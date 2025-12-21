Texas State University Criticized for Canceling Black History Mobile Museum

Image courtesy – Black History 101 Mobile Museum

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is challenging what it describes as a clear violation of the First Amendment after Texas State University canceled a nationally renowned Black history exhibition, prompting civil rights organizations to formally demand the university reverse its decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Legal Defense Fund, alongside IDRA, sent a letter urging Texas State University to reinstate the Black History 101 Mobile Museum and warn that the cancellation represents unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas explains that in October, an official from the University of Texas invited Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, who is the founder and curator of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, to bring the traveling exhibition to campus in February 2026 for Black History Month.

However, they revoked the invitation abruptly after consulting with supervisors just two weeks later.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, they mention how the email sent to Dr. el-Hakim cited “Senate Bill 17 (88R), the climate of our State, and certain topics covered as part of the museum” as the reasons for canceling the event and revoking his invitation.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas describes that the letter exhibits misapplication of state law, violation of the First Amendment, and constitutes viewpoint discrimination.

Furthermore, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas notes that federal free speech protections supersede state law and that S.B. 17 explicitly exempts guest speakers and short-term performers, rendering the law inapplicable to this event.

Additionally, this cancellation reflects broader patterns of Texas public institutions censoring discussions of race and Black history.

Dr. Khalid el-Hakim stated, “For 30 years, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum has traveled to more than 1,000 institutions without ever being silenced.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the mobile museum is a nationally recognized traveling exhibition that has brought more than 15,000 original artifacts to audiences in 43 states, featuring materials related to slavery, education, sports, and many other topics.

An attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas stated, “Black history is not and should never be treated as too controversial.”

Furthermore, Legal Defense Fund assistant counsel Avatara Smith-Carrington spoke, “Texas State University’s decision to cancel the exhibition of Dr. Khalid el-Hakim’s Black History 101 Mobile Museum is an unconstitutional violation of his speech.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas additionally mentioned that Avatara Smith-Carrington explained that this doing inhibits Texas State students’ right to access information that expands their knowledge of race and how it continues to shape the country.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the implications of Texas State University’s decision extend beyond a single exhibition.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas warns that allowing universities to suppress Black history under the pretense of state law can set a dangerous precedent that threatens free expression, academic inquiry, and students’ access to knowledge.

