrote, underscoring that the statute requires a specific presidential finding that even military forces could not ensure execution of federal law without federalizing the Guard .

Kavanaugh also expressed concern that the court’s broader statutory analysis could have unintended consequences in future crises. He cautioned that resolving novel and far-reaching questions on an emergency posture, without full briefing or oral argument, risked error. Nonetheless, he agreed that, as the record currently stood, the administration had failed to meet its burden.

The Supreme Court’s decision reinforced rulings by both the district court and the Seventh Circuit. U.S. District Judge April Perry issued a temporary restraining order on Oct. 9 barring the deployment of National Guard troops within Illinois.

In her order, Perry concluded that the administration failed to show that state or local officials were “unable or unwilling to enforce the law” and criticized what she described as a “troubling trend” of federal officials “equating protests with riots.”

After the Trump administration sought emergency relief from the Seventh Circuit, the appeals court declined to lift the restraining order. The panel allowed the Guard to remain federalized but prohibited its deployment, finding “insufficient evidence” that protests had impeded the ability of law enforcement officers to perform their jobs.

The Supreme Court noted that the dispute reached the justices in its early stages and declined to resolve every underlying constitutional or statutory question. Even so, the order carries significant legal weight, signaling deep skepticism of Trump’s expansive view of presidential power to militarize domestic law enforcement.

Civil liberties groups hailed the ruling as a major victory.

“This decision reinforces that domestic deployment of troops is rare and exceptional, and it was absolutely unjustified in Illinois,” said Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project. “With each court decision against the President’s domestic troop deployments, it becomes clearer that his version of American cities as hellscapes, and protest against his policies as requiring troops, is plain false.”

Shamsi added, “We’re glad that the Supreme Court has upheld the order blocking this blatant abuse of presidential power because there’s no reason for any troops policing civilians in our streets.”

Kevin Fee, legal director of the ACLU of Illinois, said the ruling dismantled the factual and legal underpinnings of the administration’s arguments.

“The Court’s ruling cuts through the administration’s manufactured rationale for sending National Guard troops into the Chicagoland area,” Fee said. “As the District Court and Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit made clear, the administration has no coherent fact-based justification to deploy these forces. The administration’s account of the conditions on the ground in Chicagoland is pure fantasy.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office has been involved in parallel litigation challenging federal militarization policies, also praised the decision as a turning point.

“We’ve argued for months against the Trump Administration’s sweeping militarized vision of America,” Bonta said. “The Supreme Court has now agreed, rejecting the Trump Administration’s unprecedented invocation of a seldom-used statute to justify the limitless deployment of National Guard troops on American soil.”

“Today, Americans can breathe a huge sigh of relief,” Bonta added. “While this is not necessarily the end of the road, it is a significant, deeply gratifying step in the right direction. We plan to ask the lower courts to reach the same result in our cases—and we are hopeful they will do quickly.”

The ruling drew sharp dissents from three justices. Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, accused the majority of abandoning established principles of judicial restraint.

In his dissent, Alito wrote that the court had “unnecessarily and unwisely departed from standard practice” by deciding issues that the parties had not fully briefed .

Alito argued that the majority improperly narrowed the scope of Section 12406(3) and questioned why the president’s inherent constitutional authority to protect federal officers and property should not be sufficient. He warned that the decision could hamper the federal government’s ability to respond swiftly to violence directed at federal personnel.

Justice Neil Gorsuch also dissented, emphasizing the gravity of the unresolved questions raised by the case.

“This case touches on sensitive and gravely consequential questions concerning what roles the National Guard and U.S. military may play in domestic law enforcement,” Gorsuch wrote. He said the court should have resolved the application on narrower grounds, leaving broader constitutional issues for a case with a full evidentiary record and thorough briefing .

Despite those dissents, the immediate effect of the ruling is clear.

The temporary restraining order remains in force, preventing the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois while the case proceeds through the lower courts.

The decision also adds to a growing body of judicial opinions limiting Trump’s ability to use emergency powers to bypass traditional civilian law enforcement structures.

More broadly, the ruling underscores the judiciary’s role as a check on executive power at a moment when questions about democratic norms, civil-military relations and the scope of presidential authority have taken on renewed urgency.

By rejecting the administration’s attempt to deploy troops under a rarely used statute, the Supreme Court signaled that even in times of political unrest, the domestic use of military force remains subject to strict legal constraints.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: