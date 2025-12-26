Op-ed | It Is Not Safe to Discuss Trans Issues Online

The leaked memorandum attributed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi makes explicit what many trans people and their allies have already experienced for years: online speech about gender identity has become a potential trigger for surveillance, investigation and punishment by the state.

According to reporting by Amelia Hansford, Bondi instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to explore a “cash reward system” that would incentivize members of the public to provide information on groups or individuals allegedly promoting what her office labels “radical gender ideology.”

The memo frames such activity as connected to “domestic terrorist groups” and situates advocacy around gender identity within a broader national security response.

The memorandum, issued Dec. 4, follows a National Security Presidential Memorandum signed by Donald Trump that directs federal agencies to combat what he has repeatedly described as the “enemy within.”

The guidance urges aggressive investigations, referrals to Joint Terrorism Task Forces, and the use of expansive federal criminal statutes, and it explicitly calls for the establishment of a cash reward system for information leading to arrests related to domestic terrorism investigations .

The document’s language does not distinguish between violence and constitutionally protected speech. Instead, it places “radical gender ideology” alongside political beliefs allegedly hostile to “traditional views on family, religion, and morality,” collapsing peaceful advocacy into the same framework used for organized political violence.

In doing so, it signals that trans activists could be treated not as speakers exercising First Amendment rights, but as potential security threats.

Civil liberties advocates were blunt in their response.

The American Civil Liberties Union described the underlying presidential memorandum, known as NSPM-7, as a “fever dream of conspiracies” and “outright falsehoods,” arguing that its purpose is to silence Trump’s political opponents rather than address genuine threats.

The memo also references the September assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, including engravings found on bullet casings near the scene. Experts cited in contemporaneous coverage cautioned that the messages did not reliably indicate political ideology and may have been intended to mislead investigators.

Jamie Cohen, an assistant professor of media studies at Queens College, told Sky News that the inscriptions could function as “doublespeak,” muddying rather than clarifying motive.

Despite those cautions, the administration has repeatedly suggested a connection between trans identity and domestic extremism. In September, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was “worth looking into” claims of a rise in what she called “transgender violence.”

There is no factual basis for that claim. Michael Jensen, research director at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses, told USA Today there is “no evidence” that trans people are disproportionately responsible for mass violence. Jensen said that among more than 1,000 mass casualty plots tracked since 2023, those involving trans individuals could be counted on “less than one hand.”

Taken together, these statements and policies create a chilling effect that extends far beyond those engaged in activism. When advocacy is framed as terrorism, and when cash rewards are proposed for informing on vaguely defined ideological activity, ordinary online discussion becomes fraught with risk. For trans people, whose existence is already politicized, the message is unmistakable: visibility itself may invite scrutiny.

This is not a hypothetical concern. History shows that broad national security frameworks, once established, are rarely confined to their original targets. Surveillance tools introduced in the name of counterterrorism have long been repurposed against social movements, journalists and political dissidents. The memo’s emphasis on tips, informants and cooperation underscores that reality.

In that environment, to speak openly about trans lives, health care or rights online is no longer merely an exercise in free expression. It is an act that may carry legal, professional and personal consequences. That reality should trouble anyone who values civil liberties, regardless of where they stand on gender politics.

